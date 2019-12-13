Video marketing is an incredibly valuable tool for real estate agents. Agents can include videos in their emails, add them to their landing page, and use them in social media. With the abundance of options, there are plenty of ways to get the most out of every video you shoot. While video marketing may take more time, energy and money to create, the payoff can be substantial.

Using video can help you better connect with your buyers and sellers, especially as technology continues to advance. In fact, according to a Cisco forecast, online video will make up 82% of internet traffic in 2022. So, if you want to capitalize on this trend, here’s what type of video content you should produce and how to get the most out of every video you shoot.

How To Use Video To Connect With Your Buyers

Video tours and listing videos aren’t the only ways you can connect with buyers. While you can improve engagement with these types of videos, you really aren’t telling the entire story of your brand and why someone should work with you. In order to enhance your interaction with potential clients, here’s how you can use video to connect with buyers and sellers:

Home buying tips and tricks: Purchasing a home can be a stressful endeavor, especially for newbie home buyers. Try using your expertise to help them along. You may want to include topics such as what to look for as a first-time home buyer, frequently asked questions or basic home buying information. Include details you feel are important for all buyers to hear.

Purchasing a home can be a stressful endeavor, especially for newbie home buyers. Try using your expertise to help them along. You may want to include topics such as what to look for as a first-time home buyer, frequently asked questions or basic home buying information. Include details you feel are important for all buyers to hear. Selling tips and tricks: Selling a home is stressful as well. That’s why many sellers turn to the internet to find tips for selling their home. Providing advice for sellers can help you become the expert they turn to instead of searching online.

Selling a home is stressful as well. That’s why many sellers turn to the internet to find tips for selling their home. Providing advice for sellers can help you become the expert they turn to instead of searching online. Neighborhood guides and tours: Many buyers will want to get a feel for the neighborhood they’re considering. Tours and guides will highlight your expertise and knowledge about the communities you are familiar with. You can highlight popular places and why someone would love living there.

Many buyers will want to get a feel for the neighborhood they’re considering. Tours and guides will highlight your expertise and knowledge about the communities you are familiar with. You can highlight popular places and why someone would love living there. Market and community updates: As a real estate agent, you’ll want to position yourself as an expert in the real estate market. Create videos that provide updates on the housing market, local trends, or what’s coming on in the community such as a new development.

As a real estate agent, you’ll want to position yourself as an expert in the real estate market. Create videos that provide updates on the housing market, local trends, or what’s coming on in the community such as a new development. Testimonials: Do you have past buyers or sellers who would be willing to provide a testimonial? If so, use your video platform to record their endorsement. This is the perfect opportunity to let future prospects hear from people you’ve worked with in the past.

Do you have past buyers or sellers who would be willing to provide a testimonial? If so, use your video platform to record their endorsement. This is the perfect opportunity to let future prospects hear from people you’ve worked with in the past. Promotional content: You can also use the video platform to promote your recent accolades or awards. Give buyers and sellers a reason to work with you. Show them what makes you stand out and sets you apart from the rest.

Using a variety of video content can help you build your brand as a real estate agent. It also provides other ways for your potential clients to connect with you. The more you put yourself out there as a real estate expert, the more people will recognize you and feel comfortable doing business with you.

Best Ways To Make The Most Out Of Your Video Content

Now that you have a few ideas of what video content to create, we’ll discuss how you can get the most out of it. You’ll spend a lot of time creating content, so you want to make sure it’s worth your money and effort. Here are a few suggestions for how to maximize each one of your videos.

Rehearse Each Video

No matter what type of video you’re producing, you’ll want to practice. Do this by creating a script. Dress well if you’re going to be on camera and practice as often as you can. Remember, both buyers and sellers are putting their financial future in your hands. Portraying professionalism and practicing your content will build potential clients’ confidence when working with you. After all, would you want to partner with someone who looked sloppy and didn’t know what to say on camera?

Interact With Your Audience

Just because you posted a video, doesn’t mean you’re done. Hopefully, buyers and sellers will comment and like your videos. It’s important to interact with everyone that has something to say or who has watched your content. Interacting with your audience will help you increase engagement. You can do this by responding to their direct messages and replying to their comments.

Avoid Poor-Quality Audio

If your audience can’t hear what you’re saying or they’re distracted due to background noise, you may not get your message across. Therefore, try keeping the background audio low when you’re speaking. Then, when you’re not speaking, you can raise the background audio volume to evoke emotion and to fill dead space.

You may also want to try to use video editing tools that allow you to gradually increase and decrease your volume at any time.

Check Your Lighting

To ensure you don’t have bad lighting, you may want to shoot a few videos first. Bad lighting makes your content look dull and drab. It’s best to use natural lighting. So, whenever you can, try to face a window or film outside to highlight your video.

If you have access to equipment and licensure, you may want to consider using drones to capture your properties. If you don’t have experience in filming with drones, try hiring someone who can help you. Using drone footage can make a world of difference when appealing to potential buyers. It essentially gives them a bird’s-eye view of the property you’re trying to sell. Showing buyers different perspectives of the home may increase their interest in the property.

Optimize Your Content

Because Google owns YouTube, search capabilities are extremely comprehensive. You don’t have to have the top video in order to achieve visibility. Your content may come from passive browsing and video recommendations.

Therefore, start by creating an attention-grabbing headline and include an intriguing thumbnail image. Try using something colorful and include relevant keywords that may prompt visitors to view your content. YouTube only shows two or three lines of your description. With that in mind, it’s wise to include your call to action or links at the beginning of your description. To figure out what tags to use, do your own keyword research to discover what people are searching for and what makes sense for your video.

It’s important to note, you only have a matter of seconds to capture your visitors’ attention. Make your message as clear and concise as possible.

Share Your Videos

Taking initiative to market and promote your content is the key to your success. Make sure to share your videos on your social media platforms as well as your website. This gives your viewers more of a chance to interact with the content. Sharing your posts will also help increase traffic.

If you do have a website with a blog, you may consider writing a post that coincides with the video content. This way you can introduce your video and give your audience context and information as to what your social media is featuring.

Since email is another great way to interact with your audience, try including your video in newsletters and relevant email campaigns. This way you can keep the people on your email list informed and up to date on what is happening within the market.

Try Live Streaming

Live streaming is another effective way to get your message out there. It also helps you market your services to your target audience. You could try hosting a Q&A session for first-time home buyers. This will offer them the opportunity to ask questions and receive an immediate response. It will also give them a feel for how it would be to actually partner with you when buying or selling a home.

The Bottom Line

Creating video content is a great way to accomplish both building your brand and interacting with your audience. Since you put a lot of time, effort and money into creating great content, make sure you get the most out of every video you shoot. Use these tips and tricks to maximize your video content efforts and reconnect and reach old and new clients alike.