A VA loan is one of the most widely used benefits available to veterans and military service members. However, just because it’s popular doesn’t mean many service members understand how this exclusive benefit works.
VA Loan FAQs
Below, we’ve assembled some of the most frequently asked VA loan questions to help you understand your benefits.
What are the advantages of a VA loan?
There are a number of benefits of taking out a VA loan. One of the biggest advantages is the ability for veterans and service members to purchase a home with no money needed for a down payment. Additionally, VA loans don’t require private mortgage insurance (PMI).
VA loans are easier to qualify for than conventional loans and interest rates are generally lower as well. If you ever want to convert your home equity into cash, you can borrow up to the full appraised value of your home. This could make it easier for you to accomplish your financial, homeownership and personal goals.
Who qualifies for a VA loan?
You may be eligible for a VA loan if you meet one or more of the following conditions:
- You spent at least 90 consecutive days in active service during wartime.
- You spent at least 181 days in active service during peacetime.
- You have more than 6 years of service in the National Guard or Reserves or had at least 90 days of service under Title 32, with at least 30 days being consecutive.
- You are the spouse of a service member who has died in the line of duty or as a result of a service-connected disability.
Do VA loans require a home appraisal to qualify?
Yes, the property you purchase must also meet certain qualifications in order for you to obtain a VA loan. A VA loan appraisal is performed by an appraiser certified by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
The appraisal process is done to evaluate the value of the home and to ensure the house meets safety and living standards for a veteran homeowner. Foreclosures or fixer-uppers, for example, may not meet the minimum requirements for VA loan benefits.
An exception to this appraisal rule is VA Streamline loans, also known as Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loans (IRRRLs). These don’t require an appraisal
What documents do I need to qualify for a VA loan?
Veterans and military service members need several documents to qualify for a VA loan. You are required to obtain a Certificate of Eligibility (COE) from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
If you don’t have it, you’ll need to apply for one using the VA Form 26-1880 (which will require a copy of your DD-214). Along with the COE, you will need all of the typical items required to document your credit, savings and employment information.
Do all lenders offer VA loans?
No, not all mortgage lenders offer VA loan benefits. Be sure to compare VA lenders to find the best one to suit your needs as a service member.
Do disability benefits affect my eligibility to receive a VA loan?
If you are a disabled veteran, you meet the service requirements to be eligible for a VA loan. In fact, if you are disabled, you are entitled to even more benefits. Veterans receiving benefits for service-connected disabilities, spouses of veterans who died in service or from service-related disabilities, and veterans entitled to receive service-connected disability compensation are not required to pay the VA funding fee.
Eligible surviving spouses and active-duty recipients of the Purple Heart are also exempt from the funding fee.
Can I use my Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) to qualify for a VA loan?
Yes. Your BAH acts as verifiable and reliable income that helps reduce your debt-to-income ratio (DTI). Keeping a low debt-to-income ratio is a key factor that’s used when underwriters determine your qualifications for a mortgage.
Can I have a co-borrower who is not a veteran on my loan?
Yes. Sometimes it helps to use both your credit and your co-borrower’s credit and income to help you qualify for the maximum required loan amount. Keep in mind that if your co-borrower isn’t a spouse or another veteran, the guarantee only applies to the veteran’s stake – roughly half – of the loan. This means that the VA guarantee will only be around 12.5% of the loan instead of the usual 25%. For this reason, lenders may be more hesitant to offer joint VA loans. Rocket Mortgage® only offers VA joint loans on VA Streamlines.
How many times can I use a VA loan?
This is a question of entitlement. You can have your entitlement restored one time only in order to purchase another home with your VA loan. In this case, you must have paid off the loan but still own the property and want to use your entitlement to purchase a second home.
However, if you’ve paid off the loan and you no longer own the property, you can have your entitlement restored as many times as you want. You can reuse your VA loan eligibility for every new home purchase.
If you have had a previous VA foreclosure or haven’t fully paid back a VA loan, you may have impacted, or partial, entitlement limiting how much you can borrow. Speak with a Home Loan Expert about your situation.
Does my entitlement expire?
Your entitlement does not expire. If you’re an active duty service member, your entitlement is good to use immediately if you’ve met minimum service time requirements. If you’re discharged or released from active duty, a new determination of eligibility must be made based on the length of your service and type of discharge.
Can I use my VA loan for a second home?
Yes, you can use your VA loan benefits to buy a second home. However, the second property must be considered your primary residence in order to qualify for a VA loan. It Ultimately, if you are living in your second home or vacation house for more than six months of the year, you’re in the clear.
Can I use a VA loan to buy a rental property?
No, but you can use a VA loan to refinance an existing rental home you once occupied as a primary home. The VA’s Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan (IRRRL), also known as the VA Streamline Refinance, can be used to refinance an existing VA loan for a home where you currently live or where you used to live, but no longer do.
Additionally, it’s possible to make rental income from a property of up to 4 units as long as you live in one of the units
How do I get my eligibility back after a divorce if my spouse was awarded the home?
When the property is awarded to the spouse as a result of a divorce, entitlement cannot be restored unless the spouse refinances the property and/or pays off the VA loan in full. If the spouse is a veteran, they substitute their entitlement for yours.
Are the children of a living or deceased service member eligible for VA loan benefits?
No, children of an eligible veteran or service member do not qualify for VA home loan benefits.
What is the VA funding fee and why do I have to pay it?
The VA funding fee is a cost associated with obtaining a VA loan. It helps to ensure that the loan continues to require no down payment and has no monthly mortgage insurance. In addition to the funding fee, you may also be responsible for paying closing costs, VA-approved appraisal fees and title insurance.
This can be anywhere between 1.4% – 3.6% depending on the amount of your down payment and whether it’s your first time using a VA loan or a subsequent use. The funding fee for VA streamlines a 0.5%.
There are some cases in which the VA considers a veteran to be exempt from the funding fee. If you receive or are eligible to receive disability benefits, or if you’re a surviving spouse of a veteran who died in service or from a service-connected disability, you may be exempt from the VA funding fee.
The Bottom Line
VA loans offer important benefits to military service members. Do you qualify for a VA loan or have additional VA loan questions? Apply for a VA loan or ask our Home Loan Experts at Rocket Mortgage® today. You can give us a call at (800) 442-4383.
This Post Has 38 Comments
I’m separated from my husband. He’s in the house. The house needs home improvements. Can he apply for a loan on his own?
Good morning, Patrice:
I assume he would be using a VA loan based on the post you're commenting on. In that case, it comes down to whether or not you live in a community property state. If you do, your credit would need to be checked as well even if you weren't going to be on the loan. Otherwise, he can apply on his own and it doesn't need to involve you. We are closed today and tomorrow, but you can apply online or give us a call on Sunday at (800) 442-4383.
I’m rated at 50% disabled from the toxic water at Camp Lejuene, NC in 1977. I have Parkinson. Am I eligible for a disabled VA loan ?
Hi Mark:
Thank you for your service! Since you have a VA disability rating, you're eligible to get a VA loan without paying a funding fee. If you would like to look into your options, you can do so online through Rocket Mortgage® by Quicken Loans® or give one of our Home Loan Experts a call at (888) 980-6716.
I have a question, my husband keeps getting paperwork about his va loan. Supposedly our ability to access our equity reserves has expired. What is this and does it really exist? This document looks suspicious in it’s generic appearance and repetitiveness of “notice number” .
Shannon:
This sounds like a scam. Equity does affect the loan amount you can get, but you don't lose equity based on time and VA entitlements definitely don't expire.
As a veteran and a contractor working overseas can my wife and daughter satisfy the occupancy requirements for a VA loan? Also what is Quicken Loans® policy on this issue? Can a VA loan be obtainable.
Hi Chris:
Your wife can occupy the home if you're on active duty. I do recommend you speak to one of our home loan experts by calling (888) 980-6716. We would be happy to work with you.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I am a Fully disabled Vet(not service connected) and 86 yrs old. My Wife 85 is blind, and a Leukemia patient. We have decided against Assisted Living Arrangements if our Son and his wife can be our caregivers. Can they be co-owners on a V A purchase loan ? Neither of our present homes are suitable for the type of arrangements of Patients and Caregivers we will need. We will leave them the home after we die. Thank you
Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Robert F Sullivan USN -Ret
Hi Robert:
I’m very sorry to hear about you and your wife. I hope she kicks leukemia’s butt.
In your case, it sounds like the type of loan you’re looking for is a VA joint loan. It is possible to get these, but they require the prior approval of the VA in order for your son and his wife to be on the loan or title. I should note that, unfortunately, we don’t do these particular types of loans. However, it is possible and knowing the loan type should help you find a lender that can work with you. Thank you very much for your service!
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hello Kevin,
I am a Veteran with a V.A. loan and I am on S.S.D.I. because I lost my eyesight to a rare hereditary eye disease in 2001 when I was thirty-one years old. My question is this. Do I have to pay the V.A. Funding fee again if I decide to purchase a new home or do another re-fi since I am on Social Security Disability? This makes a big difference as you know and I will not purchase another home if I have to pay the V.A. Funding fee. I do not need to re-fi, but I would concider purchasing another home if I do not need to pay the V.A. Funding Fee because I am disabled and on 100% S.S.D.I.. Thank you for helping me with this question.
Steve
Hi Steve:
I'm removing your email address to protect your privacy. Unfortunately, in order to have the funding fee removed you have to be on VA disability. To receive that, your disability must be service-connected. That being said, we may have other low down payment options that you could consider and there's also the option of having the funding fee rolled into the loan. We are closed tomorrow for Christmas, but I think it would be worthwhile for you to speak with one of our Home Loan Experts to at least go over your options. You can get in touch with us at (888) 980-6716. Thank you for your service and happy holidays!
Thank you,
Kevin Graham
My daughter and her boyfriend who have been living together for the past 5 years. Both are in their early fifties and don’t plan to marry. However they do plan on living together for ever. Question her boyfriend is eligible for a VA loan. I known my daughter can not be on the mortgage; however, can she been on the title of the house.
Thanks,
Bob Royer
Hi Bob:
It looks like your daughter could be on the loan and title of the property with the prior approval of the VA. However, we don't personally do loans requiring this approval unless it's an interest rate reduction refinance loan and she was previously on the title or loan. I hope this helps at least give you a little more information.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Can you get a VA loan to build a garage at your currant home?
Hi Norveta:
You could potentially do a cash-out refinance and use the equity built up in your current home to build a garage. If you would like to do an online approval, you can check out Rocket Mortgage. Otherwise, one of our Home Loan Experts would be happy to take your call at (888) 980-6716.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Can a relative put money down on a va loan to make payment lower?
Hi Helene:
A relative can put down money toward the down payment. Depending on the size of the down payment, it may lower your interest rate which would make your payment lower.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Hello! I am a retired Navy but also receive disability. Our current home is titled under my name and also my daughter’s name, who is a civilian. Would we qualify for a VA loan or would the title have to be only under my name to do so? Thank you for your time.
The mortgage and title can both be in both your names as long as one of you qualifies. You do have to have a certain amount of service time in in most cases unless your disability is service related in order to qualify for the VA loan. I'm going to recommend you talk to one of our Home Loan Experts to go over your options. You can reach them by filling out this form or calling (888) 980-6716. Thank you very much for your service!
Sincerely,
Kevin Graham
Great information and well laid out website. Will recommend to my friends.
Thanks, Michael!
I’m kinda sitting on the fence on whether to pull the trigger or not. I’ve rented since I got out in 1999. We are considering purchasing but I don’t know everything that a loan can cover. Since we rent, we don’t have our own appliances and stuff that could be useful with a home purchase.
What all is covered when purchasing a home with a VA loan besides the stuff I’ve seen in the FAQs?
Hi Dennis:
A VA loan just covers the home itself. However, you don't have to put down a down payment since it's VA and you could use that money for appliances and other things you'll need.
Thanks Kevin. That does help me out. Still a lot of questions, but it’s probably the jitters.
Maybe if I gave a little more info, you could answer better than you have already?
I would also be a first time home buyer too. I am trying to figure out what all I would pay out of pocket if I wanted to pull the trigger and try to purchase our first home. I am not familiar with all the terms used when buying.
Any and all help is appreciated again.
Thanks
Hi Dennis,
The amount you have to bring to the table is unique to every loan and we would be able to look into this more if you talk to one of our licensed mortgage bankers. That's what I'm going to recommend today. You can get the process started by either filling out this form or calling 888-728-4702.
Thanks,
Kevin
I wish all veterans served this country in the name of freedom they can get their veterans benefit.
Not a victim of corruption & scams.
Hi Victor:
We agree! I see that you've been working with us. Is there anything we can help you with?
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
I purchased a home with my VA loan, in Anchorage Alaska, a little over a year ago, and I recently received a job offer I can’t refuse to return to Texas. I would like to sell the house, but I need to get it paid down a little further, so I plan on renting it out for a year or possibly two. Would I be able to use my VA loan again in Fort Worth Texas before I sold the house in Anchorage?
Hi Kevin:
Unfortunately, your VA entitlement is not restored until you sell the original property. However, we can certainly help you look at other options. If you email Michelle@Quickenloans.com, including your full name, preferred phone number and the fact that you're looking to buy in Texas, I can put you in touch with one of our Home Loan Experts. Alternatively, if you would like to get started over the phone, you can call 800-251-9080.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Question? Can you get 15 year VAMortage?
Hi Paula:
Yes, you can get a 15 year mortgage through the VA. You can get started online.
Can you use GI Bill BAH as income?
Hi Mary:
You can use it for certain things, but there are restrictions and it depends on your particular situation. I'm going to have someone reach out to go over this in further detail and look into your circumstances.
Thanks,
Kevin Graham
Times have changed for the better. When my husband cam home from Vietnam There were no parades, no thank you. He did get spit on and called a baby killer !!!
LifeAnt, We do. I am a combat injured vet and I get free medical for life, compensation for injuries and there are tons of PTSD and substance abuse resources available for free. Many either choose not to use or are not aware how to use.
I fully believe that veterans deserve much more than just a thank you for teir service. I also believe that veterans should get free medical care if injured in the battlefield, free post-combat stress and drug and alcoholism relief. It’s stressful and dangerous in the battlefield, but going back home for some veterans can also be a struggle. They are left without jobs and have to fend for themselves and their families. Veterans should receive free job training also so they can continue their life hopefully with prosperity and well-being.
I fully agree with you that we should support veterans in whatever way we can on a continuing basis.