Tying the knot comes with a lot of financial implications. It can:
- Raise your taxes
- Lower your taxes (if you’re lucky)
- Affect the types of retirement accounts you can get
- Affect how much you pay for insurance
And, in some cases, getting married can even affect your mortgage.
There are a lot of things to consider when you’re getting ready to buy a house. But if you’re married, one that you might not have thought about is whether you and your spouse should both be on the home loan. In some cases, having only one spouse on the mortgage might be the best option.
Can A Married Person Get A Mortgage Without Their Spouse?
The short answer is “yes,” it is possible for a married couple to apply for a mortgage under only one of their names. If you’re looking to get a mortgage without your spouse, or if you’re just wondering why in the world someone would do this, we’ve got a few answers. We spoke with Lindsay Villasenor, a Rocket Mortgage® operations director, to get some insight on what happens when only one spouse is on a mortgage. If you’re married and you’re taking the plunge into the real estate market, here’s what you should know about buying a house with only one spouse on the loan.
Why Would A Married Couple Buy A House Under Only One Name?
There are a couple of reasons why you might leave your spouse off the mortgage. Let’s take a look at those.
One Spouse Has A Low Credit Score
Unfortunately, mortgage companies won’t simply use the highest credit score between the two of you, or even the average of your scores; they’ll pay the most attention to the lowest credit score. So if your spouse has a credit score that would prevent you from getting the best possible rates, you might consider leaving your spouse off the mortgage – unless you need your spouse’s income to qualify for a decent loan amount.
One Spouse’s Income Doesn’t Meet The Requirements
According to Villasenor, “2/2/2 is a general rule for all documentation requirements.” This simply means that you’ll need 2 years of W-2s, 2 years of tax returns, and 2 months of bank statements. Depending on your situation, more documentation may be required. Conversely, less documentation may be required depending on the type of loan you’re getting, but you should be prepared with these documents just in case.
Now, if one spouse doesn’t meet these requirements – say this spouse doesn’t have 2 years of W-2s – then it might make sense to leave this spouse off the mortgage. If your spouse is self-employed, they will usually need 2 years of business returns (although this may vary depending on the loan type and the structure of the business). If your spouse is unable to provide this documentation – for instance, if they have only been in business for a year – then it may make sense to leave this spouse off the loan.
Things to Know About Leaving Your Spouse Off the Mortgage
If you’re the only one on the mortgage, the underwriter will only look at your stuff, right? Unfortunately it’s not always that simple. Here are a few things to know if you’re getting a mortgage without your spouse.
You Will Probably Qualify For A Smaller Loan Amount
If you’re part of a two-income household, getting a mortgage with both spouses usually means you’ll qualify for a larger home loan. However, if your spouse isn’t on the loan with you, your lender can’t consider your spouse’s income when determining how much you’ll qualify for. Therefore, you’ll probably have to settle for a smaller, less expensive home.
The exception to this would be loans that consider the income of household members for qualification, whether or not they’re on the loan. An example of this is USDA loans, where your income must fall below a certain level.
Joint Bank Accounts Are Just Fine
So, what if you’re only using one income to qualify, but you have a joint bank account with your spouse? According to Villasenor, this doesn’t really impact underwriting.
“As long as our client is on the account and it’s a joint account, it’s determined that they are both legally allowed to access all of the funds,” she says.
Your Mortgage Company May Look At Your Spouse’s Debt
When your mortgage company approves you for a loan, they look at your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, which is the percentage of your gross income that goes toward debt. Your DTI can have a huge impact on your home loan.
If one spouse has a lot of debt, you might consider leaving them off the mortgage to decrease your DTI ratio. However, if the home is in a community property state and you’re getting a FHA or VA loan, both spouses’ debts will be taken into consideration.
So, what is a community property state? In a community property state, all assets and all debt belong to both spouses. “The phrase, ‘What’s yours is mine and what’s mine is yours’ is actual law in these states,” says Villasenor. There are currently nine community property states in the U.S.:
- Arizona
- California
- Idaho
- Louisiana
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- Texas
- Washington
- Wisconsin
If you live in one of these states and you’re getting a FHA or VA loan, your mortgage company will look at the debts of both spouses. If you don’t live in a community property state, then you live in a “common-law state,” and have more flexibility with your property ownership.
FAQs For Applying For A Mortgage Without Your Spouse
As you can see, there’s a lot to think about when buying property without your spouse, and you may still have questions about some things. The answers to most of them are below.
Can I Keep My Spouse’s Name Off The Title?
If you live in a common-law state, then you have the freedom to leave your spouse’s name off of the house’s title. The title is different from the mortgage in that the name on the mortgage shows who is responsible for paying back the loan. The name is on the title dictates who owns the property. Some might consider leaving their spouse’s name off the house title in order to keep their finances separate, to personally manage their life estate, or to protect their home from lenders if their spouse has a poor credit history.
Can You Have Only One Spouse On The Mortgage But Both On The Title?
Yes, having both names on the house’s title won’t affect your mortgage or who is responsible for paying it. Whoever’s name is on the mortgage will be solely responsible for the loan. To learn how to add a spouse’s name to the title after getting your mortgage, continue reading below.
Can I Add My Spouse’s Name To The Title At A Later Time?
If you leave your spouse’s name off the title but want to put it on at a later point, you can do so using a quitclaim deed. A quitclaim deed is used to transfer property between individuals, and is typically used to pass ownership to family members, add a spouse to the title or even remove them from it after a divorce.
The Bottom Line
Leaving your spouse’s name off of your mortgage or title is not a reflection of the quality of your marriage, and in many cases it can be the best choice for both of you to get the house you both want. It could also ensure that you get the best home loan terms.
Even if you’re not sure if both your spouse and you will be on the mortgage, get started today and apply for preapproval with Rocket Mortgage. We will help you make the best decision and get the best loan to meet your shared goals!
My husband and I live in Virginia. Applying for a home loan/mortgage. He works and brings in 100% of the income. I havnt worked in many many years. His credit is great mine not so good. Can he apply by himself and leave me off the loan application or do I have to be on in? I just don’t want my credit score to drag things down.
Hi SK:
Since Virginia isn’t a community property state, you may be left off the application and your credit doesn’t have to factor in at all. You can get started online or give us a call at (888) 980-6716. I hope this helps!
I will be applying for a home loan without my wife. We are not in a community property state (Currently in CT).
She hasn’t worked in a few years. Her credit is low and has a history of debt.
I have great credit and a good income.
I would like to add her to the deed/title at closing, but NOT on the loan. I understand I need to tell the lender this before coming to the closing table.
My question is… will they ask to look at her credit history and may this jeopardize the loan? Or can I add her during closing easily? I would prefer to add her during closing and not after the fact.
Hi Fred:
Since Connecticut isn’t a community property state, adding her to the title should have no impact on the loan itself. If you would like to go over your loan options, you can get started online or give us a call at (888) 980-6716.
Me and my boyfriend are wanting to buy a home together however, he does not have the 2 years of w2s or tax returns and has no credit. I do have all of the required documents and have excellent credit. Would we both be able to be on the loan if he is not able to provide those documents but i can?
Hi Christina:
It depends on the type of loan being applied for. I’m going to recommend you speak with one of our Home Loan Experts at (888) 980-6716. Thanks!
My husband is divorced and has really bad credit. He and his ex-wife had the first time home buyers loan, and then lost said home for not making payments. Will I still be able to apply for the loan as long as he’s not on the loan? Michigan
Hi Melissa:
Your understanding is correct. Since Michigan is not a community property state, you can apply for the loan on your own, and his credit history won’t be taken into consideration. If you would like to go over your options, you can get started online with Rocket Mortgage or give us a call at (888) 980-6716. Thanks!
I have a good credit score and my wife has no income so I will apply for a mortgage myself, leaving her off. But my question here is if I could add my wife to own the house with me and whether this can affect my credit score or anything that can cause me illegal issues.
Look forward to your prompt response.
Hi Kate:
There’s nothing illegal about having your wife on the title, but not on the mortgage. The one thing that might come up depends on the type of loan you’re getting and whether you live in a community property state. If you do live in a community property state, your wife’s debts have to be added to your debt-to-income ratio (DTI) in certain circumstances. This DTI rule applies if you’re getting an FHA, USDA or VA loan, but not under conventional loan guidelines. If you would like to apply online, you can do so with Rocket Mortgage. You should also feel free to give one of our Home Loan Experts a call to get started at (888) 980-6716. Thanks for reaching out!
My husband has gotten to a conditional approval but they are asking for my employment history. I switched from department of the navy to a contractor then to an even better contractor a year later with a three month gap in between the last two. Can my husband be denied for my employment history? Before I changed from Department of the Navy I worked there for almost ten years but moved for money. It’s all the same field of work just different places within the base.
Hi Kimberly:
If you’re on the loan with him and your income is being used, it’s theoretically possible for that to be factored into an approval decision one way or the other. However, since the jobs are in the same field and you’re making more money at the contractor, that’s something that works in your favor. Every situation is different, but I recommend providing the employment history and moving forward from there. If you’re working with another one at this time, I can tell you we would also love to earn your business. You can get started with Rocket Mortgage or give us a call at (888) 980-6716. Thank you for your service!
I have a home in Calif which is VA with my wife. I want to move to Nevada and buy a home. We may separate or divorce due to this move. Can I buy a home in Nevada with out her claiming rights to the new home if we divorce in California or Nevada. I would like to use my VA again but I understand I must get out of the current home to use VA. please advise
Hi Bob:
California and Nevada are both community property states. That means until you divorce, she technically has rights to any home you might purchase. There may be a way for you to have her agree to sign a waiver rates based on local law, but that’s something you should speak to one of our Home Loan Experts about to see if that’s a possibility. Once you’re divorced, you can do whatever you want and get another VA loan as long as the property is either sold or she refinances into a different loan if she keeps it. Please give us a call at (888) 980-6716 and someone can go over this in more detail.
How hard is it to get a lender to approve taking a spouse off a loan? Just starting down divorce road and need to purchase residence. Don’t want to wait until after, but spouse is willing to buy jointly and quit-claim property. But I’m told lender has to also approve taking spouse off loan. Spouse has no income (except will have spousal support) and not much debt. Spouse also has better credit than me (mine fair – good, and spouse is excellent), so having on now for loan application would probably help me.
I think speaking to a Home Loan Expert at (888) 980-6716. They can go over your financial situation. Thanks!
My husband & I live in CA and rent a condo. We are moving to FL and buying a home. My husband will continue to be employed by his current employer. I will most likely continue working remotely for my current employer, but the details haven’t been outlined yet. My husband’s salary will cover the mortgage until I get a new job if my current job doesn’t continue remotely. Am I able to be on the loan if I cannot produce a letter of employment at this time?
Hi Twissy:
There’s nothing preventing you from being on the loan. The advice I’m about to give you may not come into play if your current job continues, but for the moment, let’s assume worst-case scenario.
If you don’t have a job, you can still be on the loan. However, if you do that, your debts would be taken into account in the debt-to-income ratio (DTI). That would be the case any time two of you are on the loan, but the mortgage lender would not be able to include your income either, so in this case, you being on the loan could end up hurting qualification prospects. The good news is even if you’re not on the loan, you could still be on the title meaning that you and your husband would own the home jointly. The loan has no effect on the title. I do recommend speaking with one of our Home Loan Experts who could go over your personal situation in more detail. You can reach them at (888) 980-6716. I hope this helps and have a great day!
Hi there!
Moving to GA with my wife and 2 kids, and looking to buy home. I have a 15yo. Judgement from NY state that wasn’t renewed at the 10 year mark. I’m worried will harm our chances.
I make $58k with no debt. with Fair – good credit
My wife will take a pay cut moving into GA to $39k with Car note & Student Loan w/ very good credit
Combined Credit card debt is under $1000.
Can you advise us on how to approach acquiring a mortgage.
Thanks!
Hi Shawn:
I’m going to advise that you speak with one of our Home Loan Experts at (888) 980-6716 to go over the particulars of your situation. I’m also going to suggest you check out Annual Credit Report where you’ll be able to get a copy of your report for each bureau. The reason I say that is that the judgment is old and wasn’t renewed, so it’s possible you’re not even going to see it on your credit. If it’s not there, you can know for sure it won’t hurt you.
I just got discharged of my debt through chapter 7, therefore I should wait for 2 years in order to qualify for mortgage.
My girlfriend, wich doesn’t have any debt, is willing to buy a house for us with our two children, but she can only qualify for so much with her only income. Since she wants a bigger loan, would my income be in consideration without me being a part of the contract just to help increase the loan amount?
Hi Joel:
If you’re not on the loan, unfortunately, your income isn’t included. However, we do have one option which might help you qualify for a home in as little as a year after the discharge. It is true that you would have more options after two years, but I would recommend speaking with one of our Home Loan Experts at (888) 980-6716. Thanks for reaching out!
Hello! I am currently married, but need to move on my own to another state. I have a 664 credit score with only one major negative report (lost my previous home during a medical event to the Wells Fargo fiasco) 6-7 years ago. I have a decent down payment and the monthly payment amount (including PMI, etc) for the home I am interested in is less than my daughter’s monthly disability payment. The biggest problem I keep coming across is that I do not have two years employment. I have a good, consistent work history prior to my marriage, but my husband will do anything to keep me from working. I have been able to hold a part time position, but will have less than 6 months history. If I can move closer to family (and away from husband), I will be able to work full time in addition to the disability income. I can get a job first, but will need to find housing right away. However, while I could afford a mortgage on a small house I cannot afford to rent a 3 bedroom home which I need for my 3 kids and myself. Is there any chance I could get a mortgage in this situation? What can I do to be in a better position to get a home soon?
That sounds like a difficult situation. I sympathize. I think the best thing to do would be to speak with one of our Home Loan Experts about your situation. I can’t promise we would be able to help right away. Everyone’s situation is different and we would have to talk to you about yours. However, at minimum, we can give you advice on what you might be able to do to get on the right track toward mortgage qualification. You can get in touch with us at (888) 980-6716.
Husband and wife live in va home wife is only one on the mortgage because we have two homes 1st home in both names 2nd home just in wife name if wife passes away does husband have rights to second home neither husband or wife have wills but we are getting up in age just like to know what will happen in life Tom
You should work to get your name added to the title because Virginia is not a community property state. A beneficiary deed can also be drawn up so that the property would pass to you on her death.
My wife is VA in CO. She is buying the home herself, but needs my assets to qualify, but she is not joint on my bank account. The loan is already in process
Could I just add her to the account and send proof from the bank that she has been added to the account, or is there a seasoning requirement.
Hi Ryan:
Different lenders may have different policies, but it doesn’t look like we have any specific requirements unless the account itself was just opened. What matters is that she has access. Hope this helps!
I currently own a house by myself and my boyfriend lives with me and pays for half of our bills. We want to get a bigger house. He has awful credit and a lot of debt so I would be the only one buying our new house as well. I was wondering if there was a way to include his income or at least his portion of our shared bills when applying for the mortgage without putting his name on the title.
Maybe there’s a way for us to make a contract and have him pay a monthly rent to me? And include that contract when I apply for the mortgage?
Hi Sam:
Unfortunately, if you want his income included on the loan, his credit and debt have to be included as well. In order for a rental agreement to work, it would have to be a multi-unit property with the two of you living in separate units. That being said, I’m going to recommend you speak with one of our Home Loan Experts at (888) 980-6716. They would be able to go over any and all options you would have.
we applied for owner house buy but the title company wrote us up as husband and wife,,we r mother n son now we having difficultly he wants to have my son to sign off but i wondering why he is wanting that i have title deed i
Hi JP:
I can tell you that if you want to be on the title, you have to sign all the paperwork. However, the rest of this sounds like the title company made an error. You will have to work through that with them. That’s all I can tell you. Thanks for reaching out!
My husband and I have an LLC and we are looking to buy a house but we would like to only use me to buy it. Would we be able to take his name off the business for a while and just have me on there that way he isn’t apart of the home buying process? He is here on a visa and so really doesn’t have a credit history and in out previous years I have had a job and I have just been able to buy our houses but since I have fully transitioned to our own business it’s proven to be harder to leave him out of the home buying process.
Hi Nikki:
Every situation is different. I would suggest speaking to one of our Home Loan Experts at (888) 980-6716. They’ll be able to provide you with information that applies to your specific financial situation. I hope this helps!
Me and my husband have been living apart for almost 4 yrs. I want to get a USDA loan for purchasing me a bigger home for me and the kids. I live in Florida and I wanted to know if I would have to put him on the loan being it’s a government loan?? I have a decent credit score between good and fair score 656, but he has poor credit score of 520. This will make me have to pay for his score being so low. Will this be possible for me to do in Florida of applying for a loan through them??
Hi Ebony:
Florida isn’t a community property state, so you can apply without your husband and his credit score doesn’t have to be taken into account. I’m going to suggest you speak with one of our Home Loan Experts at (888) 980-6716 and we can help go over your options.
My husband and I are going through a separation for an indefinitely; he keeps saying he is going to purchase his own house, do you know if anything should happen to him and his ability to make mortgage payments, how or will that affect me? I don’t want to be associated with the house/debt/mortgage; just wondering if I need to take legal action prior to him buying this house.
Thanks
Hi Meghan:
If you live in a community property state, it has the potential to affect you because you’re still married. Depending on the type of loan he gets and the way they originate the loan, you could be responsible for his debt. This is generally true of government loans backed by the FHA, USDA and the VA, but it doesn’t apply to conventional loans from Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. There may be circumstances where he can sign something saying you’re not responsible for the debts if he gets an FHA loan, for example, but that’s the one thing I would worry about. In a non-community property state, he can get a loan without you being responsible for the debt. Hope this helps!
My spouse moved from California to Michigan for new job and I live and work in California (I travel to Michigan on some weekends). Now spouse planning to buy a house in Michigan (we dont own any other property anywhere) and planning to get mortgage loan without my name on loan. What could be the tax implications in California or Michigan if we file taxes jointly? Is it recommended to file separately in this case? Can my name be added as owner even if my name is not on mortgage?
Hi Jack:
I can tell you for sure that you can be added as an owner on the title without being on the mortgage. That’s doable.
As far as taxes are concerned, that gets into nuances of both national and state tax law. We’re not in the tax or financial advisory business. I would recommend you speak to a tax adviser about the implications and the best way to file because everyone’s situation is unique.
Hey there. My brother is buying out my half of an inherited house that is still in trust. His lender wants me to sign a “gift of equity letter”. Is this a necessary form for a lender to have when that “gift” isn’t a gift but an inheritance? I would think just having a copy of the trust naming brother as beneficiary of half would be enough in lieu of a down payment and wonder if this would trigger any gift taxes the trust would owe (which seems unnecessary since it is inheritance).
Hi Gina:
Traditionally, a gift of equity occurs when someone (usually required to be a family member) sells you a property for below the sale price. It does seem interesting that your lender wants to consider selling your inheritance to your brother as a gift of equity, but I would just confirm with your lender that this is the best option for your situation. If you’re still feeling uncomfortable with signing a gift of equity, you might also want to reach out to an attorney, since this is dealing with an inheritance. I hope this helps.
I bought a house in GA before getting married to my fiance and I am the only one with my name on it. If she were to buy a house in her name, would it count as a first home, second home, or investment property? would she be OK to qualify
my fiance Income $38k No debt.
my Income $42k Debt mortgage $145k monthly Pay $800
No car Payment only Insurance $80
No Credit Cards debt
Hi Alex:
When it comes to property classification, the key factor is whether or not she’ll be spending the majority of her time there. If you spend the majority of the year there, it’s a primary residence. If not, it’s considered either a second home or an investment property depending on whether you have renters the majority of the year.
As far as qualification, it helps that she has no debt if she wants to qualify on her own with strictly her income. If you both want to be on the mortgage in order to potentially afford more house, your debt is minimal, which is also good. That said, I’m not licensed, so I can’t say for sure what your chances for approval or the terms would be for sure. I’m going to recommend you speak with one of our Home Loan Experts by calling (888) 980-6716. Thanks for reaching out!
I bought a house before getting married to my fiance and I am the only one with my name on it. If she were to buy a house in her name, would it count as a first home, second home, or investment property? I am asking because I am wondering if we can purchase a second home this way with a lower down payment(3% for first home vs 20% for second home or investment property)
Hi Vince:
There are 3% down programs now that you don’t need to be a first-time home buyer to take advantage of. The problem you’re going to run into is that for a lot of the low down payment programs, they require that she be living there as a primary residence. That being said, the minimum required down payment for a second home is 10% and not the 20% you’re thinking of. If you would like to go over your options, you can speak with one of our Home Loan Experts by giving us a call at (888) 980-6716 at your convenience. Have a good day!
My husband is incarcerated. Can I buy a home using just my name and have him weave any rights to the home I plan to buy? I was just wondering if there’s a form out there that he can sign stating that he does not want anyting with the home or can I get a conventional loan just under my name and he not have any rights to the home?
Hi Rosemary:
You have two separate issues here. One is whether you live in a community property state. If you don’t, you can get a loan without your husband being involved. If you do live in a community property state, it may be more complicated, but I really don’t know how it works if he’s incarcerated and what rights he might be giving up. I would talk to a lawyer about that part.
I live in Texas. My wife and I are separated but not divorced. I want to buy property in Minnesota, will this still be considered community property with my separated wife and will she need to sign on the loan?
Hi Robin:
It’s possible that your wife would have to sign something at the closing because Texas is a community property state, but I would recommend speaking with one of our Home Loan Experts at (888) 980-6716. They would be able to give you the most accurate information based on your situation. She wouldn’t have to be on the loan, but there’s a chance her debt would have to be taken into account depending on the type of loan you had. I hope this helps with some of the things you need to think about. I recommend speaking with someone before going any further. Thanks!
My husband credit is not good mine is fair. I do foster care and he works. We file taxes together but he can’t be on the loan and without his income i might not be able to get a decent loan. Some companies accept non taxable income with tax returns and proof of income. What should i do i want to buy a home. I was told that non taxable income can be increased to help ppl.to be able to buy a home. Plz.help what can I do?
Hi Tee:
I’m going to suggest you speak with one of our Home Loan Experts to go over your situation in more detail. That number is (888) 980-6716 and we would be happy to go over any options you might have. Have a good day!
My husband and I live in TX and are trying to buy a house. We want to use his VA loan but I cannot be on it because my credit score it too low. He was able to get pre-qualified but they took into counted my student loans against my husband for his D-T-I ratio but not my only two credit cards. I understand about Texas being a communal state but my husband is not on those loans and if I die he does not inherit them. They are in my name only. Is there a way for my husband to get pre-qualified without anyone using my student loans? I am desperate for a solution.
Hi Rebecca:
The VA has its policies and even if the debt can’t be inherited, there’s no real way of getting around it. With an FHA loan, you would have the option of getting a court declaration that he is not responsible for the debt, but that’s the only option as far as any kind of government loan where your debts wouldn’t count. You would run into the same problem with a USDA loan. Conventional loans for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are different and don’t take into account the same guidelines. I’m sorry I can’t give you better news. We can certainly have one of our Home Loan Experts look into your options for you if you give us a call at (888) 980-6716. We may be able to come up with something that helps you accomplish your purchasing goal together.
I am married. I am getting a loan for a new house. My husband will not be on the loan because his credit is poor. He just came out of a bankruptcy and now has back taxes to pay. Question, what are the financial risks if I put his name on the deed – judgements, liens, etc. should I leave him off until he gets Tia better financial state?
Hi Lena:
If he has ownership of the house, which you would with the title, you would have the potential for them to put liens on the house including tax liens. The safest scenario would be to wait. However, if you’re in a community property state, it may not matter.
Thank you for your advice. I have one more question. I am buying a house. My husband will not be on the loan because his credit is poor. If I add him to the deed, will this tie our credit together?
Hi again Lena:
Merely adding him to the title won’t tie your credit together. If you live in a community property state and are getting a government loan (FHA, USDA or VA), his credit would be pulled for inclusion in your debt-to-income ratio, but his FICO score wouldn’t be considered. If it’s a conventional loan, there are no credit implications of his being on the title even if you’re in a community property state. Hope this helps!
Hello, My median Fico Score is 590. I was a stay at home mom for the last 4 years & currently have $8500 in new student loans (no payment required yet until I graduate.). My fiancee & I pay $300.00 rent to our parents with an inactivebank acct… I just paid $200.00 for a bank & utility bill that was placed as a chargeoff & placed in collections when I was ill 2 yrs ago. I do not have any more debt besides a 10yr old $4000 credit card judgement that is no longer on my credit report. I was approved 3 months ago for 2 prime credit cards with 1% utilization & good payment history. Can I get a mortgage loan for a 50k manufactured/modular home in Florida If I put down 10k, a 590 score, income from my job $960.00 a month and will lenders use my son 735.00 ssi check as income? I also plan to purchase a 6k land plot before I apply.
My fiance score is too low for a loan due to medical bills. But his income is $1400 a month & currently in grad school with a consolidation loan of 40k in student loans. Will it be better to add him on to use him as my extra income or can I get a home alone?? My goal is to purchase land & modular home in the next 4 months.
Hi Nix:
There’s a lot there, so I’m ultimately going to recommend you speak with one of our Home Loan Experts at (888) 980-6716. However, let me try to unpack some of this to give you some general information before you call in.
The first thing I notice is your desire to purchase a manufactured/modular home. We offer financing on modular homes, but not manufactured ones. The major difference between the two is manufactured homes have a HUD tag and may or may not be on a chassis.
Depending on how low your fiancé’s credit score is, you may not want him on the loan. Lenders use the lowest median credit score of all borrowers on the loan to determine qualification, so you may have to apply without him, but that means you can’t use his income.
For the rest of this, it’ll help to talk to someone over the phone. You can get in touch with us at (888) 980-6716. I hope it helps!
My husband and married for 9yrs I met him with a house he went and bought a house 1 yr now that’s where we are living now he wants a devrice he didn’t put my name on the loan now he tell his lawyer i did a quite claim deed which is not true do I have any say.
Hi, Michelle. We’ll need some more information. I’m going to have a Home Loan Expert reach out with some additional questions. Thanks and have a good night.
Hi Michelle:
If you didn’t do a quitclaim, you do have a say and who gets the house can be decided in the divorce process. I’m sorry you’re going through this, but I hope this helps a bit.
I am married but my wife does not have 2 years tax returns for her business and will be left off the loan. I thought when we originally qualfied for our current mortgage our loan office only hit us with half of an auto we were both on, is this something that is possible? right now we have 2 auto loans for around $800 a month combined so is it possible to only count half of that against me?
Hi Seth:
This isn’t always the case, but there are certain circumstances in which car debt may not be counted against you for the purposes of your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. I recommend speaking with one of our Home Loan Experts to go over your situation in greater detail. You can reach us at (888) 980-6716. Have a great day!
My spouse is listed on somebody elses mortgage but she is not on the deed.
It may come to the point of filing a petition/partition of sale to get her off the mortgage.
If that does not work,
Can I still buy a house and leave her off the paperwork?
Hi David:
You can do that. There’s the possibility that her debt would still be included if you were in a community property state and getting either an FHA or VA loan. You also have to consider that you were not be able to use her income to qualify. If you want to go over your options, I recommend speaking with one of our Home Loan Experts at (888) 980-6716. Have a good night!
Hi, my wife and I live in CA. We want to get a USDA loan but we make too much to qualify. If we used just my income we could qualify. Is that possible in CA?
Hi Michael:
Unfortunately, USDA loans consider the total income of all adults in the household, not just the mortgage applicants themselves, so just using your income in this case wouldn’t work for a USDA loan. However, if your household has more than four members (adults plus minors), you may be able to qualify for a USDA loan with slightly higher income. If you want to see if you’re eligible for this, you can check the USDA’s income eligibility page. For more information on USDA loans, check out our article. I hope this helps!
Hi,
My wife and I are looking to get an equity line to us for a down payment on a house.
Here’s my situation:
My current home is mortgaged in my fathers name, but my wife and I are on the deed.
We have $150k of equity in our home.
My credit score is 585
My wife’s credit score is 640
My annual income has been $300k for the last 5 years.
My wife’s annual income is $60k.
What would you suggest as our best option to get an equity line and then get financed for $350k after the 20% down payment.
Thanks!
Hi Jeff:
We don’t offer home equity lines at this time, but we do have cash-out refinances we could take a look at for you. You might be able to get a better rate by going that route. If you’re interested, I recommend speaking with one of our Home Loan Experts at (888) 980-6716. Hope this helps!
Me and my husband file a 1099 because we work for same family owned business.. how can we buy a house in just my name .. how would they do the income part
Hi Debbie:
It may depend on whether you file jointly and there may be implications if you live in a community property state as well. I think the best way for you to get a definitive answer on this one would be to speak with one of our Home Loan Experts at(888) 980-6716. I hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin
My wife and I are interested in buying a home in Maryland. She just purchased a business, therefore she does not really show any income. We have decicded it would be better for me to apply for a loan by myself. Are all loan options available? In other words are there any that will look at her income ( or lack there of) and debt when considering me for a loan? I currently have very little debt. Do I have all options available? Specifically USDA or conventional loans? Thank you
Hi Jerry:
If you go with a USDA loan, you would have to include any that she had if you lived in a community property state. That’s also the case for an FHA or VA loan. With conventional loans, her debts would never have to be included as long as you applied alone. If you would like to go over your options online, you can do so through Rocket Mortgage. You can also get started over the phone by talking with one of our Home Loan Experts at (888) 980-6716.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husbands credit score is in the 520s. Mine is 599. I don’t work because I’m a stay at home mom, but he does. Making probably close to 3,000 a month. How would that work? We do have debt. But would be able to get a loan?
Hi Jessica:
You would need your husband to be on the loan because he makes the income for your family. However, he would need at least a 580 FICO score in order for us to be able to work with you. I’m going to suggest a few things. First, check out QLCredit. You will be able to get your free Vantagescore 3.0 credit report and score from TransUnion with some personalized tips on how you can improve. Second, we have this blog post which gives some great general credit tips. Finally, once you’ve done these things, feel free to reach out to one of Our Home Loan Experts at (888) 980-6716. They may be able to help you get over the top to qualification by coming up with a plan. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi, my fiance and I are looking to get married soon, however we were initially thinking that due to his poor credit that he is trying to rebuild , maybe I should buy a house first on my own before we are married since I have no debt and high credit score, then he move in later after we are married. This would be our first home. From reading this article it sounds like this may not be the best option since I may get a smaller loan using just my income. But then again, being that we live in Texas, a community property state, would we be hurting ourselves if we wait til we get married? Does living in Texas affect my ability to apply on my own after marriage or are you saying this is only if I list his name too? I’m unsure of the best route to take with buying our first home with Texas state laws.
Hi Michelle:
There are a few things here. You can always apply on your own, regardless of whether it’s a community property state. What changes is whether his debts are taken into account even if he’s not on the loan. If you’re married, his debts would be included either way if you’re getting an FHA, USDA or VA loan. At that point, the only reason to keep him off the loan is if his credit score was too low to qualify, which may or may not be the case. If you did keep him off the loan, you can’t use his income. On a conventional loan from Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, his debts aren’t included. I’m going to recommend you talk to one of our Home Loan Experts at (888) 980-6716.
Thanks,
Kevin
My husband and I are looking into buying our first home. My credit score is significantly lower than his and I still have a lot of unpaid debt (with one in collections from my previous marriage) BUT I am the one with the greater income. Would it still be beneficial to have him apply for a home loan without me? He had no debt at all. Thanks!
Hi Lauren:
Depending on the type of loan you get, the collection may not need to be paid off. It will hurt your credit score to have something in collection though. Also, your debt-to-income ratio being high definitely doesn’t help. I’m going to suggest you talk to one of our Home Loan Experts who can look into your situation at a much deeper level. You can reach out to them at (888) 980-6716.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi,
My husband and I are ready to start planning to buy our first house. My husband makes $7,000 a month on his job 3.5 years and I make $4,500 a month on my job 1.5 years. We pay 2 car loan payments which adds to $1140 a month. I have three credit cards and so does my husband, total of 6 cards. 5 cards are paid in full and 1 with a very low balance. We just paid the cards off this month. Our credit scores are 554 and 560 due to the credit utilization. We are hoping the scores go up since we paid the credit cards off. We both have a personal loan for $6,000 each that we got a year ago and we pay $245.00 each in monthly payments. We both have student loans that are in deferment totaling 300k combined. Also i am in check systems for a missed payment on an old credit card from BofA in the amount of $165.00 which i just paid in full. So with all this info, Should we wait longer to try to buy? If so how long? What are our chances of getting approved in 4 months?
Thanks!
Hi Candice:
I’m not one of our Home Loan Experts, so I’m not in a position to comment on your approval prospects in the blog comments. With that being said, your credit scores are pretty close to where we would need them to be, so that’s one point in your favor. To help you with an FHA loan, we would need to see a 580 credit score. In order to qualify for that, your debt-to-income ratio also has to be in pretty good shape. I think your best next step would be to talk to one of our Home Loan Experts at (888) 980-6716. They can help you with a realistic timeline and a game plan for giving you where you need to be.
Thanks,
Kevin
Hi, my husband and I are looking into buying our first home. I wanted to know each of our DTIs is looked at separately or if it is the total of all our debt and income as one figure. Thank you.
-Jen
Hi Jen:
If you apply together, it’s looked at as one big total. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin
My husband and i are trying to buy our 1st home. He has a credit score of 616 because he only has one credit card and he is close to his spending limit. He has nothing negative. I have a credit score of 460 because i have a debt from 5 years ago from the hospital. If we both apply how likely if is for us to get approve? He makes 1200 every 2 weeks and i only make 1000 a month
Hi Cecelia:
If you both apply, there’s no way that’s going to work. We take the lowest median credit score from all borrowers on the loan, so it’s the 460 score that would count. He could potentially get an FHA loan on his own, but you wouldn’t be able to use your income to qualify. There are a few things I’m going to suggest here.
It would be good idea for both of you, together, to work on your credit to better your financial situation long-term. First, check out our friends at QLCredit. You can get your free VantageScore 3.0 credit score and report from TransUnion every two weeks. You can get personalized tips within the report on how to improve. We also have an article with some good general credit rebuilding tips. Finally, once you’ve done those other two things, you could reach out to one of our Home Loan Experts at (888) 980-6716. They may be able to help you come up with a game plan to finally push your credit up to where it needs to be in the long run.
I’m in a weird situation. My exhusband and I own a home and in the divorce he got it but I can’t get my name off the loan because he can’t refi. My new husband and I need to buy a home what can I do?
My only suggestion would be to try and reach out to the lender on your home with your husband and see if there’s anything they can do to get you up the loan even if it’s not a full refi. It’s a very difficult situation if you don’t get off.
Thanks,
Kevin
My husband and I are looking into buying our first house. He has a good income and zero debt, while I have a very low income and high student loan debt. Each of our credit scores are 750+ , but I’m worried that my debt-to-income ratio will ultimately hinder us. Is it possible to get multiple pre-approvals, some with me on the mortgage and some without, to see which option works best?
Hi Kari:
I’m going to recommend the two of you talk about your options with one of our Home Loan Experts. They would be able to discuss the best option for you moving forward. You can get in touch with them at (888) 980-6716.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Is it true that since CA is a community state, no matter what loan program I’m reviewed for, my spouse’s debts have to be included? Or is that only for FHA and VA loans?
Hi:
That’s just the FHA, USDA and VA loans. It doesn’t apply for conventional loans.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
my husband and I have been married for a little over 3 years and my credit is very poor, so could we still get approved for a house just going through him and leaving me off of it? if so where is the best place for us to get a home loan at? we live in Missouri.
Hi Cassie:
It’s certainly possible to have just your husband apply. The thing to be aware of is that you’ll qualify for a less expensive home because you’re only using his income in that case. That said, if you would like to apply, the two of you can look into your options and get a preapproval online through Rocket Mortgage or call one of our Home Loan Experts at (888) 980-6716.
Thanks,
Kevin
If I get approved for a home in Ohio without my wife on the loan but lending wants a joint open auto off my credit and my wife refinances the vehicle Into just her name will that cause any problems?
Ohio isn’t a community property state, so if your wife is able to successfully refinance the vehicle into just her name, it wouldn’t be counted in your debt-to-income ratio. Hope this helps!
Hey there,
We live in Florida and are about to buy a home I have a home childcare and will not be on the home loan due to my low income and higher debt we do have a cosigner, my dad, but my husband and I file our taxes married filing jointly. Will my part of the taxes be looked at and scrutinized even though I’m not on the loan will this affect him getting a home loan?
Thanks!
Since Florida isn’t a community property state, your debts aren’t looked at. Since you file jointly, I want to make sure you get the right information on that part. I’m going to recommend you speak with one of our Home Loan Experts by calling (888) 980-6716.
Thanks,
Kevin
I live in Texas and I know this is a community property state, my question is will I be able to purchase a home with my name only on mortgage due to my husband terrible credit and a bankruptcy under his name, I can get approved only with my income but not sure if all his debs will affect me? also if able to do so what type of loan will qualify me all by myself
The way community property states work, his credit score isn’t counted for the purposes of your qualification. However, if you’re getting an FHA, USDA or VA loan, his debts have to be counted in your debt-to-income ratio. If you get a conventional loan, you can get it on your own and his debts don’t matter. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hello,
I currently have an FHA loan on a home I bought when I was single in NY. Would my husband be able to get an fha loan on his own for another property while I keep the current fha loan? Thank you.
Brandy
New York isn’t a community property state, so as long as you don’t use his income to qualify, you could keep your properties completely separate she wanted. If you’d like to look into your options, you can do so through Rocket Mortgage or give one of our Home Loan Experts a call at (888) 980-6716. I hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hey Kevin,
My fiance and I are looking at purchasing our first home within the next year. I recently had a conversation with someone about only using one person’s finances to purchase a home. They said this would, in turn, allow for more financial freedom for your spouse. Allowing them to finance other items in their name such as furniture, appliances, or maybe even an investment property in the future. Their logic behind this was that there was no point in both people having the six-figure debt.
Hi James:
If you can afford to buy a home without utilizing your spouse’s income, there’s certainly some logic to the theory that person was telling you about. The only downside is you won’t be able to qualify for as much on one income, so it might depend on the type of house you’re looking for.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband is applying for a loan, however, his income may be low…
We want to be able to get an FHA loan, as this will be our first home. Would i be able to co-sign on the loan should his income not suffice? We are purchasing a co-op, however should we find a different home a few years down the road, would i be able to apply for an fha loan if i co-sign my husband’s loan?
We are legally married, however loan and deed would be under him only.
Hi Olivia:
you do have the option of cosigning if his income isn’t sufficient. You can apply for an FHA loan down the line even if you cosigned on the loan with your husband, provided your income was high enough to cover both mortgage payments. I do want to make clear that if you cosigned, both of you names would be on the loan. Also, unfortunately, at this time we only do co-op loans through Fannie Mae and only in New York. I hope this answers your questions, though!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I live in Georgia. I purchased a home in my name only on both deed and mortgage. My wife and I are getting a divorce. Can I refinance prior to the divorce and take cash out, then sell in a few months for lower profit?
Thanks.
Hi Angel:
The property can’t be up for sale when you’re refinancing. I want to make sure you get the right advice here, so I’m going to recommend you speak with one of our Home Loan Experts by calling (888) 980-6716. Thanks!
Kevin Graham
Hi,
Can I apply for a personal loan or credit card while my spouse is buying a house (alone)? Thanks!
Sam
Hi Sam:
There’s nothing stopping you from doing that. The one caveat is that if your wife is applying for an FHA, USDA or VA loan and you live in a community property state, any debts you carry have to be included in her debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband and i are living in a house currently but with a new baby need to upgrade. We want to put the mortgage in my name. However my income in supplemental and his is the primary. Since we have a joint bank account can i claim his income as mine and leave him off the mortgage? Will they look at just my credit and not his?
Hi Tara! Yes, joint bank accounts don’t impact underwriting. As long as you’re on the account and it’s a joint account, you are both legally allowed to access all of the funds. If you’re on the account, it’s your money and it won’t pose any problems for your home loan. You should be able to leave him off the mortgage. Additionally, if you’re buying a house without your husband, they will not look at his credit, only yours. The best thing to do would be to speak with one of our Home Loan Experts at (888) 980-6716 to discuss all of your options! I hope this helps! 🙂 -Allison
if I apply for a non FHA or va loan lets say a conventional loan and I apply without my spouse because they have a low credit score and a lot of student debt will the mortgage company look at their debt too. I live in nevada
I want to clear up some confusion here. Those are three different loan types. If you get an FHA or VA loan they will look if you get a conventional loan through Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, they won’t. I hope this helps!
Husband and wife are getting divorced in Illinois. Prior to divorce, Husband moves to WI (community property state), obtains mortgage and buys home, all without wife’s signature or participation. Wife continues to reside in Illinois. Could wife be legally responsible for the mortgage since it was taken out in community property state? Thank you!
That’s a very good question. Since you’re in the process of the divorce and you’re living in two different states, I want to make absolutely sure you get the right information. I’m going to recommend you speak with one of our Home Loan Experts by calling (888) 980-6716. They’ll be able to get things straightened out for you.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
If you and your spouse have been seperated over 20 years but not legally seperated and you refinance your home that’s been in your name (only) for years, can the loan still be granted
Hi Damita:
If you live in a community property state, your spouse may still have rights to the home. That would be the one concern. I’m going to recommend you speak with one of our Home Loan Experts to get some definitive advice. You can reach us at (888) 980-6716.
Thanks,
Kevin
Can both spouses be on the deed but only one spouse be on the mortgage?
Yep, it’s absolutely possible for both of you to be on the deed with only one on the mortgage. Hope this helps! 🙂
In Florida, what would happened in case of a divorce if both are on the deed but only one is on the mortgage?
Hi Monica:
If you’re both on the deed, you have equal interest in the property. If you get a divorce, one or the other of you would get the property and pay the other person for their share of the property depending on the terms of the divorce agreement. If the person giving the property isn’t on the loan, they can work with the mortgage company and loan servicer to assume the payments in their name. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
We currently live in Arizona, but are looking to relocate our family. Would my husband be able to continue working in Arizona and buy a property in Illinois? Also would he be able to do this without them taking my debts and credit score into consideration?
Hi Patricia:
Your husband could continue working in Arizona while you moved to Illinois. One property or the other would have to become your primary property and the other would be a second home, so you would end up paying a slightly higher interest rate on the second home. Illinois is not a community property state, so your debts don’t have to be taken into consideration. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin
Hi, we live in Florida and my husband has great credit and barely any DTI ratio, however, he makes less money than i do. I have fair credit and a considerable amount of DTI but earn almost double what he makes.
We dont want a house with both of our names together, so which one of us has a better chance of approval for a home loan ?
Thanks !
One of our Home Loan Experts would be better able to answer that question. You can get in touch with them at (888) 980-6716. Have a good day!
Thanks
Kevin Graham
Hello,
My husband and I want to apply for an FHA but considering only under my name due to his job situation. However we have just had a. Any and I am not going to be working for a few months. We do have a joint bank account and I want to know if this would be ok for the FHA loan or if I have to be working as well. We live in Illinois. Please let me know.
This sounds like a bit of a difficult situation, but I’m going to suggest you speak with one of our Home Loan Experts in order to make sure you get the best advice possible. You can reach them by calling (888) 980-6716. Have a good night!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hello,
My ex wife bought a house when we were married, she is the only one on the mortgage but both names are on the deed of the property. The house is rented. We are divorced now. Now I am applying for a fha morgage with 3.5 down, would the bank have a problem with that?
Thanks,
Carlos
Hi Carlos:
It depends on whether you live in a community property state. Here’s the list. If you do, FHA considers you both liable on anything bought during your marriage. There are ways you may have avoided that depending on how the house was purchased at the time. If you’re fully divorced and she got the house, you should be able to do a quitclaim and get yourself off. If you don’t happen to live in a community property state, as long as she was awarded the house and you’re not on the mortgage, you should be good to go. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
If my spouse’s paychecks are direct deposited into my bank account (not joint) could that then be considered part of my income?
Hi Rachel:
I want to make sure you get the correct information, and that’s more a question for one of our Home Loan Experts. You can get a hold of them at (888) 980-6716.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi my husband and I are trying to apply for an FHA home loan. My credit score is much lower than his. My question is does he need me to apply with him? You have to have a credit of at least 500-580. We live in VA but wish to purchase a home in near by state of TN?
Hi Allison:
I can tell you that for an FHA loan we require a credit score of at least 580. You don’t have to be on the loan and Tennessee isn’t a community property state. Therefore, your debt doesn’t have to be taken into account. If your husband would like to get started, probably the easiest way to do it is to speak with one of our Home Loan Experts by calling (888) 980-6716.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Will my husband’s current debts like cell phone, credit card, etc. count against me if they’re being paid out of my checking account? I am considering applying for a home loan individually due to my husband’s current job situation. Our living situation is I pay for rent, utilities, bills, etc. and we use his pay checks for living expenses, groceries, gas, etc. While the debts that are in my actual name are low on the DTI ratio, if lenders were to factor in his debts, I would probably finitely not qualify. Is that something that would happen? I live in Oklahoma and am looking to qualify for FHA loan. Thanks!
Hi Angela:
Since Oklahoma isn’t a community property state, his debts wouldn’t be counted in your DTI ratio if you applied for the loan individually. Hope this helps! If you’re looking to get started, you can do so through Rocket Mortgage to get an online purchase preapproval or complete refinance approval. If you would rather speak with one of our Home Loan Experts, you can get in touch with them by calling (888) 980-6716.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
We live in Texas and have a loan on my primary resident. My wife’s name is not on the primary mortgage.
Now if she wants to apply for a home loan for an investment property will the Primary Mortgage be considered against her DTI, would you know please?
Hi Ali:
Investment properties are funded by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. They don’t take your spouse’s debt into consideration when it comes to DTI. If your wife would like to get started, we can help her if she fills out this form or calls one of our Home Loan Experts at (888) 980-6716.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi I am currently separated from my husband but I was told that because we are still legally married they need permission from him to run a credit check even though he would not be on the loan. Is this true?
Hi Jessica:
It may be true. It depends on what state you live in. Particularly if you’re in a community property state and still married, they would still need to check his credit for FHA or VA loans and possibly have him sign off on a few other things before you close. We generally recommend people go through the complete divorce process if at all possible before applying. I understand that’s not always possible. I hope this helps.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I live in the state of NC. My husband owned a home before we got married & is now in the process refinancing. Closing will be on July 6 & the house/title is currently in his name. My name is not on the mortgage or deed. Do I have to have my name on the mortgage/deed in order for him to refinance? I am ok with not being on the loan, but shouldn’t my name be on the deed?
Hi Kimberley,
You don’t have to be on the mortgage or deed in order to refinance, however, if you want to be on the deed, that will be a decision you can make with your husband. Thank you, Allison.
Hello…I’m buying my home to quicken loans … everything is doing great and I’m just sending some last documents… now… can I included my spouse name in the deed just to have his name in there too??? Loan is approved but I just wanna added him too?? I live in North Carolina … thank you 😊
Hi Micah:
Yes, you can add your spouse’s name to the deed. It doesn’t affect the mortgage approval. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi my husband and i would like to buy a house he qualifies for a good amount but we did not apply yet so we not sure if we will be approved,because i still have two loans that is arrears.Can he still apply solo or will he be declined because of my debts.
Hi Elvina:
Unfortunately, I can’t give you a definitive answer without knowing what type of loan you’re trying to apply for as well as whether you live in a community property state. The best way for you to move forward would probably be to just speak with one of our Home Loan Experts. You can get in touch with them by filling out this form or calling (888) 980-6716.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband and I are looking to buy a house in Florida. I was the only one qualified because my husband has terrible credit. I have a question about debt ratio….are joint debts like utilities, cell phone, credit cards, cable, are they considered my debt? Or will this debt count? For example: if I pay 150 cell phone for both our phones, would they consider whole debt or half the debt?
Hi Christine:
I’m not sure the answer to that question but one of our Home Loan Experts should be able to help you. I just want to make sure you get the right information. You can get in touch with them by calling (888) 980-6716. They’ll be happy to go over this with you.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I live in the state of Michigan. My husband owned a home before we got married. The house/title is currently in his name. He wants to refinance the mortgage, but I don’t want my name on the mortgage or deed. Do I have to have my name on the mortgage/deed in order for him to refinance? Can I sign something stating that I relinquish my rights to the house so my husband can refinance.
Hi Karen:
Michigan is not a community property state and you’re not legally required to be on the deed at all. He can refinance on his own. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hello. I m in California. Planning to get a mortage loan. Our question is…. we plan in buy a house in my name only bcs my husband’s credit report is not good, mine is over 740. We have a joint account and is with my husband direct deposit, we present taxes married jointly. I dont work i always use my husband income to my credit card applications. Never pay late and my scores are very good. Can i get the loan for a mortage just in my name even if my income is from my husband, i can present all taxes report in our names and proof the complite access to our joint account. Thanks for ur help. Diana
Hi Diana:
I’m going to recommend you talk to one of our Home Loan Experts to make sure you get the most accurate information. You can get in touch with them by filling out this form or calling (888) 980-6716.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband just started a new job, and as a condition of employment, he must relocate to another city. I am a remote employee and able to retain my job after the move. Our loan was sent to the mortgage processor with all our preliminary documents (income, husband’s offer letter, bank statements, etc). Additional information was requested, which we provided. Then right before closing they ask for a letter from my company indicating I work remotely and my income will not change after the relocation. I can’t understand why when they knew this from day one, they now want documentation. Together our back end debt to income ration would be 25%. If they didn’t include my income or my existing mortgage debt (current home is in my name only; planning to sell the home after the move), his back end debt to income is 32%. Is this a normal/reasonable request? My HR is refusing to verify future salary. Because of the late notice, we are going to miss our closing date and are at risk of losing our rate lock.
Hi Mary:
They should have told you sooner that they needed this documentation. They probably want to verify that you’re working remotely and that nothing about your employment or income status stands to change. I would also be curious as to the reasoning of your HR department. It’s pretty routine to do verification of employment. I would follow up with them and see if the lender is willing to extend the rate lock because they should have known that.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Thank you, Kevin. My employer will provide confirmation I am remote, it is just a matter of timing. Because it is a non-standard request it has to go through a drawn out approval process. My company has a standard process for verifying employment, but that provides current salary and validates I am employed – nothing about being a remote employee or future salary guarantees. This morning the lender called to check in and ask for “just one more thing.” Now they want the inspection report even though they have their appraisal. At this point they are not willing to extend the rate lock. If I weren’t so far into this process, I would walk, but I don’t think the sellers will extend us another 30 days.
I’m very sorry to hear that. It sounds like it’s been a rough process. If this ends up falling through for any reason, we would be happy to help you. I can certainly understand being far enough along that you don’t want to back out. If you ever want the help in the future, we can discuss home loan options with you at (888) 980-6716.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hello,
I live in one of the mentioned community states of Texas. My husband is disabled so his income is really not able to support the purchase of a home. I am the sole provider in my house whole. My husband doesn’t really have much in the credit department everything he has had was from years and years ago. Is it possible to only use my credit scores and my income when trying to purchase a home since not much of his income will be contributing to the mortgage.
Hi Sammie:
If you go with a conventional loan, his debts don’t have to be taken into account and they don’t have to pull credit. If you go through the FHA or VA, his debts are included in your debt-to-income ratio because you’re in a community property state. However, his credit score is not looked at for qualification purposes. I hope this helps! If you’d like to get started, you can get a preapproval online through Rocket Mortgage. Alternatively, one of our Home Loan Experts would be happy to take your call at (888) 980-6716.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Can you still use one spouse’s income if you file joint taxes?
Will only the one spouse’s income be considered for a first-time home buyer’s grant, or will they consider both incomes? (Our separate income falls below the income limit for grants, but our combined income is above the limit.)
Hi Tiffany:
With the grant, it may well depend on who’s giving it. As to the spousal income question, I’m going to refer you to one of our Home Loan Experts. They’d be able to give you better guidance than I can on that particular point. You can get in touch with them by filling out this form or calling (888) 980-6716.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hello,
Is it possible for me to get a home loan in my name but using my husbands income? I do not have an income. He has a foreclosure on his report so he couldn’t get approved for one. I have no idea how any of this works.
Hi Bethany:
Your options to do something like that are somewhat limited, but I’m going to recommend you talk to one of our Home Loan Experts to look into your situation and go over any potential options. Give us a call at 888-980-6716.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hello,
I was wondering if I made the money and my wife had a better credit score could we use one spouses credit score and the other spouses income to buy a home?
Need to give a little more clarity regarding my question. In the state of Massachusetts could one spouse use their credit score to buy a house and if they are a sole dependent financially of their spouse would the bank be willing to use one credit score from one spouse and the income from the other to purchase without issue? My situation is credit hurt on one but not the other, and income is 100% from only one not the other. Thanks!
Hi Chris:
There may be certain programs where you can do that. I’m going to recommend you talk to one of our Home Loan Experts and they can go over any options you have. You can fill out this form or call (888) 980-6716 to get in touch with us.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband currently has a 1st and 2nd on our primary residence which has a total LTV of 35%. We would like to get a HELOC to pay off the 2nd. Unfortunately, my husband’s credit has taken a hit since his original mortgage, but mine is good. Can I get a HELOC solely in my name as a 2nd while he maintains the 1st in his name?
Thank you,
Jessica
Hi Jessica:
It depends. If you’re not in a community property state, you can get a loan in your own name. If you do live in a community property state, you can do it, but if it’s an FHA or VA loan, your husband’s debt would be included in the debt-to-income ratio. We also don’t do HELOCs, but we do cash-out refinances and you could roll the existing second into one primary mortgage. If that sounds like a good option to you, you can get in touch with one of our Home Loan Experts by calling (888) 980-6716. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Thank you very much!
I re-fi’d through Quicken 3 years ago. The big banks wouldn’t even consider my re-fi application, while Quicken approved me in a heartbeat and I haven’t proven you wrong for doing so!!
Since then, I’ve gotten married. My husband has horrible credit and a large Federal tax obligation from his previous marriage. Obviously, he can’t be on a new mortgage.
I’m in the process of selling my current house so that we move cross country from Michigan to Arizona. I’m looking to go with a conventional 30 year mortgage. Do I have to be concerned about his debt being taken into consideration?
Realistically, he makes more money than I do. Why wouldn’t we be able to use joint/household income when applying for a new mortgage?
Does Quicken ever allow exceptions?
I’ve been extremely happy with Quicken. I appreciate the individual attention given. I especially appreciate being treated like a valued customer, not just a cattle call number.
I tried to go through the pre-approval Rocket Mortgage, but I’m not seeing where I can put in monthly child support received either. Which will be continuing for more than 3 years (I read that section too)
Obviously, I’ll be needing to make a phone call to Quicken tomorrow, but in case time gets away from me, hopefully you’ll be able to address my questions here.
Thanks!!!
Hi Beth:
First, thank you for the kind words! You’ve made our day and it’s been a pleasure serving you. Every situation is different, and I can’t answer all your questions. Some are better left to one of our licensed Home Loan Experts. I’ll let them take the ones on use of household income, but I’m going to answer what I can here.
Arizona is a community property state, but since it’s a conventional loan, his debt doesn’t have to be taken into account. It’s also true that if the child support continues for more than three years, it can be included as qualifying income.
Since you’ve already started your application through Rocket Mortgage, I’m going to send this to our Client Relations team so someone can make contact and really look into your situation. Hope this helps! Have a great day!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hello. My husband and I currently live in Florida. We have our mortgage through B.O.A here. He is the only one on the mortgage and I am on the title. I am interested in purchasing a second home in North Carolina solely in my name. It is not going to be my primary home. Credit is good. This would be the first home I have ever purchased. 200k or less. What percentage would I need down and do I qualify for any first time buyer loans since I have never been on a mortgage? Thank you
Hi Tanya:
Since it’s a second home based on occupancy, the minimum down payment you could make is 10% down. If you want to go over your options, one of our Home Loan Experts would be happy to talk with you if you call (888) 980-6716. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
When we bought our current home my wife’s credit was not good enough and was not put on the loan. Currently her score is great and has a low dti ratio. Can we buy a second home in her name only to avoid the higher down payment?
We are in georgia.
Hi Nathan:
Since Georgia isn’t a community property state, you should have no problem. The rate may still be slightly higher because it would be considered the second home based on occupancy requirements. But low DTI may help with the rate. If she wants to go over her options, she can get started by calling one of our Home Loan Experts at (888) 980-6716 and we’ll be happy to work with her. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband and I live in WA, but will be purchasing a home in OR. I’m planning on purchasing in my name only. Does the community property apply to the state you currently live in or the state you plan on purchasing in?
Thanks,
Amy
Hi Amy:
I’m actually not completely sure on that and we want to make sure you get the right information, so if you can give us a call at (888) 980-6716 we can be sure to get you the correct information.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Recently in Texas I took my husband to prequalify for a VA Mortage with a home builder leaving my name off the application because we have only been married for two weeks. We have never filed taxes and don’t have a joint accounts and I do not want my name of the house. The home builder called him up and told him if I don’t put my name with his he can go to jail for fraud and have the house taken away. We are not a two party house income he makes enough money by himself. Is it possible to leave me off the paperwork so he can proceed without me?
Hi DeEarla:
I’m going to start this with the disclaimer that I’m not a lawyer. In order to get the best possible information, you might have to talk to a local attorney about the ramifications. I can tell you that since you’re married and Texas is a community property state, you may be entitled to the property and that could very well be what the builder is referencing. Since it’s a VA loan, your debts would have to be included in his debt to income ratio because it’s a community property state. That said, I’m not sure if anyone can face criminal action for weaving your name off the loan. One of our Home Loan Experts could probably give you more guidance on this. We write loans in Texas all the time. You can give us a call at (888) 980-6716.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I’m looking to buy a house w/o my husband because his credit is poor. I have both w2 income and 1099 income. However, the 1099 income is both me and my husbands (it’s a partnership). We file our taxes jointly. Will I be able to use both the 1099 income and my w2 to qualify for a loan w/o including him? We live in Maryland.
Hi Nicole:
You can probably use the income, but some specific documentation may be required I’m going to recommend you reach out to one of our home loan experts by calling (888) 980-6716. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
In pa.could I get a loan in my own name after I get married .my husband has horrible credit .
Hi Nim:
Pennsylvania is not a community property state, so you should be able to get a loan on your own. Depending on the loan you get, you may not be able to use his income on the loan. I’m going to recommend you talk to one of our Home Loan Experts to go over all of your options. You can get in touch with them by calling (888) 980-6716.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I am currently married but wanting to purchase a home in my name only. I live in Oklahoma. Will there be any requirements to put my husbands name on the mortgage? I am currently pre-qualified in my name only. But we do file joint tax returns, so I was wondering if further into the process they will want his information?
Hi Cristy:
Oklahoma is not a community property state, so no concerns there. As far as the tax returns, they will have to look at them as you would when qualifying for any mortgage. Typically, if he’s not on the loan, they’re not going to look at his income and it’s a non-issue.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I am planning to refinance my property which I bought when I’m not yet married, I just want to know if it is a requirements that they put my husband’s name in the title since I am now married & live in California though he is not in the loan?
I’m not sure about that seeing as the property was acquired outside the marriage. One of our bankers would know for sure if you give us a call at (888) 980-6716. I hope this helps and we’ll look into updating this post for the future. Thanks!
I am currently separated in the state of Pennsylvania and want to purchase a home (closing is scheduled in several weeks). I have everything approved, but am running into issues with the title company and underwriter both need spousal waivers. I am using non-marital assets (my name only, acquired prior to marriage) – I don’t know why this is such an issue. Even under the asset process within the divorce, the separation date is going to be the date of filing, and not cover the purchase of the home. What are my options here? Is there really a state law or mortgage regulations that require these waivers? I do not know if it is even worthwhile to look into other options if it is a “requirement” rather than the banks being overly cautious/conservative.
Hi Mark:
I can tell you this is extremely common. I don’t know about state laws, but these are common mortgage regulations. Investors like Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and FHA put these policies in place. It is being cautious, but everyone’s situation is different, and this way they’re covered. Unfortunately, sometimes that means things don’t make a lot of sense for clients. I know it’s frustrating, but you’ll have to get the signatures.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My wife and I would like to purchase a home in Georgia. I have a prior foreclosure from 2012, from a prior marriage. The home we have now is just in her name from her prior marriage. Am I required to be on the loan for the new home if my income is to be considered? Or should I not be on the loan at all since I have the foreclosure?
Hi Rob:
If you’re getting an FHA or VA loan, you could be on the loan. There are also some programs where your income could be considered even if you’re not named in the loan documents. We would have to check out your qualifications. I’m going to recommend you talk to one of our Home Loan Experts by filling out this form or calling (888) 980-6716.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband and I are wanting to buy our home that we’ve rented for three years now. His income and work history is satisfactory but he has bad credit and a foreclosure and is looking into bankruptcy. I do not have a two year work history or an income at this time but my credit is great and DTI is low. We already have 10% down saved. Is there any possibility of us obtaining a home loan?
Hi Christian:
I recommend you talk to one of our Home Loan Expert about your options. Every situation is different, but we can absolutely go into your scenario. If you can fill out this form or call (888) 980-6716, we would be happy to talk to you.
Thanks,
Kevin
I am separated and living in MS and my husband lives in LA. We are not sure if this marriage will turn into a divorce. If I decide to purchase a home on my own without him, how will I go about doing this and will he ever be able to get a part of it if we do end up in a divorce.
Hi Morgan:
The safest way to do this would be to wait to buy separate property until after the two of you divorce. That’s what we generally recommend. However, one of our home loan experts can take you through your options if you fill out this form or call (888) 980-6716.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Sorry, this is not really a mortgage question but hopefully you can answer. If one spouse buys a home in Texas, and pays cash, is the other spouse required to be listed on the deed or title?
Hi Clarice:
I’m not a lawyer and don’t know enough about the intricacies of the Texas law to say whether or not they would have to actually be listed. In general, in community property states, if you’re married, the spouse has rights to property bought during the marriage. But I couldn’t tell you if they actually have to be on the title. Our friends at Title Source might actually be better able to help you with that part.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
So if only 1 spouse goes onto the mortgage, can the monthly mortgage be paid from a joint account? I have been told a payment cannot come from an account owned by the spouse as this would be considered a ‘gift.’
Hi Bob:
If you have a joint account, you can use the assets out of that account. You will need to provide some documentation showing that you have full access to the account, but it’s something that can be done.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband and I are looking to purchase a home but we only want it in his name because we hope down the line we can purchase some investment properties and we want to leave some credit free to do such whenever we are ready. What types of loans are available that require a low down payment that are not FHA loans that we will be able to get our home loan in just his name? He has great credit and great income. We live in Louisiana.
Hi Kai:
Depending on your credit rating, we have down payment programs as low as 1% or 3% on a conventional loan. I’m going to recommend you talk to one of our Home Loan Experts by filling out this form or calling 888-728-4702.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Kevin,
What credit rating is required for a 1% conventional? Also, I am in Texas as well and am married. I filed separately due to student loan obligations. Would I be able to get a loan in just my name? I am a teacher and my hubby works in the oil and gas and due to the downturn has gone thru several buyouts and mergers so therefore he employment appears as if he has been job hopping. I have been at the same job for 7 years and the one before that is 10. Thanks in advance!
Hi Margie:
The minimum median credit rating for the 1% down loan program we offer is 680 FICO. If you get a conventional loan, any of your husband’s debt doesn’t have to be included in the debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. If you go with an FHA or VA loan, his debt would be included.
If you’re interested in getting started, you can get a preapproval online through Rocket Mortgage. If you’d rather get started over the phone, you can call (888) 980-6716 and one of our Home Loan Experts will be happy to work with you.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi. Complicated question. My husband is applying for a mortgage Bc 4 years ago prior to being married I had to file chapter 7 bankruptcy. In this was a house I gave up rights to and am no longner responsible for however the bank has yet to foreclose so my name still shows up on the title I guess. Some mortgage guy was trying to tell me (I’m in nj not community property) that even though I won’t be on any of the loan paperwork or mortgage my name on a pending foreclosure could ruin the deal for my husband. Is this true? We thought we could keep my name off of everything and not have my past credit affect his current
Hi Lindsey:
Not complicated answer. Since New Jersey is not a community property state, you should be okay.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi Robin:
Appraisals are needed in many cases, but it depends on the loan you’re looking to qualify for. We also don’t do HELOC, but we do cash-out refinances. I’m going to recommend you speak with one of our Home Loan Experts to go over the details of the appraisal process. You can reach out to them by calling 888-728-4702.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
We bought a house 6 years ago but only my name is on the loan; but both names are are on the deed. How do I get my husband’s name on the loan at this late date. He is a VET.
At this point, to get them on the loan, you would refinance. If you would like to look into your options, you can get a full refinance approval online through Rocket Mortgage. Otherwise, feel free to give us a call at 888-728-4702.
I’m married and would like to buy a home with my husband. I haven’t used my FHA yet. I’m a full-time student/stay at home Mom with no income. We file our taxes jointly. My husband has a bankruptcy on his record before we got married. Can I apply for an FHA mortgage just as me individually, with my higher credit score if we’re relying on his income and with a bankruptcy on his credit?
Hi Sandy:
The FHA doesn’t have any options where you can use only your credit score and his income. I’m going to recommend you talk to one of our Home Loan Experts by filling out this form or calling (888) 728-4702. We can look into other options and give some advice.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi! My husband is looking to buy rental property in Florida. I do not want to buy a rental property there because I don’t want to be strapped in case something happens to one of our jobs, especially his since he makes quite a bit more than I do. If he ends up going through with buying a rental in Florida will I have to sign any kind of document acknowledging that I know that he is getting another mortgage loan?
As his wife, you may have to sign a document acknowledging that you know he’s getting the property depending on the policies of the lender. However, this doesn’t make you responsible for the mortgage debt. Florida is not a community property state. Hope this helps!
Im purchasing a home in my name only in California. My boyfriend was left off the loan due to back child support he owes. We keep and have always kept our finances separate. I have a very nice income and was able to qualify on my own. My loan has been approved but one of the last things the underwriter is asking for, is the names and ages of my children and anyone else who will be living in the home. Should i disclose my boyfriend will be living in the home?
Hi LC:
They probably need to know who’s going to be living in the home for occupancy reasons. However, since you’re not married, it should be considered separate property. He’s not contributing income and not being considered. I wouldn’t worry about that part.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi there,
My husband and I want to purchase a home but I had to short sale a home last year in August I purchased on my own due to the market dropping significantly, my husband was not on the loan and we were not married at the time of purchase. We want to purchase a home in his name only but was wondering if we could use part of my income as rent paid to him to up his income a bit. Is this possible and if we write up a lease agreement will it go through underwriting?
Hi Joanna:
I’m going to suggest you talk to one of our Home Loan Experts. There are programs where household members can contribute income to the loan. Please feel free to fill out this form or call 888-728-4702.
Thanks,
Kevin
Hello,
I purchased a house in NY prior to getting married. Now I’m married and we live in this house and make mortgage payments with our joint bank account. We also have made upgrades using our joint bank account. We are thinking of refinancing and adding my spouse to the mortgage but not to the title. Will my spouse have any rights to this property in the unfortunate event that we separate in the future?
Hi James:
In the event of a divorce, your spouse has no rights to the property unless you add them to the title.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
So I will be purchasing my first home hopefully this Spring. My mom is moving in with me and my children. My question is, will they consider her income as well? Does that only apply to married couples? I will be meeting with a realtor next month to start the process, but curious now. Thanks
Hi Lindsay:
These types of issues only apply to married couples. However, there are loan options where the income of a household member can be counted. I’m going to suggest you reach out to one of her Home Loan Experts by filling out this form or calling (888) 728-4702.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband and I are currently building a home. He is the only one who will be on the mortgage due to my low credit score. He has been pre-approved for an FHA loan.
In taking a look at our taxes this year it looks like we will have to pay in around $2000 total and I would rather do it on a payment plan that a lump sum. So, my question is, can he and I do married filing separately and I let him file with the kids and deductions we do have so that he doesn’t owe much and then I file mine separately so that we can get set up on a payment plan for the amount we owe. Will that look at both sets of taxes or just his since he is going on the loan by himself?
Hi Courtney:
If you have joint accounts, they may look at your joint assets, but the mortgage company won’t care how you file your taxes. I hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi,
I filed for bankruptcy last year, and my husband is not on the mortgage with me. I bought the home 8 years ago, with my mom. I was able to keep the home, because I filed chapter 13. I wanted to have my husband buy the home from me, just to lower our monthly payments. He has a great job, and excellent credit. Is this an option? I can also pay off my bankruptcy with the money left over from the sell of the home. Is this something that can be done?
Hi LaShonna:
Applying for a mortgage with a chapter 13 bankruptcy comes with some very specific restrictions. It may depend on the type of loan you’re trying to qualify for. My advice would be to talk to one of the Home Loan Experts by calling (888) 728-4702. They’ll be able to go over your situation and see if we have any options for you.
I live in WA. state and my wife and I just did a refi and the loan is in her name only. The Title list both of us and the original load listed both of us also. What, if anything am I giving up by not being on the loan? Can she now borrow against the property without my approval etc.?
Thanks in Advance
Craig
Hi Craig:
Because it’s a community property state, she would probably be limited on what she can do without your approval. In fact, if it’s an FHA or VA loan, you might as well be on the loan anyway. Your debt is counted in the qualification metrics for the mortgage. You’re also still in the title, so you should be fine.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hey Kevin,
My husband is looking to refinance the mortgage on his property (in TN), which he owned before we married 4 years ago.
Why am I being asked to sign so many documents if I am not the borrower?
I am hesitant to sign a I do not want the liability.
Can I be held liable in the event of loan default, even though I am not the borrower and not listed on title?
Tennessee isn’t a community property state so he is the only one on the loan, you probably can’t be held responsible unless you inherit the property. Sometimes they have you sign documents just to make sure you know he’s buying the property and you could also be on the other documents like homeowners insurance, etc.
I live in TN and plan to buy a home without my husband. He wants a divorce and there’s no telling when he may actually file. Our lease is up in March and we have a new baby on the way. Since finishing school, I have only been working since May of 2015 and we have always filed taxes separate. My income has slowly increased, so neither tax return will reflect my actual salary today. I see a house I really like but I am afraid I may get denied due to lack of work history. I really don’t want to mess my credit up. Can’t someone take some basic information from me to tell me if I would qualify without running my credit?
We can definitely have you talk to someone by filling out this form or calling 888-728-4702. I need to tell you that eventually we will need to run your credit. It’s how we get an idea of basic qualifications and your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Maybe we can give advice and get a basic idea your situation though.
I have a question…. My husband is still listed on a mortgage of a house owned by his ex wife. As part of his divorce, she was supposed to refinance the home in her name only. Instead, she got significantly behind on the loan and ended up having to do a modification, and the mortgage company refused yo take his name off as his credit was better than hers and she didnt qualify for the loan on her own.
You could definitely do a quitclaim to get him off the title. However, the mortgage issue is beyond my expertise. I’m going to recommend you reach out one of our Home Loan Experts. They may be able to give better advice than I can if you call 888-728-4702. Thanks for reaching out!
Kevin Graham
Hi,
So as a woman, I bought my house before being married. I understand because I bought the house before marriage, it is untouchable through divorce since all pmts and work on house has stayed separate from marriage funds. (no, we are not getting divorced, but looking into keeping my assets protected) So now, I am thinking about selling the house and buying another. My question is: If I use the funds from my house before marriage to purchase a new house while married but keeping loan and deed only in my name, is it still considered a separate asset. Or if later down the road, things go south, will the new house be something that belongs to my husband through marriage?
Hi Tina:
That really depends on whether you live in a community property state. If you do, you may not be able to keep it separate. If you don’t live in a community property state, it’s not your husband’s unless he’s on the title.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I live in New Mexico. If only my husbands name is on the mortgage but both our names are on the deed or title, can the bank take the house from me if he dies?
Hi Paula:
If both your names are on the title, you each have equal ownership in the house. The bank can’t just take it away. You would have to continue making the payments, but you don’t have to credit qualify in order to take over the mortgage.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Just curious about a few things. My husband was just approved for a mortgage and they are asking for our tax returns because we are going FHA. When we file taxes, we file jointly. My husband has been working at the same job for 5 years and I stay at home but also have a side business that I contribute to. The last 2 years we (I) have had a loss on it. So will this affect his loan when the underwriter sees that loss on our return?
Any information would be greatly appreciated!!!
Thanks,
Nette
Hi Nette:
They’ll look at tax returns with any loan you try to get. But these are definitely not the only factor. We also take a look at W-2s and assets. In terms of whether the loss on your joint return affects his loan application, you really need to talk to one of our Home Loan Experts. They’ll be able to give you more specific information than I can. You can give us a call at (888) 728-4702, and we’ll be happy to help with any questions.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi,
My husband purchased our home 4 mos before we were married and did not put me on the title. Is this (our) home still considered community property? Also, will I still qualify as a first time buyer if I want to purchase a home on my own after a divorce? Thank you!
Hi Britany:
If it was purchased before your marriage, it’s considered separate property. Therefore, you would qualify as a first-time home buyer right now.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My fiance has a better credit score than me “did stupid things in college”, I am re building but we purchased a house, both have great jobs… etc. Can I still be on the title as I am definitely supplying more than 50% of the money needed up front as well as our monthly payments. I know when we get married in November 2017 it shouldn’t matter as we will be married but I was curious how that would work if I got the Homeowners insurance under my current carrier as I have been with State Farm for over 11 years, I have a ton of rebates and it is much cheaper. I would imagine I would have to be on the title in order to obtain homeowners insurance correct?
Hi Thomas:
You can still be on the title. The mortgage has nothing to do with that. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi
Me and my future husband want to buy a house in 2018. I’m in the process of cleaning up my credit. Hes needs done to be can only afford to do one person at a time. My concern is that my credit will be fixed i get paid ok but he get paid better then I do. Should I try to get a home by myself? Is there a way to see how much I would qualify for without going through with the process. Honesty we need at least a4 bedroom house, we have 4 children.
Hi Lili:
There’s really no good way to check how much it would qualify for without going through the process because we would have to pull your credit in order to ensure you meet minimum qualifications and calculate your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. It may make sense to repair your fiancé’s credit first if he makes more money. You can typically qualify for a bigger loan with more income. I’m also going to recommend you check out QLCredit. You can pull your credit report for free without affecting your score and get personalized tips on how to improve. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I live in texas and my husband and I are purchasing a home. I was pre-qualified with just income. Unfortunately my credit took a hit between when I was pre-qualified a and now. We are going with a loan in my husbands name. If my credit improves dramatically can we refinance under my name even if I’m not on current note but are in a community property state?
Hi Kristi:
You can always refinance it into both of the names at a later date. You’re in a community property state and I’m assuming you’re both going to be on the title.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Question. My husband’s name is on the contracts or loan for our house first (Mr. John Doe and Mrs. Jane Doe). Does that mean to say the house is his he can refinance without my consent? In reality this house is his till WE pay it off?
Hi Charity:
If both of your names are on the loan documents, you have equal responsibility in the loan and he can’t refinance without you.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hello!
My husband and I are trying to purchase a home. We were on the last steps of underwriting when one of our credir cards was mistakenly reported 30 day past due to CBR. My husbands score did not drop as much, but my score dropped 80 points. He does not qualify on his own because of our debts. These debts are on both names, and I am equally financially responsible to pay on these loans. Is there any way he can count with additional income from me on a monthly basis to qualify by himself since we already pay all debts together.
Thanks,
Hi Mariel:
There are certain loan options where he may be able to qualify on his own while having other family members like yourself contribute. I’m going to recommend you talk to one of our Home Loan Experts by filling out this form or calling (888) 728-4702. Thanks for reaching out!
Kevin Graham
Hi
My husband and I live in Louisiana and are buying our first home. We are leaving my name off the loan but they are still using my debt of course. Is there some type of way to totally remove myself from the loan process period??
Hi Nikki:
You can try signing a legal document that says he is not responsible for your debt, but that may depend on local law and the policies of the lender. I would talk to an attorney about your options.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hey I have a question I was wondering if you can help me. Me and my husband are in the process of buying a home for the 1st time together. I was wondering if it’s possible that only his name can be on the homeowners insurance even though both our names are going on the loan? I have 3 claims within the last 5 years so no one is even looking my way. So I know I won’t be able to get insurance but he only has one claim ever. So is it possible that he can just get ho insurance without me?
That’s really a question for the homeowners insurance company. I would ask them when getting the policy.
Hi, my husband and I decided to buy a bigger house. First we need to sell our old one which has our names on both loan and title. As for the new home, my husband wants to have the loan on his name only, and both names on the title. The reason is not to risk to loose the house if something ever happens to us, such as bankruptcy. One of us who is not on the loan could still file the bankruptcy and our family wouldn’t lose the house. But I am wondering how it can affect me if divorce or death happens. Will I lose the house in this situation? Or my son, he is not a biological son/official stepson of my husband.
Hi Lee:
If you’re on the title, you have 50% ownership no matter how the two of you decide to structure the loan. Therefore, if you were ever to unfortunately split, whoever got the house would be worked out in the settlement.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi,
My wife owns a home with her sister, but we would like to buy our own home. They have only owned the home for a year so it is difficult to take her off the loan. I was wondering if it would be a good idea to apply for a home on my own or would it help me get a bigger house if she co-signed? We both have pretty good credit.
Hi Johnny:
If you cosigned the loan, you could use your income as well as hers which could help you qualify for a bigger house. I’m going to recommend you talk to someone about your situation. You can connect with one of our Home Loan Experts by filling out this form or calling (888) 728-4702.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi, I spoke with quicken loans earlier today… I was approved for a loan but then was told that since I can’t verify my income my husband would need to be on the loan for income purposes. They ran his credit and he wasn’t approved. Since we are married and have a joint bank account why can’t I use his income? I am currently doing an internship and have a guaranteed job after I graduate.
Hi Akayla:
I don’t know all the specifics of your application and loan file, so I’m not the best person to answer that question, but I’m going to have someone reach out to you about this.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband and I signed an earnest $ agreement to buy a home about a month ago. After a falling out, he had the mortgage broker take my name off the loan ap. without my consent even though we both qualified according to the mortgage broker. Now I have no access to any paper work (new earnest $ agreement was signed by him and seller) and wonder if he’s going to try to buy home without me being on title. We live in Oregon which is NOT a community prop. state. Married for 24 years, I feel like I’m being left out of the entire process. Can the title company involved in this loan give me any info since we are married or will they refuse since he’s the only person on the mortgage application?
Reason being, his sister might want to be co-owner and I must prevent that from happening. He’s using my SS income to qualify for this loan since I signed a paper giving him 100% access to joint bank account.
Hi Mae:
The title company may be able to give you some info. Since you’re married, there is a possibility that you may have to sign some paperwork in order to have him close the loan since you’re married. It’s worth a try.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I am in the process of refinancing. The mortgage company wants to use only my name on the loan due to my husband’s self employment and lower income. However, his name will be on the title. What risk does this place on me, especially should the marriage end? I am not in a community property state.
Hi Kim:
The most important initial thing to remember is that you can only use your income in order to qualify if he’s not on the loan. In the event of a divorce down the line, if he were awarded the property, he would have to credit qualified to assume the loan, so you would have to make the payments until that happened, but the divorce agreement could stipulate that he has to get it done within a certain time period.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I live in Washington, a community property state. My wife bought our house before we married, and I am debating the idea of refinancing the house or buying a house in my name only. If we refinance, it will have to be done with my name on the loan.
From this blog, I know that I can buy a house without using my wife’s debts, including the house payment while it is still only in her name.
My question is: Can we refinance the house she owns, putting my name on the loan, and then buy a house in my name alone later without the house counting against my Debt-Income ratio?
Hi Lee:
This is a very complex question. There’s also the issue that you’re in a community property state. With an FHA or VA loan, the lender would have to look at your debts regardless of whose name was on which loan. I’m going to recommend you talk to one of our Home Loan Experts to help you sort this out. You can get in touch with them by filling out this form or calling (888) 728-4702. They’ll be able to give you the best possible advice.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Me and my wife are separating and I’m trying to buy a house. I’ve gone through the entire process and the underwriters are telling me I can not buy the house without my spouse’s signature. She wasn’t on the loan application but somehow she has to sign paperwork for me to close. Do you know how I can get through this or get help resolving this
Hi Al:
Unfortunately, there are instances in which your wife may have to sign certain paperwork at close because you’re still married. This may be true even if you’re not in a community property state. If you can’t get her to sign the paperwork, you may have to wait until the divorce is final. I’m sorry, but hopefully, you have a clearer idea of where things stand.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My sister and her husband are still married but he left about a year ago to take a job in SC at the marine base. He comes in on weekends but not very often. Nothing about a divorce or separation has been discussed. However, we have found out that he has purchased a house from the Veterans Affairs for around $88000 and then sold it to his girlfriend for $1.00. He has no money and his credit is in the tank. How did he do this without his legal wife knowing? We do know that this house was a foreclosure.
Hi Karen:
Unless you live in a community property state, there’s no reason she would have to know. If he’s using her assets to qualify, that’s one thing, but if not, there’s nothing illegal about it. Hope this clarifies things.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi, me and my fiancé are trying to get a home loan to buy a house. We have agreed to have it under his name only. But, he is still on a bank account with his mom and her name is on his truck. Will that affect how much on a loan we get?
Thank you
Every situation is different. We would have to look at the amounts of payments to get specifics on debt-to-income. I’m going to recommend you talk to one of our Home Loan Experts by filling out this form or calling 888-728-4702.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Im planning to apply for a mortgage by myself and they said I need a sign letter that I’m applying by myself and my spouse is not included. This is my first time buying a house. Do you know if there is a form for that or I’ll just make my own? Any suggestion like a Letter itself , Me and my wife will just sign it. thanks!
Hi Joe:
Different lenders may have different policies and it may also be unique to the type of loan you get. I would just ask your mortgage company and follow their instructions.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I live a community property state. I have been the main breadwinner in the 25 years my husband and I have been married. My husband has not worked full time in many years and due to being diagnosed with depression, applied and was granted disability.
We separated 4 months ago due to the discovery of him frequenting escort services. I asked him to leave, but he was not able to find an apartment due to his bad credit and a large credit card bill that I never knew existed. I moved out and found an apartment. I am currently paying half his rent on our old apartment and my rent. Both apartments are in my name. I started to look at small houses and applied for a mortgage, but have been told my husband’s credit must also be pulled. Despite the fact that my only debt is a car payment, and I have an excellent credit score and make a very good salary, I am now concerned his credit will prevent me from being approved. I have my own bank accounts and left him the joint accounts, since he was the money manager, and I discovered we did not have much in the way of savings. (No wonder – escorts cost a lot of money.) Community property is a joke, especially since 1 spouse can rack up debts without the other person knowing.
How can a spouse, who contributes no full time income, and has a poor credit rating be required to have their credit considered when the other spouse is contributing almost of the income? I have managed to save enough for a down payment for a home in a very short amount of time.
I am sick over this. Now I worry that if I am denied the mortgage, and once we are divorced, I will not be able to apply for a mortgage because I will have been turned down.
Is there no recourse for a spouse who has been responsible unless we are divorced? I think it’s time for community property to be viewed in a different light.
Hi Helen:
I’m sorry to hear about your situation. Unfortunately, if you’re getting certain types of loans, mortgage lenders are required to take your husband’s debt into account because he would technically be responsible in a community property state if you couldn’t make the payments. However, I can tell you that if you go with a conventional loan, his debt doesn’t factor in at all and you can apply on your own. Also, each time you apply for a mortgage, it’s a separate thing. If you apply after your divorce is final, you won’t be denied solely on the basis that the lender couldn’t help you in the past. I hope this helps clarify things.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Me and my husband are purchasing a house. His credit score is slightly higher but his debt like college loans, medical bills, child support, etc has not hit his credit report. My income is twice a much as his. I do not live in a community state –CT. I am qualifying for loans on my own. I do not want his old debt attached to our new home in liens that i will now be as responsible for if these companies take him to court and find out he owns property. Am I right with not wanting his name associated with the mortgage when i am qualifying on my own for the house we want?
Hi Lynn:
If you leave him off, you won’t have to worry about his debt, but you also won’t be able to use his income on the loan. Another thing to consider is that medical debts are now treated differently, so that may not hurt him as much is you think. It’s worth thinking about, but I want to make sure you know all the factors.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
If i want to refi my home that is separate property I bought with separate funds, (My husband & I signed a prenup and we are not in a community prop state-Alabama) will his name have to go on the deed if it’s paid for with separate funds? If so, this does not seem right.
If you’re not in a community property state, he doesn’t have to be on the loan.
Hi, Me and fiancé are putting ourselves in position to purchase a house soon. I was wondering with a VA loan would she be able to financed by herself for a 300,000 dollar home making 63000 annually / debt 25 a month?
Hi George:
As long as your wife is the veteran/active-duty service member, there’s no reason she can’t apply for a VA loan on her own. It’s impossible for me to say what she would qualify for because income and credit would need to be verified and there are other factors, but you can get a preapproval online through Rocket Mortgage and know exactly what she would qualify for. Alternatively, she can call (888) 728-4702 to get started over the phone.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
hi,
I just want to confirm with you that my spouse is bankrupt recently.Do i still can apply for home loan.Do i can add my spouse in load or in home application
Hi Pam:
You can apply for a mortgage if your spouse is bankrupt. However, if you want to include their income on the loan, you have to wait until at least one year after the bankruptcy is discharged or dismissed before we can help you and you would have more options through FHA after two years. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I am in the process of getting a divorce, but my name is still on the mortgage. I would like to purchase a new home of my own while my soon to be ex is remaining in the house. He plans on refinancing to remove me, but since he is in between jobs at the moment this isn’t really an option even with his parents willing to co sign. Could I still qualify for another mortgage at this point, and if so, how will the current mortgage be used in determining the amount I qualify for another mortgage just under my name?
Hi Mina:
It’s possible to qualify for another mortgage at this point. What you need to be aware is that until your ex-husband is able to refi, the existing mortgage that you have will have to be included in your debt-to-income ratio. This could affect the amount you’re able to be approved for on your new house. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi I’m recently married I live in Pennsylvania I’m working on getting my first mortgage and was wondering if I could use my credit score and just use my husbands income?? Please help!!
Hi Alicia:
You may have limited options, but I recommend talking to one of our Home Loan Experts to find a loan program that’s right for you. You can fill out this form or call (888) 728-4702. They’ll be able to go over all your options.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Married back in 2005 shortly thereafter, separated our ways. No divorce but we are very good friends still. Never filed joint taxes together, no children together. We do have a checking account that I never took my name off of and to assist in credit I added him as an authorized user on two accounts, can easily take him off if necessary. We’ve never had any issues. He has worked hard to get his credit up to par in order to obtain a VA Loan for a home but being that we are married but yet never filed any taxes or anything together can he just apply for a loan as single? or do we need to go through the task of divorce in order for him to apply?
It depends on whether you’re in a community property state. This post has a list of such states and more information about the way this works. If you’re in a community property state, your debts would have to be taken into account in his loan approval if he’s looking at a VA loan. I hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I am married and currently working. Both our names are on our mortgage in Ny and we owe about $140,000.
I am going to retire in April and will be moving to AZ. He is staying here and no divorce is planned at this time.
I want to buy a townhouse in AZ for myself. Even though AZ is a community property state I don’t want my spouse on the loan or deed.
What are the pros and cons of my idea and is it advisable to buy it while working or after I retire. I have an excellent credit rating.
Hi Karen:
I'd be happy to break down the pros and cons of leaving his name off the mortgage in Arizona.
Pros:
Cons:
If you would like, we can put you in touch with a Home Loan Expert to go over this in more detail if you fill out this form or call (888) 728-4702. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I also live in Arizona & have a lot of medical debt. My husband and I are wanting to buy a home in his name only and will have 20% to put down as well as my mother’s income to consider as we have moved her in with us. (She doesn’t have good credit however and won’t have her name on the loan) Do we need to have filed our last to years taxes separately in order for a broker/loan officer not to consider my credit or inquirie as to our marriage status?
Hi Cyndi:
Your situation is a little complicated and might be best handled by one of our licensed Home Loan Experts to look into all your options. You can get in touch with them by filling out this form or calling 888-728-4702.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband and I are buying a new house. I have debt that he doesn’t know about. My credit score is 690. His credit score is 720, will it be necessary for anyone to look at my credit score?
Thank you
Hi Maxine:
There are a couple of factors you need to consider here. One is that if they don’t look at your credit, you can’t use your income to help qualify for the loan. Additionally, if you live in a community property state and you’re getting an FHA or VA loan, lenders are required to factor your debt regardless of whether you’re on the loan or not, so it could come out anyway. Here is a list of community property states. Bottom line, if you want to use your income to qualify for the loan, it might be time to have that conversation with your husband. We do have an article on overcoming marital financial difficulty that may be helpful. Good luck.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
this forum is great, thanks
after reading the above article, -they'll pay the most attention to the lowest credit score. So if your spouse has a credit score that would prevent you from getting the best possible rates
– my wife’s score is lower, my income is higher, my debt is higher, my wife has the VA benefit – so will we be able to get the mortgage with an unfavorable rate or we wont qualify for the loan?
Hi Jameel:
It’s very hard to give you concrete information without actually getting your actual income information and credit. However, I can tell you that the minimum credit score we accept for a VA loan is 620. If you would like to talk to someone on a more in-depth basis about your situation so that we can give you proper advice, you can go ahead and fill out this form or call 888-728-4702.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband was made bankrupt 3 years ago.
I want to apply for a mortgage on my own with only my income being considered but I’m being turned down by all lenders due to me still being married to him and his adverse history.
Is this correct – surely if it’s on my income only then it is only me that the lender should be considering?
Hi Liz:
If you live in a community property state and you’re getting an FHA or VA loan, lenders are required to look at your husband’s credit history as well because you’re technically liable for his debt in these states. That’s the only thing that could be happening.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Me and My Husband are now Divorced. But He Closed on a Loan for Property and The Banks have been sending me
information on the house. Is it Legal for him to close on a house saying he is single. when he wasn’t.
Hi Shiwana:
It’s not legal for him to say he’s single when he wasn’t yet divorced, but I’m assuming that’s not what happened here. If it was, you wouldn’t be getting information on the house.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
If my husband and I get a legal separation, and we have sold our home and have no debt other than a car payment which is for the car I drive (and I am making the payments on the car), can I purchase a home in just my name?
Hi Deborah:
In theory, you could do this. Typically, we recommend to clients that they wait until the divorce is final because it’s just cleaner that way. For example, if you live in a community property state and you were still married, we would have to take his debt into account during the qualification process as well as yours. That said, every situation is different and we could definitely help you look into your options. You can get in touch with one of our Home Loan Experts by filling out this form or calling 888-728-4702.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi Monty:
First, thanks for being a client!
As to your question, that depends on what your divorce decree says. If it says you get the house, you need to eventually refinance and get her off the deed with a quitclaim. In that instance, you’re fully responsible for the payment per the terms of the divorce decree. It all depends on the terms of the agreement. If you have any questions about that, I would be sure to talk to your attorney.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I live in AL and I would like to apply for a mortgage using my spouse’s income but not his credit. Can I qualify on a FHA or conventional loan by doing this?
There are some mortgage programs out there that may be able to help you, but every situation is different. I’m going to suggest you talk to one of our Home Loan Experts. You can get in touch with them by visiting this link or calling 888-728-4702.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi. I have a home that I started renting out after my divorce and the tenants took up the mortgage payments. Will I be able to get another home even though that home is still in my name, and I am not the one making the payments? I was told by one company that if I could prove I was not the one making the payments I should be okay, is this true?
Hi Marie:
It’s certainly possible to do this while renting out another property to tenants. You just have to prove you have enough savings to cover the mortgage payment while looking for new tenants if they move out and you would have to cover both mortgage payments at once for a period of time. If you would like to get in touch with one of our Home Loan Experts, you can do so by filling out this form or calling (888) 728-4702.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My wife and I want to do a cash out refinance on our current home. Problem is her credit is better then mine but my income needs to be added for us to make this work. Can we use our household income if we have joint bank accounts but I am not on the loan?
Hi Anthony:
I’m going to recommend that you talk to one of our Home Loan Experts. We have numerous loan options that have different guidelines and we may be able to find something that works for you, but you need to talk to someone. You can get in touch by filling out this form or calling (888) 728-4702.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
We live in Texas and have a VA loan under my name since we are not married. We want to buy a second home to rent out. We file married jointly. Can we get a mortgage under her name without me in it?
Hi German,
Because second homes are secured by conventional loans, it is possible to leave your name off the loan. If you would like, you can get started by filling out this form or calling 888-728-4702.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I’m in Texas , I initially started the application as unmarried buying a home but he is primary on the paperwork, but now we are getting married before closing because I want to make sure the final closing paperwork come out as married. Will it make a diffrence in anyway, because. I wanted to make sure we are protected as a married couple in Texas, and will it make any diffrence in the loan. …thank you
Florida: I am wanting to buy a home. I am married but I don’t want to put my husband on the loan. The reason being, we have split twice and I am not sure if buying a home would be a good idea if we go through a divorce. If I buy a home while we are married, without putting any loans in his name would we have to split the home? Would it be considered a joint asset?
Florida isn’t a community property state. If you leave his name off the loan, it’s just yours.
VA loan in a community property state. We are in escrow and have hit a few snags. My income and credit is carrying the loan. My husbands income was not even used to qualify us for the loan. His credit has dipped a bit and we have the option to remove him from the application, I can qualify on my own. He also has fallen behind on his child support and the under writter wants him to provide proof of payment. If we remove him from the loan will this still have an impact on my approval odds?
Hi Amber:
Unfortunately with the VA loan, his credit is taken into account even if he’s not on the loan because you’re in a community property state. This is VA policy. I wish I could give you better news, but I hope this helps clarify things.
My boyfriend and I are thinking about buying a home, most likely it will happen after we are married. He has a credit score of about 790 and has decent income, I have a credit score of less than 500 and make about 65000 per year. We live in Texas. Would I have to be on the mortgage loan?
Hi Jamie:
Since Texas is a community property state, if you got an FHA or VA loan, we would have to include any debt of yours in the debt-to-income ratio. However, the good news is that we don’t take a look at your credit score for denial if you’re not on the loan. I think the best thing to do at this point would be to talk to a Home Loan Expert. They would be able to go over all of your options including a conventional loan where you wouldn’t have to be included. You can get in touch with them by filling out this form or calling (888) 728-4702. I hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I bought a house in Massachusetts with my parents prior to being married. My father died shortly after I was married so my mother and I decided to refinance the mortgage. My mortgage company told me that my husband needed to sign the loan papers even though I didn’t want to include him on the mortgage. Is this true? Would he need to sign the papers if his name wouldn’t be on the loan?
Hi Pam:
In certain states, spouses may have to sign certain documents even if they’re not on the loan. It depends on where you are located, but it’s not uncommon.
Thanks,
Kevin
My son brought a property and he asked his mother to sign on the mortgage with him so he could purchase it I am not on the mortgage in any way shape or form if our son loses the home am I held responsible to pay just because his mother signed on the mortgage we live in N.B. Canada
Hi John:
Because we only do loans in the US, you would probably have more luck confirming your situation with a Canadian lender. However, I can tell you that it may come down to whether New Brunswick has community property laws in effect.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Wife is buying a home. Husband does not want to be a part of purchase. Real Estate agent produced a notarized form for husband to declare he is not a part of this sale. If problems arise, will this form hold up in court? Arizona is the state of residence. Thank you very much for replying.
Hi Maggie:
Since Arizona is a community property state, I want to make sure you get the correct information. You should speak to one of our Home Loan Experts who may be able to tell you better than I can whether that sort of thing will hold up legally. You can do this by filling out this form or calling 888-728-4702. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband and I have been separated for 3 years. He has his own place. I want to by a house. I live in TN. will I be able to apply with his information being involved?
Hi Renee:
As long as you’re not in one of the community property states listed above, you should be able to qualify with just your own income and debt involved. You can get started online by visiting Rocket Mortgage or calling 888-728-4702.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi. We are not married. My girlfriend and I are looking to build a home, securing a construction loan. We do not currently live together and I do not want to be on the mortgage. Living in Texas, it is a community property state. We have listed my income as “other income” on her mortgage application, citing my check stubs as prrof of the other income. Initially, the lenders were not going to pull my credit. However her original loan rep went on FMLA for a sick child and we now have to deal with a new rep and this rep says they have to run my credit. Is this true? I’m listed under “other income” on the application, we are not married and we do not live together, but we will be living together once the home is complete. She is applying for a FHA loan or a conventional loan, which ever one offers the better rate/loan terms.
Hi Liam:
If she applies under FHA, they have to pull your credit. If she goes conventional, they probably don’t. There are also programs for certain conventional loans where they can include your income without you being on the loan. You might want to have her ask about that.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
how does community property state affect a USDA Loan? does it affect it the same as a FHA loan if my husband wants to get a home loan without me
Hi Jamie:
Unfortunately, we don’t do USDA loans, so I’m not sure how much help I can be. That said, I do wish you luck.
thanks,
Kevin Graham
My fiancé is buying a house which is being built and will be done Sep 30 with just his name on it with a VA loan and I want to take a residential loan out of my retirement account to build a pool, since my name is not on the contract of the house purchase I must be married in order to get the loan, will getting married affect my fiancé at the time of closing on the house?
I live in a community property state. If my husband applies for a mortgage without me, do they still check my credit? I’m just a little confused on this. Will my credit only be looked into if it is an FHA loan?
Hi Jamie:
I can speak for our policies. We only look into your credit in community property if it’s an FHA or VA loan. If your husband applies alone, your credit history isn’t considered for denial. Any debts you have are included in DTI, though. I hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi. My husband and I want to buy a house as rentals are limited for our family of 6. His credit score is around 670, but he is disabled and only collects disability as his income. My score is in the high 500’s but I have a decent income. Are there are loan products out there (in Iowa) that would use household income but only have him on the loan, thus using only his fico score?
Your options may be limited, but I’m going to suggest you talk to one of our Home Loan Experts that can look into your situation. If you fill out this form, we can put you in touch with someone that’s licensed in Iowa. Good luck!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband and I are tired of renting and need mors space for our 2 children so we would like to buy a starter home. We live in South Jersey and you didn’t mention it as one of the community states. According to my bank my FICO is 685, I have no student loans and no car payments, and my DTI is low. I want to buy the home without my husband on the mortgage because his FICO is in “the trash”. So my question is his credit affect my approval and when applying if I indicate I’m married will my husband have to provide his info?
Thanks
Hi Marie:
New Jersey isn’t a community property state. You can safely leave him off the loan without having a mortgage company look at his credit. You just have to be aware that you can’t use his income. If you would like to get started online, you can do so with Rocket Mortgage.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hello, My husband and I have been married for about 4 months. We live in Wisconsin. I was attempting to get a loan when I learned that my husband has 16k in hospital bill debt, which he was also unaware of…. The house was always meant to be my individual property. Would a marital property agreement allow me to buy the house with out his debt/credit being an issue
Hi Sabrina:
Wisconsin is a community property state. I’m not sure how it works with marital property agreements and whether that would allow you to avoid the issues. I’m going to get this to a Home Loan Expert who may be able to help you.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Did you ever receive an answer to this? I’m wondering the same question. Isn’t there some type of paperwork they can sign off on?
Hi Vanessa:
I’m going to suggest you talk to one of our licensed mortgage bankers. The thing is the requirements and whether you can exclude your spouse somehow may vary from state to state. If you go ahead and fill out this form, one of our Home Loan Experts would be happy to contact you.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I have been married for seven years. My husband went to prison a few months after we got married. He is serving a sentence till 2020 for several felonies. . I live in Texas. Will this affect me buying a home?
Hi Jean:
I’m going to have someone reach out to you because I’m not necessarily familiar with all the issues in this particular case. However, I’m assuming your husband is not making an income right now. Therefore, if you apply on your own, we would use your income to qualify you. Someone will be in contact to go over this further.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I live in a community property state. If my husband applies for a mortgage without me, do they still check my credit? I’m just a little confused on this. Will my credit only be looked into if it is an FHA loan?
Hey, Laura! We’re going to have a community property expert reach out to you! Thanks, and have a nice holiday weekend.
Hi. I currently live in the republic of California. I am a veteran and I can’t get pre-approved for enough through the VA loan to buy a home. My wife is not currently working, but the reason we got a really low (110,000) pre-approval was her private college student loan debt. CA is one of those states mentioned above. My question is this: If I wanted to buy a home in, say, Oklahoma, which is not community property, could I apply alone? Is the fact that I reside in CA going to cause any issues or do community property rules apply to the state in which the home is purchased? I’m a bit confused but with my absence of debt and high credit score, I could surely get pre-approved for more without her debt weighing against my income.
Good morning, Marcus. I’m going to have one of our home loan experts reach out to you shortly. They’ll help you dive into your specific situation some more and provide you with a solution. Thanks for your comment.
Hello. My husband and I are tired of renting and really want to buy a home. My credit is fair with low DTI ratio and my husbands credit is fair but he owes back child support. He makes his payments every month on time but still owes for the 10 years the child was alive and he didn’t know about him. Will this back child support keep us from getting a loan. We are in TX so it’s a community property state.
Good morning, Jaimie. Because of the many variables associated with your situation, I’m going to have a home loan expert reach out to you to discuss your options. They’ll take a look at your options and provide suggestions. Have a nice day!
My partner is buying a house alone before ,We getting married soon in community of property.
Now I am worried because of my credit score is low. I have debts that I am still paying.
Will this affect us.. I am worried about the house. His financial record is clean. And He is going to be able to pay the bond alone. How is this affecting us after we are married should I be worried.
Hi Sharon:
If your partner bought the house outside of your marriage, you may not be affected at all. I’m going to have someone who knows more than I do reach out to confirm that.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi, my spouse and I are looking into buying our first home. I am about 12,000 in debt. With a 570 score. Make 100,000 annually. My spouse has a decent 700 score and makes around 80k. Will my bad credit affect us from getting approved?
Hi Leo:
I’m going to have someone reach out to you about this. It’s an option for you to remain off the loan, but then you can only use your spouse’s income to qualify. One of our Home Loan Experts will be able to look into the best scenario for you.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Will a conventional loan use my wifes debt to credit ratio against me? I want to apply alone with 75000 yearly income and 1000 monthly debt.
Hi Robert:
It shouldn’t matter for a conventional loan. Community property rules only apply in the case of FHA and VA loans.
Thanks,
Kevin
Hi I’ve been married for about 3 years were looking to get a house my husband has decent credit and a decent job with stability. I have no income I stay at home with our kids and my credit isn’t so great prior to our marriage what are our chances of getting a loan or how would it work?
Hi Brandi:
Your husband can apply for a loan on his own and the qualification is based on only his income. Your credit should only come into play if you’re in a community property state. I’m going to have someone reach out regarding your options.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi my husband and I want to buy our first home very soon. I’m wondering if he would be able to get pre approved for a decent mortgage by himself. he makes about $50,000 a year and has been employed at the same job for 3 years. his credit score is around 730 and has no debt. I on the other hand, have about $10,000 in student loans, only started working about 3 months ago, and my credit score is 622. We need to able to get a loan of about $160,000 to get a reasonable house. Is it better to have him apply by himself, or include me on it to add to our income amount?
Hi Haley:
I’m going to forward this to one of our Home Loan Experts to see about the numbers and what makes most sense for your situation. They’ll be in contact.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
So my boyfriend and I want to get married. We would also like to buy a house but I have bad credit. Do we hold off on getting married and let him get the house by himself? If so will i be able to be added to the deed? What’s our best option? We live in Texas
You can be added to the deed. I’m going to have someone reach out to you to look into your situation so that we can give you the best advice possible on this.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
When purchasing a second home in the state of florida when both spouses are homesteaded on primary residence, what closing documents does quicken loans require non borrowing and non owner spouse to sign
My understanding the non owner non borrowing spouse does not need to be on note, morgtage or title/deed.
Hi Scott:
I’m going to have someone reach out that knows more about the closing process because the documentation requirements may vary depending on the type of loan you’re looking at and your location. They’ll be in contact. Happy Father’s Day!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I’m wondering if I’m the only one on the mortgage and my wife’s and my name are on the title/deed, what happens if I pre decease her and there is still an outstanding balance on the mortgage?
Hi Mark:
The mortgage lender will work with her to have her assume the payments in the event of your death. There is more information in this post on house inheritance. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I live in TX (community property State), although we have a mediated settlement for the last 2 years, due to delays in the court system we are still waiting for a final divorce. He has quit claim deeded me the home; but as I am close to finalizing the new home I am building, I am discovering they will not approve my loan because I am married???? need help fast
Sometimes getting a mortgage while still going through the divorce process is difficult. That being said, I’m going to have someone reach out to you, for any advice they might be able to give.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hello , we are currently waiting to close, but my husband and I didn’t go into the mortgage loan together , could this all crumble at closing , we live in Texas .
Hi Shaday:
Since Texas is a community property state, your lender would have already taken your debt-to-income ratio into account during the underwriting process. As a result, if you’re moving forward, you should qualify just fine.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My son, his wife and I want to purchase a house together. If my son and I are on the mortgage loan only, can we be qualified with all three of our incomes or does it have to be based on my son’s and my income only since his wife won’t be on the loan. Also, because we live in Texas, a community property state, will his wife be able to claim interest in the house should they ever divorce?
Hi Siobhan:
I apologize for the late response. We had some site maintenance this weekend.
As to your income question, I’m going to pass that along to a Home Loan Expert because Texas is a community property state and I want to make sure you get the right information. As to the property interest question, the answer to that is yes, she would have an interest in the property because of community property regulations. If, heaven forbid, they were to get divorced, that’s something that would be worked out in the settlement.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
We live in California. My husband tried to get pre-approved for a mortgage loan and was given a lower amount than we expected because of my low credit score. Since they look at my debt with his loan would it help us if my income was included on the loan? What options do we have to increase our pre-approval amount. I’m not very knowledgeable on the DTI for me or how to better this amount
Hi Sue:
I apologize for the late response. We had some site maintenance this weekend. You can definitely take a look at including your income since they had to include your debt anyway. I’m going to pass this along and have someone reach out to you that can look into your situation further.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
can somebody please give me a call I have a couple questions before I proceed with a loan
Hi David:
Absolutely! I’m going to have one of our Home Loan Experts reach out.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Recently my husband and I were looking into refinancing our mortgage. (New Jersey). Our loan officer said due to my credit score being A BIT lower than my husbands. We should consider taking me off the loan. I wanted to know if doing this would affect my credit score or affect me getting a loan in the future. Also if I get off the loan, will the deed also have to change to only his name?
Thank,
Johanna
Hi Johanna:
It wouldn’t affect your credit score positively or negatively. You would be able to get a loan in the future regardless of this. Finally, you can still be on the deed if you’re not on the mortgage. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband and his ex wife were on the deed but not the loan to the home we live in when we got married. We have been married 3 years. He now wants to refinance the home we live in–in Illinois. I will not be on the loan or deed. What paperwork is required from me?
I’m going to get this to someone who can confirm it, but I don’t think you’ll have to provide any paperwork because Illinois is not a community property state. Someone will be reaching out to confirm.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Additional info about my husband's job. He's been in the same industry for about 15 years.
Thanks
Hi Michelle:
Every situation is different, but we can definitely connect you with someone to help you look into your options. We’ll be in contact. Thanks for reaching out!
Kevin
My husband and i are hoping to buy our first home soon. However, i am not currently working and taking care of three kids at home. I have two federal student loans in delinquency which of course leads to an awful credit score. My husband has a job that is seasonal. Or i would say he is not employeed to one company but gets jobs from different companies through out the year. He is not self employeed though. His average annual income is around 50,000. with credit score between 650 to 680.
If only my husband applies for a loan, do we have a chance to purchase a home ??
We are in oregon by the way.
Thank you so much for your help
I want to buy a home in my name for my disabled son who is NOT my current wife’s son. She doesn’t care if I buy a house for him, but she’s not willing to cosign the loan. If I form an LLC with only myself as a member, can the LLC buy the home with me alone as the guarantor? We live in Kentucky.
Hi Charles:
You’re going to have a hard time obtaining a mortgage under an LLC due to the limited liability of that structure. However, you can be on the loan by yourself without your wife. I’m going to have someone reach out to you to go over your options.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband does not have any income, we just get married year and a half ago, my family will help me to buy a condo and I will apply for the loan myself. Already in process. What would happen if I die or in case we separate? Does he has the right to take over the house even though he did not pay one dollar for that? I have children from previous marriage and would like them to inherit the house.
Thank you, Rada
Hi Rada:
You should be able to will the house to your children as long as you don’t complicate things by putting him on the title. I would consult an estate planning attorney for further advice.
Thanks,
Kevin
I currently live in Kentucky. I have a 780 credit score and my spouses credit is 560. I qualify for a mortgage on my own. We share a joint bank account and file taxes together. Would I be able to purchase ahouse on my own without having to include my spouse on the mortgage. My spouse has some collections on her credit.
Hi Brian:
You can definitely apply for a house on your own without your spouse. I’m going to refer you to one of our Home Loan Experts because you mentioned having a shared bank account so I want them to be able to give you the most accurate information. Someone will be reaching out.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband owns his own business, has been in business going on 2 yrs. I am an employee of the business and collect a W2 but I am not an owner. Could I still get approved (leaving his name off of the mortgage) using that income without having the added complication of him being the business owner? How would I approach a lender? Am I upfront about being married to the owner?
Hi Mandy:
I’m not sure about the part about being married to the owner, but I’m going to have someone reach out to you about this. I can tell you that if you’re the only one on the loan, you cannot use any of his income toward qualification for the mortgage. Someone will be in touch with more info than I can provide.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My fiance and I are hoping to buy a home soon. My credit score is a 741, and his credit score is a 644. He did have a school loan turned into collections, but we are in the process of repaying that. His income is double what mine is, and we have a joint bank account now (recently joined bank accounts in the last 2 months). Will his school loan that is now in repayment hurt us when qualifying for a loan? If so, would we be able to only put my name on the mortgage using my credit score but using both of our incomes?
Hi Jessie:
I can tell you that your credit scores are in decent shape. As for the effect of the school loan, I’m going to pass this to someone who can go into more depth with you and help you determine the best course of action in your situation. They’ll be reaching out.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My wife and i have a business we operate as sole proprietors gross income $300,000.00
My credit score is 590 , hers is 700, we want to get mortgage in her name only. For mortgage purposes will half the business income be counted toward her getting a mortgage
Hi Kenneth:
I’m going to have someone reach out and get you a definitive answer here. I don’t know enough about business structures and mortgage approvals to answer here, but someone will be in contact.
Thanks,
Kevin
I’m 26 yrs old, single. My dad and I are planning on getting a housing loan from USDA here in Guam. Let’s say for instance we got approved but then after few months to a year I got married to a military man. (after few years) If my husband and I decides to get our own housing on VA loan, is it going to be hard for us to get approved given the fact that I still have a USDA housing mortgage with my dad?
Hi Loraine:
I can tell you that if you’re making payments on the house with your dad and on the VA loan at the same time, it all counts toward your debt-to-income ratio. Your DTI can only be so high in order to get a mortgage approval, but it depends on type of loan you’re getting. I don’t want to tell you anything too specific about those ratios right now, because that could change a couple of years down the line and different mortgage companies have different policies.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband is trying to obtain either a HElOC or a home improvement loan but he is self employed and has no verifiable income documents. I am full time employed. His credit score is 740+ and a good amount of savings and mine is bad. I’m working on it and have very little saved up. All of this is due to caring for my parents and my own illness. Could the bank use my income with his good credit or will they straight out say no because of my credit score. We are trying to figure out the best course of action. We want to repair the home but where he is strong I am weak and vice versa. Thank you.
Hi Vernice:
Every situation is different and I’m going to have someone look into this with you. They’ll be reaching out.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband and I are trying buy a house and the mortgage person ran my credit and is saying that I have things on my credit report that need to be taken care of first even though my name wont be on there. I didn’t think that was supposed to happen. Oh I live in las vegas. Any info would be great.
Hi Robin:
Unfortunately, because Nevada is a community property state your debts must be counted toward your husbands debt-to-income ratio. What they don’t look at is your score. We have more information on this topic in this post. I wish I could give you better news.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My wife recently started working and does not meet “2/2/2” rule. I’m planning to keep her off mortgage, but will add on title. My question – if I anything happens to me before mortgage is paid-off, what is my spouse’s liability? Does she has to vacate house? What other re-course she has to keep house?
Hi Vin:
I’m going to have someone reach out to you to go over all the options, but in the event something should happen to you, she has the option to continue making payments as your spouse regardless of whether she is on the mortgage.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
The only thing holding me back is the fact that my husband and I are separated. He is unemployed right now due to a bad car accident that occurred in 2014. Also his scores are not good. I have been working on mine and finally got them to where they need to be. My question is: Can I get a home without him? Not quite ready for a divorce just yet however I would like to buy a home. What are my options!!????
Hi Monique:
The dynamics around this being the right time for you may depend on what state you’re in as there are community property laws, but I’m going to pass this along to someone who will be able to look further into your situation.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband is in prison since 2009. I want to buy an house in Texas using an FHA Loan. Can I obtain a loan without him?
Hi Jeannie:
Since Texas is a community property state, I’m going to have someone reach out to help look into your options. They’ll be in contact.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband is in prison also since 2010. Will be there for 20 more years. I make approximately 35,000 a year. Will his status affect my approval for a loan?
Hi Tina:
If you apply for a loan on your own, you can only use your income. If you want to use his assets at all, I’m not sure how this works, but I’m going to get you to a Home Loan Expert that can look further into this.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Wife part time post natal nurse 720 score with a bankruptcy six years ago. She makes approximately $2,000 before taxes per month.
We have six children and two dogs living in a tiny three bedroom home in Virginia.
I myself had my bankruptcy charged off at the end of March 2016. Finally, filed last fall due to a previous
divorce. Credit score was 566 on Transunion and Equifax, but in the last 30 days Equifax has risen to 638.
I am a permanently disabled veteran/unemployable veteran. My take home is $5320 between social security and VA benefits, which are tax free of course.
How should we proceed in applying for a loan? Together? Alone?
Hi Robert:
Your bankruptcy might complicate things, but I can have a Home Loan Expert reach out and determine the what options might be available to you. They’ll be in touch. Thanks for reaching out!
Kevin Graham
Hello, my husband is wanting to get a VA home loan and he can get a decent. The issue is that I have a judgement against me from prior our marriage that wasn’t resolved and we live in Washington state. Is there any way to get a home loan without me on it? Will a financial separation change the game? If I could pay this judgement I would but it’s now a 12,000 dollar debt rather than $6000 according to the collection company.
Thanks for any answers you might be able to provide.
Hi Natalie:
I’m going to have someone reach out to you to go over your best possible options at this point. They’ll be in contact.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband and I are looking to buy a home but only getting him on the loan. He’s never bought a home before and I have a foreclosure on my credit from 7 years ago that’ is why I’m hesitant to be on the loan and because I have no income, I’m a full time student. I have a friend that got a divorce solely to get a loan under her name because of a similar situation, and then remarried her husband 3 months later! That just seems too complicated, wanted to find out what the banks require in Nevada to get a one spouse loan? Is there documentation that needs to be signed by the spouse left out of the loan?
Hi Ari:
So Nevada may be a bit complicated because it is a community property state, but I will have someone reach out to you to go over your options.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My fiancé is about to try to get a VA loan for a house for us to live in. My credit is not good and his is good. We get married in about 3 months. I really don’t want to go the loan with him because of my credit history. We live in North Carolina. I was wondering if and how he could use my income without me being on the loan. My income is 3 time larger than his is. Is there a way to use my income so he can get a bigger loan?
Hi Stephanie:
Your options may be limited, but I’m going to have someone reach out to you about this.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband and I purchased a house in Utah in 2007 and refinanced through Quicken about 2 years ago. The original mortgage was in his name only, and our first home was as well, because I had zero debt and literally zero credit history. When we refinanced, we decided to put my name on the loan so it would help with my credit score. I signed all the documents at closing, the mortgage statements are addressed to both our names, but the mortgage isn’t on my credit report! What can I do to fix this?!?
Hi Shannon:
I’m not sure if this is an issue on our end or with the credit reporting agencies, but I’m going to have someone look into this and get in touch with you. Thanks for reaching out!
Kevin Graham
Hi, My Husband bought our house before we got married. Now we have plan to buy another one in his name again because I had some trouble with my credit and I have a bad credit score. His score is above 800. I do not work and I am in his tax. My question is, when he applying for the loan for this second house in his name, the bank will check me also or just my husbands .
Hi Maria:
It depends on whether you live in a community property state. If you do, your debts are taken into account as well. Otherwise, your credit and debts wouldn’t matter in this case. I hope that helps! We can also reach out to your husband to look into your situation and his potential options. Someone will be in touch.
Thanks,
My brother’s wife told him she wanted a divorce a couple of weeks ago but no papers have been filed. She is now trying to buy another house with her daughter so she can move out. Is he liable for this mortgage if she defaults because they are still married?
Hi Dean:
It depends on whether they live in a community property state. If they do, it’s possible. Otherwise, he would have to consent to his name being on the mortgage. However, mortgage companies generally don’t approve if the person is going through divorce. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hello, I have a question about debt to income, on my credit, I have minimum debt. Now on my wife’s she has multiple credit cards in her name, a car in her name, a mortgage in her name. We have a joint checking account of which I pay the bills for her credit because it’s our credit just in her name. Now my question is I will be attempting to buy a home in my name alone, will I be punished because of all l get debt in her name, seeing that my income pays those bills from our checking account?
Hi Michael:
If you live in a community property state, her debts are treated as if they are yours and added to your debt-to-income ratio. Otherwise, your debts are separate. Where you might run into an issue is the credit part. Lenders want to see that you have some kind of credit history so they know you make your payments. However, depending on how many debts you have, they may get an idea from that. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband has been approved for a VA loan. Found a house in the state of Louisiana (first time buying), made a contract and now awaiting for the appraisal. My case similar to others; my credit score is between 645-647 and now I see that if I’m part of the loan it affects his 790+ score. Is there a waiver to avoid it? Or are we doomed to the uncertainty of getting our loan complete at the very end?
Thank you for your input!
Hi Jean:
You shouldn’t have a problem qualifying on the credit front. Your credit score should be just fine and his credit score is very high. I hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
In the case of a divorce. If one partner’s name is on the mortgage, but the other partner accounted for the down payment as a “gift” to the other, who is likely to get the house?
Hi Jay:
That has nothing to do with the mortgage itself and more to do with the settlement in the divorce proceedings. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband signed a purchase agreement for a foreclosed home in MI, but the realtor forgot to gave me sign it. The loan is in my name, so my name needs to be on the contract. Is it possible?
Hi Marcia:
I’m not familiar with the specifics around purchase agreement rules, but I’m going to get this to someone who can hopefully help answer your question.
Thanks,
Kevin
My wife and I are closing on a home and we are now in the underwriting stage. I am the only one on the loan. With that being the case, my DTI will be rather high. Will the underwriter take into consideration my wife’s income during this last review as a compensation factor or will the final approval all be contingent on my own income and therefore DTI?
Hi Charles:
If you’re the only one on the loan, only your income is counted. I’m going to have someone reach out to you about this, though.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
We are for over 15 years and have recently decided to buy our first home. I am able to afford the mortgage on my income alone, so am able to go solo on my mortgage application. If my wife buys a property on the basis of her income alone at a later point in time, will it be considered as her first home? Will she get the first home benefit on SDLT on that property, or will it be considered as her second home?
Hi Rex:
Your questions would be better directed at a tax adviser. States may have different definitions for what qualifies as a first-time home buyer for tax purposes. I can tell you that the U.S. federal first-time home buyer tax credit is no longer available.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hello, Can my name be on a mortgage loan as a co-signer and I not physically live at the address?
Hi Sue:
Yes. You can cosign without physically living at the property. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
We have been approved for a VA loan, offered was made and accepted, inspections went well, and now we are waiting on the appraiser to come down and appraise so that we can close. We live in Louisiana and I worry about our loan being denied as they did not run my credit for the preapproval. They took my husbands information and proceeded with no issue. Does it depend on the lender wether or not to include the spouses debts? Can they come back and run it before closing since it wasn’t done?
Hi Laney:
Louisiana is a community property state and the lender would have to run your credit in order to take your debts into account whether you’re on the loan or not. However, they can’t deny you on the basis of your actual credit score if the loan is only in your husband’s name. I can’t talk with any certainty about the policies of another lender, but credit is usually run up front. I hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
What happens If you leave your spouse off the mortgage, hold the title under your name only and have your spouse sign doc. Agreement?
Can they be added later in the title after closing escrow, although they have signed her/his the first agreement?
Would it have any difference if added at the beginning or later?
Hi Susan:
I’m going to forward this to a Home Loan Expert to make sure you get the right answer. Thanks for reaching out!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Can you tell me about what lenders look for in our bank statements? Credit scores are 592, 617, and 627. Got $1500 in savings which we are adding to every month. Income is 26,000 a month. We have recently paid off all of debt in/ against credit report just waiting on things to change to being paid. Just pidbeverything off 1-2 weeks ago. (2,300$ worth of debt) Is it possible we could get approved for a home around 65,000 $?
Hi Heather:
Among other things, lenders are looking for a steady stream of income as evidenced by your bank statements. As far as a mortgage approval, I’m going to have someone reach out to help you look into your options. They’ll be in contact. Have a great day!
Thanks,
Kevin
I was just pre-approved for a FHA loan and live in Nassau County, NY. My median credit score is 642, my husbands is 715. I make 44k a year and have been at my job 10+ years. In addition, I get about 3,450 yearly in miscellaneous, documented income. My husband works in retail making $9/hour (no commission); he has been there about 5 years and his hours vary weekly (1 check may be for 67h, next for 74h; he’s paid biweekly). His boss does not pay him properly; he works more hours than he’s paid for and is not paid at an overtime rate for hours over 40, then again, he’s not paid for all hours worked! He also has a p/t job but has only been there a few months, so the lender won’t count that income because he’s been there <2 years.
I already have a house in mind, have the amount my mortgage would be, but I really do not want to put my husbands name on the mortgage not only in case our future together changes, but also because for the duration of our almost 5 year marriage, I have been the primary bill payer and now even with 2 jobs, he contributes a minimum amount though now, we bring home the same net pay! In addition, all money going towards a down payment is mine; money that I've saved, retro pay from a contract settlement and money I borrowed from my retirement account! Please note, my mother lives with me, is temporarily disabled with no income, and I don't ask that he pays for her; in other words, I take the household bills, divide them by 3 (for 3 people) and I take 2/3 and give him the amount for 1/3. Again, keep in mind that I've paid more than 2/3 during the majority of our marriage and just recently after starting his 2nd job, he pays his minimum 1/3. Can I keep his name off this mortgage???
Hi Martine:
There’s nothing that keeps you from keeping his name off the mortgage legally, but it’s something that two of you can talk about. You should also keep in mind that if you keep his name off, you can’t count his income when you’re getting ready to qualify. These are just things to think about.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I bought a house before I met my wife. Now that were married, were thinking of buying a second house in her name only and renting out my original house. If we run into trouble and I default on the original house, can they come after the new house that’s only in my wifes name? We live in NJ.
Hi Tim:
Since New Jersey isn’t a community property state, you would probably be fine. Of course, your best bet is to avoid trouble in the first place. You’ll have to convert your original mortgage into an investment property loan. I’m going to have someone reach out and help explain how this works.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband has great credit (790+) and mine ranges from 615-640 depending which bureau you check– wondering if the difference in income by adding me, or the better rate he would qualify for would be more significant?
Hi Kristina:
Issues around credit are particularly unique to each individual. I’m going to have a Home Loan Expert reach out to you to look further into your situation.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I currently own a house in my name, purchased after my divorce, I have remarried, but my wife has poor credit. She was ill & unemployed for a while after her divorce. She currently has no debt, a mid 600 FICO score, but several negatives for late payments from 4 years ago. She is currently healthy & employed, but less than the required 2 years. (1 1/2 years) My FICO is mid 731 due to high debt to income ratio (credit card debt from supporting my wife in the 1st 2 years of marriage while she had health issues), otherwise everything else is excellent, I have never had a negative or a late payment. We would like to sell my house & buy one together. I have enough equity in my house to pay off my debt and still allow for a 20% down payment on a new house. But that won’t show on either my credit report, or in pre-qualifying for a loan, until my house is sold. Can (should) we pre-apply for a loan together so we can include her income? Would she be denied with a 667 FICO, 5 negatives & only 18 mos work history? If we apply under my income only, would a bank allow prequalification based on the stipulation the debt is paid so the payments on that debt won’t count? My income alone won’t qualify for the size loan we want until that debt is paid. (But would qualify after the debt is paid) If we sell my house first, pay off the debt and then start to look for a new house, I worry that we won’t find anything we like & we’ll be stuck in a tight rental market, so I’d really like to start prequalifying before mine is sold. What do you recommend?
Hi David:
Since there are a lot of very specific questions here, I’m going to forward these to a Home Loan Expert who can help look into your situation and give better answers than I can here. They’ll be reaching out.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
The whole “lenders won’t consider your spouse’s income if they aren’t on the loan” thing isn’t necessarily true. They won’t consider it if it’s beneficial to you, but in the event that you are attempting to get a zero down USDA loan, they will count household income regardless of whether you are both on the mortgage or not and if your household income exceeds a certain threshold then you don’t qualify…even if it’s only in one person’s name.
Thanks for the tip, Samantha. We don’t do USDA loans, but we’ll do some research. If that’s true, we’ll look at changing the wording.
Kevin Graham
My husband and I are looking into buying a home in the near future. We both have credit scores in the 700s and a good DTI ratio. He has had the same job for 5 years but I just started mine this year. I make a good income now, but the past two W2s were much smaller as I was in college. Is this going to affect our chances of getting a loan?
Thanks
Hi Ashley:
Every situation is different. The increase in income is good. If the job is likely to be stable for a while, that’s also good. I’m going to forward your information to a Home Loan Expert who can look into your situation and give you better information.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My wife and I are house hunting but are worried about applying for a loan with our combined student loan debt. My debt is at 121K and hers is 106K but we both have good jobs (I make 70K and she makes 80K) and credit scores are both above 700. Is applying for a loan with a single spouse a worthy option for us? Any advice would be appreciated!
Hi Brittany:
That’s always an option, but I’m not sure it makes sense in your case. You both have similar incomes and similar amounts of debt. I’m not sure it would make a difference. I’m going to get you to a home loan expert to give you a definitive answer.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband and I are currently looking to get approved for a home loan with just myself on the loan. He’s an disabled Vet but his credit is less than perfect give or take about $13,000 We share bank accounts. Why can’t me having access to his income be considered my own. This whole process is very exhausting.
Hi Antoinette:
Unfortunately, if you apply for a loan on your own, only your income can be considered. Investors have very specific guidelines. Where your joint accounts might be able to be considered is in terms of assets. I’m going to have someone reach out and give you more information.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hello. My fiancee and I are wanting to get married and buy a house, but not sure what to do with credit. Both of our scores are in the mid 500’s, mine because I was bad with money, hers because she has no history, but is starting to build that. We don’t know if we should get married And then apply, or if she should just apply with her income and credit, as I am currently laid off and on unemployment. We both got secured credit cards this week and have been working on it. Please let us know if there a anything you can do to help, or any advise to give. Thank you!
Hi James:
It’s good to hear you’re building your credit. I can tell you you’ll have trouble applying for a mortgage until your credit score reaches at least 580. You also get better rates the higher your score is. Here’s more information on building up your credit. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband is refinancing a condo he owned with his ex wife. In the region she will be removed as laid out in their divorce agreement. He decided to not add me to the mortgage because I do not work. We live in FL. Could my name be on the deed even thought it is not on the mortgage?
*region was supposed to be re-fi
Hi Jacki:
Your name can absolutely be on the title without having to be on the mortgage. Thanks for reaching out!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I’m in a bad situation I have bad credit 526 to be exact my wife has a 670. We currently live with my father who is currently in the ending process of forclosing. I have 9 derogatory acounts on my credit score unfortunately mostly for medical bills. I’m almost currently done with my 5 year car loan I got the car loan with these accounts on my score never missing any payments. 1 credit card has 3000$ max 1500$ left to pay the other 9000$ max 8000$ left to pay other 12000$ max 0$ left to pay the last one 800$ max 500$ left to pay my wife finance a 42000$ car by her self 2 years ago no Co signer she is a state worker for 8 years I’m a iron worker 3 years we moved out of our apartment that we lived in for 3 years back with my dad to try to fix up some of my credit to buy a house before he for close well times up just about. We do not want to be stuck getting a apartment especially when it cost just about what a mortgage could be we were paying 1200$ month here in new jersey for a half decent 1. I repeat 1 uno one bedroom apartment.. PLEASE WE NEED OPTIONS WE NEED ANY ADVISE A ROUT SOMETHING WE APPRECIATE IT
Hi Rob:
One thing you could consider is having your wife apply without you on the loan and you could still be on the title. The one downside to this would be that you can’t use your income for qualification purposes, but your credit wouldn’t be considered. That said, I’m going to have someone reach out to look into your situation and go over all your options.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Me and my fiance are not married yet. We will be signing a pre-nup so that my debt is not his responsibility. We live in Wisconsin and his credit is average, whlie mine is very low. We want to go the route of an FHA loan. If we do the pre-nup can they still look at my debt even if I’m not on the mortgage?
Hi Jenny:
I’m not sure of the answer to that question, but I’m going to get it to one of our Home Loan Experts. They’ll be reaching out.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband and I are considering having me purchase a home without him. We live in VA. He has his own business, decent credit, but quite a bit of debt. I have good credit, little debt and regular salary. We are fine with the amount I think we’d qualify for with only my income because it is what we are looking to pay per month anyway. We’d be looking for an FHA loan.
I am wondering if my husband can also be on the title if we purchase using only my info. We want to be joint owners. I am also wondering if there are any implications for future home purchases. Finally, can we theoretically get a first time home buyer tax credit, twice, if we purchase our first home with my income and our second home with his?
Hi Samantha:
He can definitely be on the title. There shouldn’t be any problems with future purchases because of that. In terms of your question on the first time home buyer credit, your mortgage qualification as a first-time home buyer may be different than the tax implications. I’m going to get your question to a Home Loan Expert to see if they can offer further insight.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I hope I don’t confuse you with this one. Live in Va, credit score 805, just got approved for 210k on just my Income as husband doesn’t have steady work how his score is 799, I know I am able to do either an FHA or
Conventional loan no problem. I would like to purchase an investment property, or use as primary and then turn into investment. Could my husband two years from now with Steady income purchase on his own and they not put what I own under my name affect him from purchasing his own place? I think I confused myself ! HAha
Hi Shy:
Your husband is absolutely able to apply on his own a couple years from now without having anything you do affect his purchasing power. I’m also going to have someone reach out to you about your potential mortgage options. We would love to try to win your business. Have a great day!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
M’y hursband is buying à house without me. His name is,on the morgage and deed. I have a good credit but is not working. He is paying for everything and I guess he is protection himelf so that i would not claim anything in case sthing happens. We Live in Maryland. What should i do?
Hi Khady:
I’m not quite sure what you’re asking here. If you’re saying you want to be on the loan/title, that’s a conversation you should probably have with your husband. I can tell you that Maryland is not a community property state, so you don’t have any rights to the property necessarily by virtue of marriage. I’m going to have someone reach out to you to find out the specifics on your situation and answer any questions you might have.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband has good credit but I don’t. I make more than him. I have student loans in deflaut and the balance is too high to become current.
Is there anyway my husband can apply for the mortgage on his own?
Hi Mitchell:
Your husband could apply for a mortgage on his own, but you would have to use only his own income. If you apply together, your credit score average might still be high enough to qualify depending on your situation. I’m going to have someone reach out.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My wife and I are in escrow and scheduled to close on our home on April 19th. The mortgage and home will be in my wife’s name as she has great credit and we are putting 25% down.
Even though I am not going to be on title and my wife has been approved for the loan on her own, I’m nervous that we may run into problems because of my past bad credit.
Today, when filing out escrow paperwork, they asked for my SS#, drivers license and divorce dates (been divorced for 15 years.) The concern I have is my credit report will show a tax lien from 1994 of $7000 and a Bankruptcy from December 2006 that is scheduled to come off this year.
We live in California. Even though everything is in her name, can they deny the final closing?
Hi Jon:
Since California is a community property state, it’s possible that some of these things may affect the final closing, but it may be dependent on the type of loan you get as well. I’m going to have someone reach out to work in your situation.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My wife and I have been married 7 years but I own the property we live in now. I had the house when we meet. We live in a community state , Wa. Her credit is not good and my credit and income is great. We want to purchase a new home under my credit aone. What will happen to the new property if I pass away? Thanks
Hi Scott:
Because you are living in a community property state, if something happens to you, your wife would take over the payments. I hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My spouse and I are wanting to buy a home again. His credit is good mine not so good but my income is higher than his could we apply for a USDA loan with his information?
Hi Danielle:
We don’t do USDA loans unfortunately. My best advice would be to seek out a lender who does and go over your qualifications with them. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
We have roughly $15k in Credit Card, but both over 680 FICO w/$110k combined income. WIll we qualify for a mortgage? DTI is roughly 20% and back end is around 30%.
Hi Guy:
We would certainly be happy to help you look into your options. Someone will be reaching out.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I had a short sale June, 2014 so I wouldn’t qualify for the purchase. Would it better to move some of my husband’s debit to my accounts his debit ratio is lower? We live in. VA
Hi Anne:
That might be one option you could look into. I’m going to have one of our Home Loan Experts reach out and give you some advice on your best course of action.
I have great credit. My fiancé, not as great but we need to use both incomes to qualify for the mortgage we want at the rate we can afford. We live in SC. What are our options? Can we use her income without her being on the loan?
Hi Davis:
If you want to use both incomes, you may not be able to keep her off the loan for credit reasons, but I’m going to have someone reach out and more thoroughly help you go over your options.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
It is possible if I’m about to get married for me to use my fiancé’s income and my income without my fiancé being loan? By just using her income as additional income?
Texas.
My husband makes all the money. I started a business and have 9k in CC debt and 44K IN STUDENT LOANS.
We are selling a property he bought before we were married and he has no real big debt and savings. In Texas will they absolutely require me to be viewed? We only want it to be in his name.
Hey Alisa:
I know Texas is a community property state, so the guidelines around what happens with your loan may be a little bit different. I’m not an expert in this area, but I’m going to get your question to someone who is. Thanks for reaching out!
Kevin Graham
My husband and I would like to buy a new house – it will be our second home. Rather than paying for childcare in 2015 for our new baby, we decided that my husband would work partime. Due to this, his income plummeted. The W2s from 2014 (and 2013 necessary) are normal, and he is currently preparing to go back full time in March. His credit score is 700, while mine is 650 (I carry our current mortgage, and most of our credit card debt – hence the low score). Do we have any chance of getting a mortgage in the 150,000 range, and additionally, possibly doing an 80/10/10? We live in Cleveland, Ohio.
Any thoughts would be greatly appreciated!
Kristina
Hi Kristina:
We can have someone reach out to you about your potential mortgage options. Another thing any lender will consider is your combined income level as a couple. One thing I can tell you is that we don’t do any 80%/10%/10% loans, but I’m assuming you’re trying to avoid paying PMI. You may have other options for that. Someone will be reaching out.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hello! We are thinking of buying our first home in VA and my husband plans to use VA loan (he is active duty military). His credit score is excellent, but mine not so much. We own 2 paid off cars and under his name we owe about more or less $5000 in credit card but under my name I owe about $4000. I am a stay at home wife and on time with my credit payment but usually minimum payment. My credit score is 670 while my husband’s 780. Will he be able to apply for a loan and purchase a home on his own without them needing to check my credit? Will my score affect his as far as applying for the loan? TIA
Hi Aloha808:
If your credit score is what you say it is, you’re not in bad shape at all. That being said, your husband can certainly apply for a home loan on his own. I’m going to have a Home Loan Expert reach out to you with more information.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband and I are trying to buy our first home this year together. He is self employed and will have to filed for 2014 and 2015 W2. I usually file separate from him due to State Liens he has on his credit report. His tax adviser is telling him that in order for us to get a house together we need to file together. She stated that the banks will ask questions as to why we are filing separate. I want to know do we have to filed together if we are married to qualify for a mortgage?
I thought people buy houses together all the time that are not married and have separate returns. I am just a little confused and my husband is very convince that we have to filed together. We live in NC.
Hi Nikkie:
People do file tax returns separately and get a house together using their combined income. His liens might still be a problem, but not the fact that you file your tax returns separately. The liens may also be something you can clear up. I’m going to have someone reach out to you with more information.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
It is possible if I’m about to get married for my fiancée to use my income and his income without me being loan? By just using my income as additional income?
Hi Mary:
There are a few guidelines around income. I’m going to get you to someone that can give you definitive information. Thanks for reaching out!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My wife and I were thinking about buying a house the problem that we have is that I have W2 but my wife doesn’t she get pay by personal check she works for a Family for 20 years I made 58k and my wife 40 but if apply by myself I won’t get the money for the house that we need what are my options?
Thanks
Hi Nestor:
If you claim the income in a way that’s documented, you probably have some options. I’m going to have a Home Loan Expert reach out to you to look into further information on your situation.
Hi, I filed bankruptcy, and I understand that it will be two years before I’m allowed to own real estate. Would it be possible for my wife to apply for a loan, even though she’s a stay at home mom, and the household income comes purely from me?
Hi David:
Unfortunately, she would have to qualify with her own income. There’s no way around that. I hope this at least helps clarify things.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hello, i divorce my husband a year ago we have two kids and we ended things very very well… Now i want to buy a house but i might need a co-owner can he qualified as one even if we are divorce?
Thank you
Yazmin
Hi Yazmin:
There’s nothing requiring him to be your husband in order to be a co-client.
Thanks,
Kevin
Hello I’m in Missouri my spouse put a contract on a duplex without my knowledge.
Can he close on that without me having to sign anything?
Also if he defaults would I be held liable for this duplex if we are still married?
Hi Dida:
I’m not completely familiar with the laws in Missouri. I’m going to make sure I get this to someone to answer your question. Thanks!
Kevin Graham
Can my husband buy a house alone if we file joint income tax ?
Hi Natasha:
Your husband can buy a house on his own. If he turns in only his W-2s, a lender will only consider his income.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I’m married & wanting to purchase a home without my spouse. My father in law would be a co borrower can I do that? Not have my spouse but have a co borrower?
Hi Jennifer:
You can absolutely do that. There might be certain restrictions depending upon the type of loan you’re trying to get. I’m going to have a Home Loan Expert reach out to you with more information.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I’m married and were interested in purchasing our 1st home. My husband doesn’t work (stays with kids) I wouldn’t qualify for a home loan on my own can i have a co borrower even if I’m married & don’t want my husband on the loan?
Hello, my wife and I are interested in buying a home. Her credit is pretty good with a score of around 740, mine is pretty shot with a score around 580-630 but with 6 chargeoffs from 2-5 years ago.
I talked to a mortgage person at our community credit union today and she said that if we applied my chargeoffs would instantly get us denied regardless of credit scores. Unfortunately the debt is just too much to pay off so what are my options?
Should my wife just apply for the home loan in her name only? If so, we live in Texas which is a community property state, will my chargeoffs still affect her? I looked over the FHA details today and it made it look like she would still get denied.
If she applied on her own with a traditional loan, not an FHA, would she have better luck.
Thanks for the help!
Hi Clayton:
There are several factors there including your debt to look at. I’m not familiar with the ins and outs of community property states. I’m going to get your question to someone who is. That said, if your wife did this application on her own, there could be an advantage to going with a conventional loan because the mortgage insurance does come off eventually. We can help you look into your options.
Thanks,
Kevin
We were getting ready to start looking for homes but started reading into FHA guidelines and rules about student loans my husband makes 34000 a year and has no debts unfortunately I have 55000 in student loans that are in deferment with $0 due monthly are we out of options is there any other types of loans out there? Will we ever be able to get a house or will I have to divorce the man for him to buy the house? Or will we have to find a co-sponsor for the house??? Does my debt still have to be included if we get a co-sponsor??? I feel like a lost soul any help would be greatly appreciated!!!
Hey Lupe:
Unfortunately, since your loans are in deferment, 2% of your loan amount is used in your debt-to-income ratio on a monthly basis. This is because the loans will have to eventually be repaid. You have the option of having your husband only on the loan, but then your income couldn’t be used to qualify. That said, I’m going to pass your inquiry on to one of our Home Loan Experts who can look into your situation and see if we have any solutions for you.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hi. I bought a house back in 2007 and unfortunately had to foreclose on the property which was finalized in 2014. At the time, my husband had not so great credit so the house was purchased in my name only. We’ve been out of the house for 4 years now and are ready to purchase a condo. I know that I will not be considered as a buyer, but is it possible for my income to be considered even though he’s the buyer? I want to make sure we get approved for a loan of a certain amount. Thanks!
Erin:
It’s hard to give you concrete information here because it sounds like there are many factors at play in your situation. I’m going to have a Home Loan Expert reach out.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I would like to buy home out of state. Do I need to be a resident of that state before I can get a loan to buy a home in that State. The state is Georgia
Hey Stephanie:
Residency shouldn’t be a problem. I’m going to pass your information on to a Home Loan Expert to help you get started!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
If my husband and I are Legally Seperated in the state of AZ and he is the only one on the home loan would they still be able to come after him since I owe a judgment since AZ is a community property state? Or does the Legal Seperation leave him out entirely??
Hi Erika:
I don’t know the answer to that question, but I can pass it on to someone who will. Thanks for reaching out!
Kevin Graham
I’m buying a home by myself, but I am married and I had filled my taxes with my husband. I’m planning to use my tax return to cover my closing fee? Would that be a problem since my husband is in the taxes. Thank you
Hey Adriana:
I don’t know the answer to that question, but I’m going to have someone reach out to you. Thanks!
Kevin Graham
Husband is purchasing a house fha in his name. I am non purchasing spouse that owns a home purchased 8 years prior to our marriage. Loan underwriting pulled us out of contact Because they want to use my home mortgage payment as his which is causing his dti to be high.
I told them yes this is a community property state however my mortgage is considered seprate property because I purchased prior to marriage. His loan application is now being disputed.
I just want to verify if I’m correct and what can I do if they should continue to deny his application.
Hi Melissa:
That’s a very good question I don’t know the answer to, but I’m going to get you to someone who does. A Home Loan Expert will be reaching out for more information.
Thanks,
Kevin
Hello. Recently married (about 4 weeks now) and looking to purchase a home in Georgia. I normally file head of household and was trying to determine whether to continue filing head of household or married filing jointly. I prefer to have the home in my name since I have the higher/better credit. Will filing jointly automatically include him on loan or will it just consider his income? I prefer that he’s not on the loan (poor score, judgement, etc.) however, I’m ok if he’s on the deed.
Hi Rose:
Your tax filing status doesn’t automatically put him on the loan. You have the option of deciding what to do when you file your loan application. I’m going to have a Home Loan Expert reach out to you in case you’re ready to get started. They may or may not get in touch with you today. Most of our team members are off in observance of Martin Luther King Day. If not today, they’ll be in touch tomorrow and we can look into your options.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I want to purchase a second home in wisconsin. I dont want to put.my husband on the loan because his credit is bad. Is there anyway around this
Hey Electisa:
Your husband doesn’t have to be on the loan as long as you can qualify with your own income and credit. I’m going to have a Home Loan Expert reach out to you with more information.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I’m trying to buy a house in Texas under my name., I live and work in New Mexico 100miles from where I want to buy in Texas. My husband bought the New Mexico house on his own. And trying to sell. Would I be able to buy a house on my own without him on the loan.??? And the loan company consider my New Mexico income. Eventually will get a job in Texas.a
Hi Brianna:
The main thing should be that you have the income. I’m going to send it through to someone from our Client Relations team to see if the state makes a difference at all. Thanks for reaching out!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I am married and have a steady job. My husband also works however he is not a us citizen, we are currently in the process of getting him documented. Will that stop me from applying for a mortgage even it its only in my name? We live in Michigan.
Hi Chris:
I’m going to have someone reach out and look into your situation. Someone will be contacting you soon.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
We have been making the mortgage payment on house we are living in for 4 plus years. We want to buy it from my mother. How do we qualify?
Or can we? husband has steady income for rest of life. I am not working.
If your mother consents, you may have some options around what you can do, but I’m going to pass your comment along to a Home Loan Expert. They can reach out and get more information specific to your situation. Thanks!
Kevin Graham
My husband is the only one who works & the only debt in his name are 2 credit cards. We have a joint account, but my debts (his pickup is in my name & I have 1 credit card)do not appear on the joint account statements. My question is, will the underwriters ask about my debts since they are paid out of the joint checking account? We just want to be prepared even though as it stands our front ratio is 17% & our back ratio would be 38.2% with my debt included. We both have credit scores of 742 & 763. Will they approve 38.2%?
Hi Christine:
There are a lot of variables to that question. I’m going to pass it along to a Home Loan Expert who would be able to answer better than I can. They’ll be reaching out today. Thanks!
Kevin Graham
My husband and I live in Texas. My husband purchased our home in a FHA before we married t12 years ago. We now have four small children and are trying to upgrade our home. However, 7years ago my husband filed chapter 13. I was not involved in the bankruptcy due to his debts being before we were married.His bankruptcy has since been paid off and dismissed. I make 70k a year and wanted to apply for a mortgage on my own. My credit score is fair. Is it possible to get a mortgage for 200k? I do not want to use his income or credit. However, we do want to sell our home.
Hi Jamie:
Every situation is different, but I’m going to have a Home Loan Expert reach out to you to get more information and see what your options are.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My wife has poor credit with a judgement and 2 charge offs. She’s listed in the 400’s/500’s. No credit lines and has been been denied for a capital one credit card earlier this year. She also has a medical bill from a worker’s comp on her report that shouldn’t be there and hasn’t been removed. I have Fair/Good credit. I am supposed to purchase a family home. In PA, it’s community property. She agreed to sign a post nuptial. Am I able to purchase this home based on my current position alone? Can they avoid including her on the decision?
Hello, A.Brown. I’m going to have a home loan expert from Quicken Loans® reach out to you with an email. They’ll dive into your situation and point you in the right direction. We hope you’ve had a nice holiday weekend.
I live in Virginia and and I am a getting a FHA, I was told that my husband information had to included in the loan as well as on the loan, but I do not want this. Is this true that I have to include his information because we are married? He had previous debts on his credit that I did not want to change my DTI. I thought that in VA you did not have to add your spouse on your loans. They want his credit report to see his debt and they wanted his income information.
Hi Gloria:
Every situation is different. Without knowing your situation, we can’t comment on your personal approval process. I’m going to pass along your comment to one of our Home Loan Experts to reach out to you for more information and answer your question.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Why does a spouse have to sign off on a loan if it is going completely into your name? I was going to take full responsibility on the loan but was told my spouse had to sign a form saying they had no responsibility in the loan and if I defaulted it was all on me. I was willing to sign what ever I needed to give myself responsibility why can’t I do that?
Hey Pat:
Mortgage regulations are sometimes complicated. It’s difficult to answer your question without knowing everything involved because every situation is different. I’m going to forward your comment to one of our Home Loan Experts who may be able to give you more information.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I have been married without a contract for 5 years with no children in my marriage. I have 2 children before marriage. I want to buy a house for my children, considering the fact that I have no children in this marriage, is it possible to buy a house and register it in my 1st born name to prevent them from eviction in the event of my death. What must I do?
Hi Ndeshi-
Since you’re dealing with questions of who gets a property after you pass away, it would probably be best to set up a meeting with an estate planning attorney, explain your concerns, and have them answer your questions and come up with solutions. Hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
My husband and I have been married for 6 years. We both have stable jobs, good credit (high 700s), and no debt. We want to buy a house but currently do not have the money for a down payment. (We just had a baby and our savings were all but wiped out) When we first married my husband got a USDA loan with 100% financing and no down payment. We’ve been told that since we sold that house we would qualify for a USDA loan again but we were also just told that our income is too high. Just wanting to know what our options are.
Hi Heather,
While we don’t do USDA loans, I can tell you that there are income-based restrictions. The only other 0% down payment loan would be from the VA, but that’s limited to eligible active duty service members and veterans. I can pass your comment to a Home Loan Expert who can look into your specific situation. In the meantime, here’s a post on saving for a down payment. I hope this helps!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hello! My husband and I both have not so good credit (student loans of course :)) his is 582 and mine somewhere in low 500’s- we both have good jobs working over 4 years at, make over 100,000. We applied for a mortgage 6 months ago and were told to raise our credit. I paid most of my medical bills off and my credit DROPPED? Can we get a loan with his income only and his 582 credit score?? Would they take my income into consideration? Would he qualify for FHA and first time home buyers? Lots of questions and last person we worked with had not many helpful answers. We live in Buffalo, NY. Thanks in advance!
Thanks for the info, Kay! I’m going to have a home loan expert reach out to you with an email. They’ll look at your situation and see what they can do. In the meantime, take a look at this article on improving your credit score. Some good choices would easily improve it.
my fiance and i are planning on buying a house. he has great credit and a very stable work history. i have been a stay at home mom who just started working again and my credit isnt so good. would i be considered on the loan if we live in texas?
Hello, Michelle! Thanks for your comment. While we’d need some more information to be sure, it could potentially be better if your fiance applied for the house alone. If you went on the loan together, your low credit would be averaged with his great credit, which could cause you to have a higher interest rate. Instead, he could get the house alone and then put you on the deed. Speak with him first, but this may be the best option for you and your family.
Hello , I reside in Florida married for 2years thinking on purchasing a home however my husband has not filed taxes over 12 years and would like to leave him off my loan, is this possible? I’ve been told I cannot and must add him at least to deed. Please advise, I would hate my home being taken away once IRS gets involve and for the record I don’t file joint taxes with him thank god. Thanks
Hey, Joan! Wow, twelve years…that’s a long time. Yes, you can get a home loan without your spouse. However, you won’t be able to include his income on the purchase. You will be judged solely on your income, credit, assets, etc. Depending on your situation, that could be a big disqualifier. If you’re interested in moving forward with a loan, please visit us at quickenloans.com.
Best of luck to you, Joan! And you should really talk to your husband about paying his taxes.
My husband refinanced the house the first time we signed the papers together then we had to do it again because he said there was a mess up and it just had to be in his name and they would put me back on later. 45 days to be exact. Well it has been over two months and we still haven’t redone the paperwork. Should I be concerned?
hi. My husband and I have been married for almost 2 years. I have “owned” (I have an FHA mortgage) for a total of 5 years now. I am now pregnant and cannot work, and he has terrible credit from mistakes he made when we was younger. He has a great job that can pay all our bills but due to his credit score he can’t even get a credit card to raise his credit. We tried co-signing for a new car for him last year but they took his name off because the bank refused to have him on it. When he gets a weekday off we plan on going to the bank to see if they will put his name on the loan since he is the one paying. We would like to refinance for hopefully a smaller mortgage payment but mostly just to get a new mortgage company(the one I have keeps trying to raise my payment with no paperwork to prove why). Our problem is since I have the excellent credit but no job we have to have his very poor credit. Even with his job no one wants to refinance the mortgage. Preferably we would like to get a new house for our growing family but if we can’t even refinance we can’t get approved for a home loan. Thanks
Good morning, Jenni. That’s a sticky situation, but you have a few options. First of all, you could get a credit card together, in which he is an authorized user on the credit account. But be warned. By doing this, you’re putting your good credit at risk. Make sure you have both committed to paying off the card every month. There is also the option of having a secured credit card. To learn more about your options, check out this article about improving credit and getting denied for a mortgage.
I live in Louisiana, and I don’t work. Haven’t for about 4 years now. My husband works and wants to apply for a mortgage loan in about a year or so. He is working to build up his credit score now as he doesn’t have any real debt, just needs to build it up more. My credit however is terrible from my earlier adult life. So since we are in a community property state, he would not be able to apply for a loan because they my negative score would keep him from doing so? How is that fair when I don’t need to be included on the application since I do not provide an income? Any advice would be appreciated, thanks
Thanks for your feedback, Adam! For many questions, we can't give the correct answer without first asking for more details. The mortgage process is jam-packed with specifics, so we need to be absolutely sure about our answers before putting them on a public space. More so than that, we want to maintain the privacy of the commenters, so when we require specific information, we like to move the conversation to a secure channel.
Thanks for your feedback, Adam! For many questions, we can’t give the correct answer without first asking for more details. The mortgage process is jam-packed with specifics, so we need to be absolutely sure about our answers before putting them on a public space. More so than that, we want to maintain the privacy of the commenters, so when we require specific information, we like to move the conversation to a secure channel. If you have other questions about our process or the reasons we do what we do, please feel free to reach out to us here.
Hi. My husband and I have been pre approved for an FHA loan but im a non working spouse. We live in texas and im concerned my defaulted student loans can prevent us from preceeding. I have no really other debts and a decent credit score. We have 3 children and 3 vehicles all owned. I will soon begin working with my degree as my 5mo. Twins reach age 2. My husbands income allows for a house payment and he plans on using his 401k as well. Please give me some insight
Good morning! There are many variables to consider before making any mortgage decisions, so I first suggest that you speak with one of our home loan experts. You can email Emma at Emma@quickenloans.com, and she’ll be able to get a few more details on your situation.
On a first glance, though, it would likely make sense for your husband to be on the loan alone. However, you could eventually be on the deed. A mortgage loan finances the purchase of the property while a deed refers to the ownership of the property. If your husband gets a mortgage to purchase a house, he will assume ownership of the property through a deed. But later on, he will have the ability to add someone else (you) to the deed.
In other words, your husband will buy the house, but then he will give the house to both himself and you. This is done through something called a quitclaim deed.
If you have any other questions, feel free to reach out to Emma.
Have a nice day!
Hi, I live in Florida. 4 years ago my husband closed on our dream home. We decided it was best to have his name on the house. I believe mine is on the deed? Not sure if this is correct?
Now my parents are elderly and need assistance. Their home is in dire need of some expensive repairs. They want to put my name on the house or just put the house in my name. Everyone including our attorney says this can be done but I will be required to pay all taxes and not qualify for homestead exemption. Is this because my name could be on the deed of our home that is in my husband’s name? He does have homestead exemption on that. If you can explain this to me. Thanks in advance.
Also, the attorney wants to keep my parents house where the nursing home can take it if I die before my parents. I’m 58, my parents are 92 & 89. My hubby and I need to put a new roof on, new a/c, doors, windows, kitchen, and 2 baths, plus floors and painting, etc. Since my hubby is getting ready to retire also, I can’t see putting the funds into this home if it will go to a nursing facility??? I did plan on bringing my parents to live with use if necessary. Their wishes are to remain in their home as long as they can. NO NURSING HOMES. That is their desire. I want to mention I have an older brother who had my mom in a nursing home for 3 yrs before I could get and keep her out. Got DPOA and all that nonsense stopped. He lives in NJ and has been here once in 40 yrs to see them. So I’m sure you can understand their feelings on this. He has brought up having both of them go into a nursing facility and my father said he would rather die. I know they have dementia. But they function just fine. He goes to the store daily and makes dinner. Gambles, etc. So basically what I’m trying to ask is what is the best way to go about putting the home in my name, making sure they don’t get put into a nursing home and letting us do the repairs needed on their home (so they can stay there) and we don’t lose the funds we put into the home?
Thanks and so sorry for the questions!!!
Good morning, Rosemary. We want to give you the best possible answers, so I’m going to have a home loan expert reach out to you with an email. They’ll be able to point you in the right direction. Best of luck to you and your family!
If I am not on the mortgage loan can I still be on the deed and should I want to be on the deed as a wife?
Hello, Cissy. You may want to contact a title company or lawyer to get this question answered, as the answer is subject to change based on the state that you live in. In most cases, a spouse that is not on the mortgage loan may want to be on the title. Most states also allow you to put another person on the title with a Quit Claim Deed. Have a good weekend!
I am trying to buy my first home. I want to buy it using myself and my brother. I am also married but don’t want to include my husband as his credit is terrible. My credit is fair and my brother’s is good. Can I still use my husband’s income?
Hello again, Heather! You can only use your husband’s income to qualify if he is on the loan. This means, however, that his credit score would affect yours.
My husband and I been married for 5 years and he brought a house Dec 2014 and I was mad because my name not on the house i keep asking why he keeps saying because I didn’t have no income or my credit wasn’t that good so if we go through something today or tomorrow he can just put me and the children out
That’s a tough situation, Tara. In the event of a divorce, you should immediately seek out an attorney’s help. They may be able to get you “temporary orders,” which would potentially allow you to stay in the home for a time. While there’s not much else you can do at the moment, I suggest that you begin rebuilding your credit now. In the future, if you and your husband get a new home, you will want to be on that loan. Check out this article on rebuilding your credit. Have a good week, Tara!
Im just wondering my husb & I filed bankruptcy 2 yrs ago he works but my credits a lil better than his. Can I apply for a loan using him as my income. Im in pa if that matters
That’s an interesting situation, Denise. I’m going to have a home loan expert send you an email to get some more information. Have a nice day!
I recently purchased a home while I was separated from my husband. I signed as a non married woman as instructed to do by my real estate agent. Was this legal? Should I refinance with my husband on the loan even though we do not live together?
Hi, Yvonne, there are a lot of factors that go into how a home can be purchased and that depends on your state rules, etc. You may want to speak with your lawyer if you’re worried about whether it is legal. Hope that helps!
Greetings! My husband and I are hoping to purchase a home in MN soon but are anxious about the process. I have fair credit (640ish) but a ton of student loan debt with several late payments. My husband has good credit but has been a student the past 2 years so his income has not been very consistent. We have shared credit cards with higher balances that we plan to pay down or off soon hopefully. Can you give us some direction on if we might actually be eligible for a loan, or if he should apply alone? Any help is appreciated!
Thanks for your question, Macy. To better answer your question, I’m going to have a home loan expert reach out to you through email. They’ll get some more details from you and will help you get some answers. Have a great week!
my wife bought our house in her name only before we were married due to some credit issues with me . That was 7 years ago and now my credit is better than hers and I am our sole income source. I live in Missouri. My name is neither on the mortgage or the deed. Can I apply for a home loan in my name only and expect that her debt will not show up and affect my DTI? Please let me know. Thx.
That’s an interesting situation, Allen. I’m going to have a home loan expert send you an email and get some details. They’ll be able to help you out. Best of luck to you and your wife in Missouri. Stay cool this summer. I hear it’s a hot one!
My husband and I are newly married and looking to buy our first home. My husband has excellent credit (700’s) while I have bad credit (high 500’s). His annual income alone is $125,000. We live in Long Island, NY. It seems to me that it would be best if he apply for a mortgage alone, without me. I’m worried my credit score will greatly impact our ability to get a loan. Taking into account just his income and credit score, is it likely that he would get approved for a loan without me? Is this even an option if we are married?
Thanks for your question, Laura! Every situation is going to be different, so someone will be reaching out to you to get more details. Have a great morning!
Hi I have a student loans and I am still currently going to school and bad credit almost no credit and my husband is the soul provider of me and my daughter and has good credit. Can he buy a house without them looking at my credit or will it stop us from getting a house? We live in southeran california and Also could he have cosigner with good credit help him buy the house instead of them looking at my credit and DTI?
Hi Tatiana! I’ve passed your question on to our home loan experts. They’ll reach out soon to look deeper into your situation and discuss your options. In the meantime, check out this blog post for more info: http://www.quickenloans.com/blog/can-you-get-a-mortgage-if-your-spouse-has-bad-credit
Don't waste your time on this site, they never reply to your comment.
Hi Danette! Has someone not emailed you yet? I’ll follow up with our team today and make sure they reach out. Sorry for any inconvenience.
Hello, here is my question; I purchased my home in Florida in 2006 and still reside here. The mortgage, deed, and yearly taxes are in my name only. In 2011, I married and took my husband’s name etc. I notified my mortgage company about the marriage and they said the loan stays ‘as is’ in my maiden name unless I refinance the loan under both my husband and myself. Since our home (at that time) was under water, there was no way to refinance. The value of my home is now recovering and worth (not quite) double what I still owe on my loan, but a long way off for any kind of refinance. If I should die, and my husband (as stated in my will) is the soul beneficiary of all my property, will he be able to stay in our home even though there is still a mortgage owing in my name? What steps can be legally done (now while I am alive) to ensure our home reverts to his name and he can continue paying the mortgage until the home is paid in full and belongs to him without any encumbrances?
Hi Gina! I’ve passed your question on to our home loan experts. They’ll reach out to discuss this further with you.
Hello, I conversed with my husband and he informed me that he tried to apply for a loan and was disapproved. But , somehow marriage came into the conversation , he said yes, and gave my personal information. Can he get aloan without my authority. Someone email with an answer.
Hi Katina! Our home loan experts will email you back shortly.
In Texas a married couple purchase a home mortgage is in husband’s name only, but deed is in both husband and wife. Wife did not sign anything at mortgage company stating she would not be on mortgage. During divorce, husband said wife was not entitled to dwelling since she was not on the note and that she could not qualify to assume note due to credit and income. Wife was asked by loan officer if it was ok for loan officer to sign wife’s name on “some” document. Wife said no. Is there somewhere during the mortgage process that the wife waives her rights to be on note? Also, does wife still have rights to dwelling just because she was not on mortgage?
Hi Danette! I’ve passed this on to our home loan experts who will reach out to discuss.
Since my income and I won’t be on the mortgage application then the bills/debt should be split in 1/2, right?! Because my husband doesn’t make the full payment because I pay half!
I have good credit but my husband has bad credit… Looking to purchase a home with an FHA loan but we would need to use his income to be approved for a large enough loan to purchase the house we want. If we have a joint bank account would I be able to use his income to qualify?
Hi Emily! I’ve passed your question on to our team of mortgage experts. They’ll reach out shortly to find out more about your specific situation and see what your options are.
My current wife purchased her home in her name only before we were married. I have a poor credit score. We would like to refinance to save versus our current interest rate and maybe get a little extra cash as well. Is it possible for me to sign a waiver of community property for the home or something similar to this so that only her credit may be used for securing the refi? She has excellent credit, great income and debt ratio. We are lost in this subject but would really like to refinance. Thanks in advance.
Hi Jim! I’ve passed this on to our team of mortgage professionals who will reach out to discuss this in more detail with you.
I am married in a community property state and would like to know what are my options when it comes to purchasing a home without my spouses name on the mortgage paperwork.
He has a lot of debt and a low credit score. He is currently working with a debt consolidation agency to help him minimize his debts.
Hi Pam! I’m passed your question on to our team of mortgage experts who will reach out to discuss this with you in more detail.
If I use a mortgage company based out of PA where we are currently living, but buy a house in Texas where we are in the process of moving to for my work, do the community property rules apply to my mortgage? Thank you.
Hi Dr. Steadman! Thanks for reaching out. I’ve passed your comment on to our team of mortgage experts who will reach out with more information.
My wife and I are looking to be first time home buyers. I have bad credit. (515). She has good credit (741). We each make around 40000 a year and live in wisconsin. How bad is my credit going to affect us getting a mortgage. What would you recommend?
Hi Derek! I’ve passed this on to our team of home loan experts who will reach out to discuss your situation in more detail and see what your options are.
I am with my partner for 17 yrs. We are not married but we file our taxes together . His name only is on the house Mortgage. Now I want to buy a small house and put it under my name only to live in 5 days a week since it is close to my new job, and will save me from long commuting. Will Mortgage approve giving me a personal property loan to purchase this house?
Hi Tammy! I’ve passed your comment on to our team of mortgage experts who will reach out to understand exactly what your looking for and what your options are.
Hi! My husband and I have been renting in Florida for a while and we’re ready to buy a home. Do to past financial issues with our prior marriages we both had to file for bankruptcy 2 years ago. Mine included a prior home which that bank has yet to process the foreclosure. We’ve been working with a mortgage company who told us despite my husband has never owned a home the new first time home buyers guidelines stipulate that if anyone in the household has owned a home, the individual applying for the mortgage does not qualify for FHA. Is this true?
Hi Amanda! I’ve passed this on to our team of home loan experts who will reach out with more information.
I purchased our home before we were married. We got married in ’07 and refinanced last year at which time I added my husband to the mortgage. Will he still qualify as a first time buyer when we are ready to move?
Hi Candace! It really depends on how he was added, and if you added him to the mortgage or the title. I’ve sent this over to our home loans experts who will look into your situation.
I currently live in Texas but my wife has a ton of medical debt. Would I be able to get a mortgage loan on my own seeing my income and credit are both in decent shape?
Hi Manuel! Thanks for reaching out. I’ve passed your comment on to our mortgage experts who will reach out so they can look into your situation and see what your options are.
how do back taxes of one spouse affect the qualifying for a mortgage by the other spouse in a community property state?
Hi William! Our home loan experts will reach out with more detailed information for you.
Hello, My question is:
Can I apply for a loan and use my husbands income as I am a Stay at Home Mom. His credit is poor and mine is ok..just recently went through hard times.
Hi Shanda! In order to qualify, you have to have two years of documented income. You’d have to file with your husband. Credit scores are pulled from the three credit bureaus, and the middle score is used. In your case the lower of the two scores would be used for qualification.
I won’t be on the mortgage loan, because of credit score is low. But my husband and I have agreed that I pay the down payment since he doesn’t have any money saved aside. Does this mean I can asked to be in the mortgage agreement.
Hi Tawana! You can be on title, but if you don’t want your information used for the loan you can not be on the mortgage.
hi. My husband bought a house in his name before we were married.3months after into marriege he went for what they call extended bond (bank giving home loan on top of the same loan or something) and somehow I ended up signing for it too because of my ignorance. He then opened 2 credit cards and 2 shop accounts in his name without my knowledge, which are all over due now.. Now his credit is affecting me badly that I cannot do or buy anything. My questions are, although the bond is in his name and I signed for the 2nd loan on it does this mean I am liable for the total amount of the bond or only the second added loan? What about other credits (cards) what can I do to have myself excluded from them? I cannot buy a car because of this. Nb:we are married in civil without ante-naptial contract.
Hi Mosa! I’ve passed your comment on to our mortgage experts. They will reach out soon to discuss your situation.
hi. My husband bought a house in his name before we were married.3months after marriege he went for an what they call extended bond (bank giving home loan on same loan or something) and somehow I ended up signing for it too because of my ignorance. He then opened 2 credit cards and 2 shop accounts in his name without my knowledge, which are both over due now.. Now his credit is affecting me badly that I cannot do or buy anything. My questions are, although the bond is in his name and I signed for the 2nd loan on it does this mean I am liable for the total amount of the bond or only the second added loan? What about other credits (cards) what can I do to have myself excluded from them? I cannot buy a car because of this. Nb:we are married in civil