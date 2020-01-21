2019-2020 Federal Income Tax Brackets And Tax Rates

Doing your taxes can be, well, taxing, let’s say. So many numbers. So many forms. And so much pressure to make sure everything is right. There are many parts of taxes that make it confusing, and tax brackets are no exception. Recent changes didn’t help, either. The Tax Cuts and Job Acts of 2017 ushered in a new configuration of tax brackets, changing the taxable income ranges within the seven federal tax brackets. There’s a lot to unpack here. We’re here to help.

Read on to find complete tables that will show the various tax brackets and federal income tax rates for the 2019 tax year (due in April 2020) and for the 2020 tax year (due in April 2021). You’ll also be able to look back at last year’s brackets to see how the numbers have changed.

How Tax Brackets Work

Plain and simple, the tax bracket is the method the IRS uses to determine how much to tax your income.

The IRS divides your taxable income into portions, or brackets. Each bracket has a specific income range and represents a specific percent. This percent is the rate at which your income within that bracket will be taxed. There are currently the seven tax brackets for the 2019 tax year, which you’ll file in 2020:

10%

12 %

22%

24 %

32 %

35 %

37 %

While there are seven brackets total, there isn’t just one single tax bracket chart. As you will see below, the income range in each bracket differs depending on whether you’re single or married or the “head of household.”

It gets a little trickier. The federal tax system is “progressive,” which means that you’ll pay more on portions of your income as you progressively make more. Because of this, your entire income doesn’t fall into one federal tax bracket, thus, you won’t pay just one tax rate. Your income will first fall into the smallest bracket (10%) and that amount will be taxed that bracket’s rate. Any income above that bracket’s limit will fall into the next bracket (12%) and be taxed that bracket’s rate, and so on. We’ll provide examples of this in the following sections below, which show the various tax brackets and federal income tax rates for your 2020 tax return (2019 tax year), and then the updated tables that will correlate to your tax return for 2021 (2020 tax year).

Note that these IRS income tax brackets only apply to federal taxes; check with your state to find out how your income is taxed locally.

2019 Federal Income Tax Brackets

Below are the federal tax brackets for taxes due by April 2020, for the income you earned in 2019.

Tax Rate Single Married, Filing Jointly Married, Filing Separately Head Of Household 10% $0 – $9,700 $0 – $19,400 $0 – $9,700 $0 – $13,850 12% $9,701 – $39,475 $19,401 – $78,950 $9,701 – $39,475 $13,851 – $52,850 22% $39,476 – $84,200 $78,950 – $168,400 $39,476 – $84,200 $52,851 – $84,200 24% $84,201 – $160,725 $168,401 – $321,450 $84,201 – $160,725 $84,201 – $160,700 32% $160,726 – $204,100 $321,451 – $408,200 $160,726 – $204,100 $160,701 – $204,100 35% $204,101 – $510,300 $408,201 – $612,350 $204,101 – $306,175 $204,101 – $510,300 37% $510,301 or more $612,351 or more $306,176 or more $510,301 or more

The charts below show you the taxes owed for the four different filing statuses. An example of how to determine the total amount owed is below the first chart.

Tax Brackets For Single Filers

Tax Rate Taxable Income Range Taxes Owed 10% $0 – $9,700 10% of taxable income 12% $9,701 – $39,475 $970 plus 12% of any amount over $9,700 22% $39,476 – $84,200 $4,543 plus 22% of any amount over $39,475 24% $84,201 – $160,725 $14,382.50 plus 24% of any amount over $84,200 32% $160,726 – $204,100 $32,748.50 plus 32% of any amount over $160,725 35% $204,101 – $510,300 $46,638.50 plus 35% of any amount over $204,100 37% $510,301 or more $153,798.50 plus 37% of any amount over $510,300

Figuring Out How Much Taxes You Owe

If you were a single filer who made $85,000 in 2019, you would pay a total of $14,574 in taxes.

Wondering how we got there? Take a look at the chart above and follow along below:

With an income of $85,000, your income falls into the 24% tax bracket for federal taxes. But as we noted, that doesn’t mean the whole $85,000 will be taxed at 24%. Just a portion of it will. The other portions will be taxed at 10%, 12% or 22%.

Here’s a breakdown of how much each portion of your income will be taxed:

$9,700 of your income will be taxed at 10%.

$29,774 will be taxed at 12%. This is the portion of your income that falls between $9,701 and $39,475. To get this number, subtract the $9,701 from $39,475.

This is the portion of your income that falls between $9,701 and $39,475. To get this number, subtract the $9,701 from $39,475. $44,724 will be taxed at 22%. This is the portion of income that falls between $39,476 and $84,200. To get this number, subtract $39,476 from $84,200.

This is the portion of income that falls between $39,476 and $84,200. To get this number, subtract $39,476 from $84,200. $802 will be taxed at 24%. This is the portion of income that falls between$84,201 and $160,725. Since your income does not surpass this bracket, you get this number by adding the previous portions together and subtracting them from your total income.

Now that you know what parts of your income get taxed in each bracket, you can see how much you’ll owe in taxes total. To do that, carry the total from the previous tax bracket and add it to the percentage you’re taxed in the next bracket, then carry that total over. Do this until you reach your tax bracket (in this example, 24%).

Note how the numbers in bold carry from bracket to bracket:

Taxes owed in 10% bracket = $9,700 x .10 = $970

Taxes owed in 12% bracket = $29,774 x .12 = $3573 + $970 (from previous bracket) = $4,543

(from previous bracket) = Taxes owed in 22% bracket = $44,724 x .22 = $9839 + $4,543 (from previous bracket) = $14,382

(from previous bracket) = Taxes owed in 24% bracket = $801 x .24 = $192 + $14,382(from previous bracket) = $14,574 in total taxes owed

You can figure out how much you would pay by following the same steps. Not filing under a single status? As mentioned earlier in this article, each filing status has a different tax bracket chart. Find yours below to figure out how much you’ll owe for the 2019 tax year.

Tax Brackets And Amount Owed For Married, Filing Jointly

Tax Rate Taxable Income Range Taxes Owed 10% $0 – $19,400 10% of taxable income 12% $19,401 – $78,950 $1,940 plus 12% of any amount over $19,400 22% $78,951 – $168,400 $9,086 plus 22% of any amount over $78,950 24% $168,401 – $321,450 $28,765 plus 24% of any amount over $168,400 32% $321,451 – $408,200 $65,497 plus 32% of any amount over $321,450 35% $408,201 – $612,350 $93,257 plus 35% of any amount over $408,200 37% $612,351 or more $164,709.50 plus 37% of any amount over $612,350

Tax Brackets For Married, Filing Separately

Tax Rate Taxable Income Range Taxes Owed 10% $0 – $9,700 10% of taxable income 12% $9,701 – $39,475 $970 plus 12% of any amount over $9,700 22% $39,476 – $84,200 $4,543 plus 22% of any amount over $39,475 24% $84,201 – $160,725 $14,382.50 plus 24% of any amount over $84,200 32% $160,726 – $204,100 $32,748.50 plus 32% of any amount over $160,725 35% $204,101 – $306,175 $46,638.50 plus 35% of any amount over $204,100 37% $306,176 or more $82,354.75 plus 37% of any amount over $306,175

Tax Brackets For Head Of Household

Tax Rate Taxable Income Range Taxes Owed 10% $0 – $13,850 10% of taxable income 12% $13,851 – $52,850 $1,385 plus 12% of any amount over $13,850 22% $52,851 – $84,200 $6,065 plus 22% of any amount over $52,850 24% $84,201 – $160,700 $12,962 plus 24% of any amount over $84,200 32% $160,701 – $204,100 $31,322 plus 32% of any amount over $160,700 35% $204,101 – $510,300 $45,210 plus 35% of any amount over $204,100 37% $510,301 or more $152,380 plus 37% of any amount over $510,300

2020 Federal Income Tax Brackets

Each year, the IRS typically changes tax brackets slightly. Here is the breakdown for taxes due in April 2021, which will reflect the 2020 tax year.

Tax Rate Single Married, Filing Jointly Married, Filing Separately Head Of Household 10% $0 – $9,875 $0 – $19,750 $0 – $9,875 $0 – $14,100 12% $9,8761 – $40,125 $19,751 – $80,250 $9,876 –

$40,125 $14,101 – $53,700 22% $40,126 – $85,525 $80,251 – $171,050 $40,126 – $85,525 $53,701 – $85,500 24% $85,526 – $163,300 $171,051 – $326,600 $85,526 – $163,300 $85,501 – $163,300 32% $163,301 – $207,350 $326,601 – $414,700 $163,301 – $207,350 $163,301 – $207,350 35% $207,351 – $518,400 $408,201 – $622,050 $207,351 – $311,025 $207,351 – $518,400 37% $518,401

or more $622,051

or more $$311,026

or more $518,401

or more

The charts below show you the taxes owed for the four different filing statuses. An example of how to determine the total amount owed is below the first chart.

Tax Brackets For Single Filers

Tax Rate Taxable Income Range Taxes Owed 10% $0 – $9,875 10% of taxable income 12% $9,8761 – $40,125 $987.50 plus 12% of any amount over $9,875 22% $40,126 – $85,525 $4,617.50 plus 22% of any amount over $40,125 24% $85,526 – $163,300 $14,605.50 plus 24% of any amount over $85,525 32% $163,301 – $207,350 $33,271.50 plus 32% of any amount over $163,300 35% $207,351 – $518,400 $47,367.50 plus 35% of any amount over $207,350 37% $518,401 or more $156,235 plus 37% of any amount over $518,400

Tax Brackets For Married, Filing Jointly

Tax Rate Taxable Income Range Taxes Owed 10% $0 – $19,750 10% of taxable income 12% $19,751 – $80,250 $1,975 plus 12% of any amount over $19,750 22% $80,251 – $171,050 $9,235 plus 22% of any amount over $80,250 24% $171,051 – $326,600 $29,211 plus 24% of any amount over $171,050 32% $326,601 – $414,700 $66,543 plus 32% of any amount over $326,600 35% $408,201 – $622,050 $94,735 plus 35% of any amount over $414,700 37% $622,051 or more $167,307.50 plus 37% of any amount over $622,050

Tax Brackets For Married, Filing Separately

Tax Rate Taxable Income Range Taxes Owed 10% $0 – $9,875 10% of taxable income 12% $9,876 – $40,125 $987.50 plus 12% of any amount over $9,875 22% $40,126 – $85,525 $4,617.50 plus 22% of any amount over $40,125 24% $85,526 – $163,300 $14,605.50 plus 24% of any amount over $85,525 32% $163,301 – $207,350 $33,271.50 plus 32% of any amount over $163,300 35% $207,351 – $311,025 $47,367.50 plus 35% of any amount over $207,350 37% $$311,026 or more $83,653.75 plus 37% of any amount over $311,025

Tax Brackets For Head Of Household

Tax Rate Taxable Income Range Taxes Owed 10% $0 – $14,100 10% of taxable income 12% $14,101 – $53,700 $1,410 plus 12% of any amount over $14,100 22% $53,701 – $85,500 $6,162 plus 22% of any amount over $53,700 24% $85,501 – $163,300 $13,158 plus 24% of any amount over $85,500 32% $163,301 – $207,350 $31,830 plus 32% of any amount over $163,300 35% $207,351 – $518,400 $45,926 plus 35% of any amount over $207,350 37% $518,401 or more $154,793.50 plus 37% of any amount over $518,400

2018 Federal Income Tax Brackets

As reference, here are the federal tax brackets for taxes that were due in April 2019, for your income earned in 2018.

Tax Rate Single Married, Filing Jointly Married, Filing Separately Head Of Household 10% $0 – $9,525 $0 – $19,050 $0 – $9,525 $0 – $13,600 12% $9,526 – $38,700 $19,051 – $77,400 $9,526 – $38,700 $13,601 – $51,800 22% $38,701 – $82,500 $77,401 – $165,000 $38,701 – $82,500 $51,801 – $82,500 24% $82,501 – $157,500 $165,001 – $315,600 $82,501 – $157,500 $82,501 – $157,500 32% $157,501 – $200,000 $315,601 – $400,000 $157,501 – $200,000 $157,501 – $200,000 35% $200,0001– $500,000 $400,001 – $600,000 $200,0001– $300,000 $200,001 – $500,000 37% $500,001 or more $600,001 or more $300,001 or more $500,001 or more

The charts below show you the taxes owed for the four different filing statuses. An example of how to determine the total amount owed is below the first chart.

Tax Brackets For Single Filers

Tax Rate Taxable Income Range Taxes Owed 10% $0 – $9,525 10% of taxable income 12% $9,526 – $38,700 $952.50 plus 12% of any amount over $9,525 22% $38,701 – $82,500 $4,453.50 plus 22% of any amount over $38,700 24% $82,501 – $157,500 $14,089.50 plus 24% of any amount over $82,500 32% $157,501 – $200,000 $32,089.50 plus 32% of any amount over $157,500 35% $200,0001– $500,000 $45,689.50 plus 35% of any amount over $200,000 37% $500,001 or more $150,689.50 plus 37% of any amount over $500,000

Tax Brackets For Married, Filing Jointly

Tax Rate Taxable Income Range Taxes Owed 10% $0 – $19,050 10% of taxable income 12% $19,051 – $77,400 $1,905 plus 12% of any amount over $19,050 22% $77,401 – $165,000 $8,907 plus 22% of any amount over $77,400 24% $165,001 – $315,600 $28,179 plus 24% of any amount over $165,000 32% $315,601 – $400,000 $64,179 plus 32% of any amount over $315,000 35% $400,001 – $600,000 $91,379 plus 35% of any amount over $400,000 37% $600,001 or more $161,379 plus 37% of any amount over $600,000

Tax Brackets For Married, Filing Separately

Tax Rate Taxable Income Range Taxes Owed 10% $0 – $9,525 10% of taxable income 12% $9,526 – $38,700 $952.50 plus 12% of any amount over $9,525 22% $38,701 – $82,500 $4,453.50 plus 22% of any amount over $38,700 24% $82,501 – $157,500 $14,089.50 plus 24% of any amount over $82,500 32% $157,501 – $200,000 $32,089.50 plus 32% of any amount over $157,500 35% $200,0001– $300,000 $45,689.50 plus 35% of any amount over $200,000 37% $300,001 or more $80,689.50 plus 37% of any amount over $300,000

Tax Brackets For Head Of Household

Tax Rate Taxable Income Range Taxes Owed 10% $0 – $13,600 10% of taxable income 12% $13,601 – $51,800 $1,360 plus 12% of any amount over $13,600 22% $51,801 – $82,500 $5,944 plus 22% of any amount over $51,800 24% $82,501 – $157,500 $12,698 plus 24% of any amount over $82,500 32% $157,501 – $200,000 $30,698 plus 32% of any amount over $157,500 35% $200,001 – $500,000 $44,298 plus 35% of any amount over $200,000 37% $500,001 or more $149,298 plus 37% of any amount over $500,000

How To Qualify For A Lower Tax Bracket—Tax Deductions Vs. Tax Credits

Wondering how you can reduce the amount of income on which you pay taxes? Well, you can make less money, but that’s not typically a goal most people work toward. Instead, you can make sure that you’re maximizing the tax deductions for which you legally qualify and that you’re taking advantage of any tax credits you may have.

Tax Deductions

These will differ depending on whether you’re self-employed or paid by an employer and also on whether you take the “standard deduction” or itemize. The “standard deduction” is what everyone can take if they choose not to itemize – that is, list out all their deductions. Taxpayers will choose to itemize if that yields a larger tax deduction, or they’ll take the standard deduction.

The tax cuts law essentially doubled the standard deduction from what it was before, leading fewer people to itemize.

The standard deduction for 2019 is:

$12,200 for single filers and married filers filing separately

$24,400 for married filers filing jointly

$18,350 for heads of household

For 2020 (that is, the taxes you will pay in 2021), the standard deduction amounts will be:

$12,400 for single filers and married filers filing separately

$24,800 for married filers filing jointly

$18,650 for heads of household

If you do choose to itemize, here are the common standard deductions to consider. Please note that you should consult with a professional tax preparer for advice on whether you qualify for these based on your personal situation to avoid a potential IRS tax audit.

Home mortgage interest deduction

Contributions to IRA and SEP retirement plans

Charitable contributions

State and local taxes (known as SALT, the deduction for your state and local income, sales and property taxes are now limited to $10,000 or $5,000 if married and filing separately, which largely only applies to taxpayers in states with high tax rates)

Expenses associated with running your own business if you’re a business owner

What About Tax Credits?

You might also qualify for tax credits. While they don’t reduce your taxable income or change your tax bracket, they are even better – they literally reduce your income tax liability. In other words, whatever amount of tax you are deemed to owe, you can deduct the entire amount of the tax credit on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

You may qualify for federal or state tax credits, and they vary by income, so be sure to talk with a tax professional. Common tax credits include:

Child tax credit

Earned income tax credit

Adoption tax credit

Residential energy tax credit

Renter’s tax credit

While paying taxes is no one’s idea of a good time, understanding federal tax brackets and other nuances of the tax system can at least make it a little less confusing and help you feel more comfortable and confident when it comes time to file.

Please remember that, while this article does provide some tax information, this is not tax advice. Please consult a financial advisor for tax assistance.