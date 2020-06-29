Get The Answers You Need With Our Self-Service Options

When you have questions about your mortgage, you shouldn’t have to spend a bunch of time tracking down the answers you need. With Rocket Mortgage® by Quicken Loans®, all those answers are at your fingertips, thanks to these convenient self-service options available to our clients.

Get Answers Online With Your Rocket Account

We want to make sure that all the resources you need are readily available to you. That way, when you need important information, you don’t have to wait to get it.

By simply signing in to your Rocket Account to view your Mortgage Dashboard, you’ll have access to payment options, loan information and more. If you haven’t already, download our app for easy access to these features on the go.

Free Payment Options

Sign in to your Rocket Account to make payments on your loan from your computer or smartphone. When you navigate to the Payment Center, you can view and pay your current balance or set up recurring payments.

You can also use the Payment Center to take advantage of some of our more flexible payment options, including custom payments or additional principal or escrow payments.

Loan Information

All of your most current loan information, including relevant documentation, is available to you when you sign in to your Rocket Account. Whether you need previous billing statements or information about the last payment you made, we’ve got you covered.

Additionally, you can view information related to paying off your mortgage. See your current payoff amount using the payoff tool in the Loan Information tab.

Taxes And Insurance

You also have easy access to tax and insurance information relevant to your loan. Sign in to see info on your tax authorities and insurance providers, as well as previous tax and insurance payments that we’ve made from your escrow funds.

Learning Center

Our new Learning Center for our serviced clients provides you with additional resources to help answer any questions you may have. We’ll regularly provide you with new articles on all the things borrowers should know, such as how to deal with junk mail related to your mortgage or where to turn if you need mortgage help.

Begin Your Next Refinance Or Purchase

Whether you’re trying to snag a lower rate with a refinance or you’re ready to start anew in your next home, we’re ready for you. Start a new home purchase or refinance application right from your Mortgage Dashboard.

Want To Chat? Ask LIV

Have a quick question about escrow or need help with your next payment? Our chatbot, LIV, is here to help. Just click the “chat with us” button on your dashboard to get started.

Get Quick Help On The Phone 24/7

Prefer to do all this by phone, but want to be able to access your info even after business hours? No problem! All of the payment, loan and escrow information you can get online through your Rocket Account is also available over the phone.

Our interactive voice response technology allows you to access your loan information, pay your monthly balance, hear information about your last payment made, generate a payoff statement and more.

To get started, call (800) 508-0944.