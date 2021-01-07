Rocket Mortgage® Super Bowl Squares Is Back

One team will walk away with the Vince Lombardi trophy in Super Bowl LV. But in the largest official game of Super Bowl square ever, you could walk away with $50,000 or a grand prize of $500,000 that could be used toward buying your dream home!1

Whether watching for the competition or the commercials, you’ll be anticipating every point in the game. That’s because the Rocket Mortgage® Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes gives you the chance to win $50,000 every time the score changes. Every person with the square that matches each new score will be entered into a drawing and we’ll randomly select one person from the drawing to win $50,000. Touchdowns. Field goals. Extra points. Safeties. Every scoring play pays.

You’ll also have two opportunities to win a grand prize of $500,000 you could use toward buying your dream home – one at halftime and one at the end of the game. All participants will be entered in the grand prize drawings, no matter their squares.

With millions of dollars in prizes, it’s the largest official game of Super Bowl squares ever, and it’s FREE to enter. Here’s how to play.

Rocket Mortgage® Super Bowl Squares: How To Win $50,000

In the Rocket Mortgage® Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes, every time the score changes, you have the opportunity to win $50,000! Follow these steps for your chance to win big.

Step 1: From January 7 until February 4, you can register and choose one square on the Rocket Mortgage® Super Bowl Squares grid at RocketMortgageSquares.com. You will share a square with multiple people around the country and once you select your square, you cannot change it.

Step 2: You can earn up to 10 additional squares by sharing your unique link to the Rocket Mortgage® Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes on Facebook and Twitter. Each time someone enters the sweepstakes using your unique link, you’ll earn an additional square, up to 10 squares.

Step 3: Numbers will be randomly assigned to each square after the entry window closes. You’ll receive your square’s numbers via email, but you can also view them at RocketMortgageSquares.com. Remember, you will share each square with multiple people.

Step 4: Be sure to tune in to Super Bowl LV on February 7, 2021 on CBS. EVERY score change during the game will unlock a $50,000 prize for the winning square. Every person who has that square will be entered into a drawing and one winner will be randomly selected to win the $50,000. This will happen with EVERY score change in the game! All scoring plays are eligible, including field goals, touchdowns, two-point conversions or safeties. There will be one winner per score change.

Step 5: Check social media and RocketMortgageSquares.com throughout the game to see if you won. Winners will be announced live via @RocketMortgage Facebook and Twitter feeds and on the Rocket Mortgage® Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes website.

How To Win $500,000 That Could Be Used Toward The Purchase Of Your Dream Home

Two people will also will a grand prize of $500,000 that could be used toward the purchase of their dream home. Winners for the two grand prizes will be chosen at halftime and at the conclusion of the game.

Every person in the grid, no matter their square, will be automatically entered into the grand prize drawing and one winner will be randomly drawn at halftime and at the conclusion of the game to win the grand prize.

Grand prize winners will be announced @RocketMortgage Facebook and Twitter feeds and on the RocketMortgageSquares.com during halftime and at the end of the game.

Rocket Mortgage® Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes Official Rules

Before you pick your squares, you’ll need to know the rules to make sure there are no refs throwing flags on your play.

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter.

Each entrant gets one initial square.

Every person who enters through your unique link earns you an additional square. You can earn up to 10 bonus squares.

You cannot change your square once you select it.

You will receive an email from the sweeps once you pick your square, once you earn more squares, when there is a week left until game day and once the squares have been assigned numbers.

See all the rules and enter for free at RocketMortgageSquares.com. The squares open January 7 and close February 4. Don’t miss your chance to win big in the largest official game of Super Bowl squares ever from America’s largest mortgage lender.2

1NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL WINNERS ARE SUBJECT TO VERIFICATION OF ELIGIBILITY. Two $500,000 grand prizes and a maximum of up to (30) $50,000 first prizes will be awarded. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on 1/7/21 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on either 2/4/21 or 3 days prior to Super Bowl LV, whichever is later. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 18 years of age or older and of the age of majority in their state of residence (i.e., 19 years of age in AL and NE, 21 years of age in MS). Void where prohibited. Click here for Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details, and restrictions. Sponsor: Quicken Loans, LLC. NMLS #3030

2Based on Quicken Loans data in comparison to public data records.

The NFL Entities (as defined in the Official Rules) have not offered or sponsored this promotion in any way.