10 Virtual Staging Apps To Help You Get Ahead Of The Curve

Smart real estate agents know that staging is an absolute must for every home sale. In fact, 62% of listing agents agree that staging helps a home move off the market faster, according to a survey by the National Association of REALTORS®. But when you have a vacant home on your hands, is it really worth it to invest time and money to stage it? A virtual staging app can help you make a great first impression.

Virtual staging apps allow you to add furniture, rugs and even paint to a photo of a home – no heavy lifting required. They offer a cost-effective way to improve the appeal of your online listing and draw in more buyers. But which one should you use?

We’ll check out 10 unique virtual staging apps you can use make your online listings as appealing as possible.

VisualStager

Price: $7 – $15 per photo staged

VisualStager is a DIY staging website that allows you to upload and stage photos of vacant homes online. Simply upload the photo you want to stage and choose from a series of over 4,000 interior design pieces. VisualStager’s system is easy enough for total tech novices to operate. Just select the piece of furniture you want to add, drag it onto the photo and export the photo when you’re finished.

VisualStager is a completely browser-based program, which means there’s no software you need to buy or download to get started. The website is compatible with PCs, Apple computers and even iPads. If you’ve never used a virtual staging app before, consider starting with VisualStager. Its intuitive and easy-to-understand model is simple enough for everyone.

iStaging

Price:$5 per month with 3 LiveTours included; $2.50 per additional tour

Turn your smartphone into an alternate reality device with iStaging’s impressive app. Here’s how it works. First, shoot a virtual 360-degree shot of the room you want to stage with iStaging’s app for iOS or Android. Preview your tour on your phone, then upload it to iStaging’s online design center and start adding furniture, logos and more. Finally, embed your tour on your website or send it to clients directly.

iStaging’s app offers a simple way for real estate agents to take their listings to the next level. Though its software is a little more complicated than Virtual Staging’s system, it also offers more features and creative design options.

Cedar Architect

Price: $59 per month

Some real estate agents avoid virtual staging apps because they think the staged photos look fake. Consider Cedar Architect if you’re looking for particularly high-quality imaging. Cedar Architect’s online application allows you to stage and create 3D models from your computer or tablet.

The feature that agents love most about Cedar Architect is its highly realistic furniture and texture library with its wide range of textures and pieces. Like other virtual staging apps, all it takes is a few clicks to add a piece. Then, edit the shading and lighting on each piece to look more realistic. You can even create exterior 3D models and 360-degree room tours as well.

Punch! Interior Design

Price: $50 for a one-time download

You might not have the budget to subscribe to a monthly virtual staging service if you’re a new real estate agent. For a more affordable way to stage, consider investing in the Punch! Interior Design program for Mac.

Punch! allows you to decorate the interior of your space after uploading the dimensions of the room you want to stage. The application includes a full library of staging furniture, and you don’t need any technical knowledge to get started. You cannot currently upload photos to use on Punch!, but the software provides an affordable way to test the waters when it comes to staging.

Punch! is one of the most affordable options for computer-based staging. You won’t need to worry about paying per photo or funding a continuous subscription – it’s just $50. The software is currently only available for Mac desktops.

Box Brownie

Price: $32 per image

Don’t have time to master a virtual staging program yourself? Let Box Brownie handle the hard work on your behalf with its professional staging service. Box Brownie isn’t a standard DIY service. Instead, you simply send in photos you need staged. From there, its team of professional photo editors stages the room for you. Box Brownie promises a 24-hour turnaround on all photos and it also offers to rework any image at no additional cost if you aren’t satisfied.

One of the biggest benefits of using Box Brownie? You can choose a particular style of décor you’d like to use to stage your rooms. From Scandinavian chic to light and airy Farmhouse furniture, Box Brownie makes targeting a particular market niche simple. Not sure how to best stage each photo? Consider allowing the experts at Box Brownie to help.

Real Tour Vision

Price: $15 per photo for DIY staging; $35 per photo for professional staging and editing

Real Tour Vision offers two staging services – DIY and professional assistance. Real Tour Vision’s DIY package allows you to stage your rooms yourself using its online library of furniture and textures. DIY editing from Real Tour Vision is the more affordable option – it’s $15 per photo. You can choose professional photo editing and staging from its in-house team if you need a little more help. You’ll get a satisfaction guarantee if you choose professional editing.

The company’s website is full of tutorials and video guides and its service even includes furniture removal tools – you don’t need a completely empty room to get started.

Real Tour Vision prides itself on offering an easy design experience. The company claims most people can learn to use every tool in under an hour. Let’s say you get started and decide that self-staging isn’t right for you. It’s also easy to request professional assistance through the site.

IBD Luxury Home Staging

Price:From $119 per photo staged

If you’re a luxury real estate agent, you already know that high-end clients expect more from a listing. IBD offers luxury staging services aimed at high-end real estate agents.

The team at IBD offers both interior design and professional virtual staging services. Founded by celebrity home stager Ilaria Barion, IBD offers luxury staging for both empty homes and already-furnished rooms. Does one of your clients have a specific design style that you don’t think will appeal to buyers? IBD’s team professionally edits over existing furniture and wall treatments to add a neutral look to the home. This allows you to increase the home’s appeal without asking your client to move their things. With a full team of high-end interior designers and professional photo editors, rooms staged by IBD never look fake or edited.

At $119 a photo, IBD is one of the most expensive virtual staging services. However, it can be worth the extra money for high-end agents who want the best staging team at their disposal.

Homestyler

Price:Free

Homestyler is a free virtual staging app available for both iOS and Android. Virtually staging a home with Homestyler is simple – and you can do it all from the screen of your smartphone. First, snap a few photos of your space. Then, scroll through real interior design pieces from some of the largest decor companies in the world. Drag and drop the items you like onto the screen to stage. Then, export your final product to an online listing, a client via email or your social media site of choice.

Unlike other virtual services, Homestyler doesn’t currently offer professional staging services. You’ll need to be ready to spend time designing your own spaces. However, if you’re looking for an affordable way to get started staging your spaces today, you can’t beat Homestyler’s mobile offering.

Roomle

Price: Free to $5,400 annually depending on your package

Are you looking for a cutting-edge staging solution? Roomle is an AR company offering a series of mobile and web applications that add a touch of tech to your staging.

Roomle’s most basic offering is a free iOS and Android app that allows you to sketch floorplans and add furniture to with a few taps of your phone screen. But the company offers much more than just 2D layouts. Their 3D floor plan tool allows you to stage a virtual space quickly from your phone or desktop. Ready to unlock your inner interior designer? They even allow you to create your own custom furniture to show off the best features of the space. You can even turn your 3D tour into an AR-compatible floorplan for a fully immersive experience. This can be a massive asset if your main client base buys homes online.

Roomle prices vary widely depending on which tools you want to use. For the most affordable staging tools available, stick with their basic floorplan offerings.

PadStyler

Price: From $59 per photo staged

PadStyler is another web-based professional service offering virtual staging solutions and furniture replacement. Its team offers a 100% money-back guarantee on its virtual staging services with free redesigns if you aren’t satisfied. It also offers a 48-hour turnaround guarantee on all projects. If you need your photos back faster, PadStyler also offers same-day services for an extra fee.

PadStyler offers most of the same features as competitors like Box Brownie and IBD but at more affordable prices. If you don’t have time to stage your own home photos but you’re still on a budget, be sure to get a quote from PadStyler.

Summary

Virtual staging can help you increase the appeal of a home without spending time and money to rent furniture to stage it. Virtual staging apps and online services can help you transform an empty living space from the comfort of your home.

If you’re looking for the best staging experience possible, consider a professional virtual staging service. These services handle the staging for you and edit furniture for the most authentic photo possible. Box Brownie, PadStyler and IBD Luxury Home Staging all offer professional virtual staging.

If you’re interested in saving money, consider a DIY virtual staging app. These apps allow you to create floorplans or upload photos of your space and manually add decor from a design catalog. Virtual Stager, iStaging and Cedar Architect all offer DIY staging capabilities.