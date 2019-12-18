How Real Estate Agents Can Use YouTube To Grow Their Business

Real estate agents are always looking for new ways to grow their business and reach out to new potential clients. YouTube marketing is huge, and having the ability to make videos that reach a large number of people is ideal.

Someone looking for a trustworthy real estate agent can turn to YouTube as a good resource. Buyers and sellers can get to know agents through the videos they post before deciding whether to work with them.

According to Business Insider, YouTube has about 2 billion monthly active users. Posting videos on YouTube can help gain a higher rank on Google and can provide an agent with a platform to help them build their personal brand.

Building A Brand For Yourself

Whether you work for a firm or independently, branding is key in marketing through YouTube for real estate agents. Through the videos you post, viewers to get to know you, recognize your logo, and get an idea of what your role as an agent would look like.

A study done by Cisco shows that by 2021, 80% of content on the internet will be videos. Video content is already very popular, so one of the most important things to do before making videos is to figure out how to make them stand out among the rest. Researching what other real estate agents are posting can help you find your place in the market.

It’s important to think about what type(s) of videos are right for you. When building a brand on YouTube as a real estate agent, you can even include a featured video that shows viewers a little bit about who you are and the experience you have.

Content, Content And More Content

The type of content you post is what will bring viewers in. Continuing to post interesting or relevant content will keep viewers coming back to your channel.

There are many things to keep in mind when creating content on YouTube as a real estate agent. It’s important to post often, get creative and share a variety of content, and prioritize the significance of the title and tags of videos for search engine optimization purposes.

Post Often

The frequency of posts is very important with keeping viewers engaged. Posting at least once a week is proven to keep people interested in your channel. The frequency of posts will also make choosing a real estate agent a lot easier for someone who is looking to buy or sell because they are familiar with you and your experience.

If you choose to post more frequently than that, you can have themes, so the viewers know what to expect. An example: on Tuesdays, you post tips and tricks that you use, and on Thursdays, you post videos educating buyers about the benefits of working with a real estate agent.

Titles And Links

It is extremely important to title your videos with something that clearly explains what the video is going to be about. The title should contain key words that someone will likely put in their search when trying to find that type of content. You can even have a title that is for a category of videos and each new video will have a subhead adding to that category.

Something to keep in mind is updating your titles over time if you feel like your video isn’t getting a lot of foot traffic. It’s always good to refresh your content and make it everlasting, if possible, so it doesn’t get lost in the bottom of your page.

If there are certain videos you have a link to include, add it to the description section. Adding a link allows the viewers to continue to stay engaged with your content and interact by clicking on those links to find more information on the topic.

Hit The Ground Running

Now that you are aware of some important YouTube logistics for real estate agents, you want to make sure you’re spreading awareness of your account. Post content and updates on your other real estate social media accounts notifying your followers that there is a new video posted.

Through posting on other social media accounts, your engagement will increase overall since people are regularly getting updates on any questions or tips and tricks that come along with looking for a real estate agent or simply looking to buy and sell a home.