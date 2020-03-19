Quicken Loans® Clients And Mortgage Assistance During COVID-19

The entire world is adjusting to a new normal as we’ve transitioned to not going out unnecessarily in order to combat the spread of COVID-19. The first priority of Quicken Loans is the health and safety of our team members, clients and communities. While beating the virus is the top concern, we understand that this causes an economic disruption which may result in some of our clients having temporary financial difficulties. If you’re concerned about your ability to make your payment as a result of illness or a work stoppage due to this pandemic, here’s what you need to know.

Quicken Loans Clients Impacted By COVID-19

If you’re worried about making your mortgage payments, here’s what you should know:

You’re able to find options online: You can begin the process online through Rocket Mortgage ® by Quicken Loans ® . Here, you’ll be able to make your payment, find FAQs on the impact of COVID-19 on your mortgage and apply for assistance if you need it. If you can, it’s best to continue making your mortgage payment because you will have to catch up eventually. If there are any expenses you can cut, do so at your discretion. The first priority at this time is the health and safety of your family.

You can begin the process online through Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans . Here, you’ll be able to make your payment, find FAQs on the impact of COVID-19 on your mortgage and apply for assistance if you need it. If you can, it’s best to continue making your mortgage payment because you will have to catch up eventually. If there are any expenses you can cut, do so at your discretion. The first priority at this time is the health and safety of your family. If you expect this to impact you for a while: At this time, Quicken Loans is offering an initial relief option of a forbearance, which is a temporary stoppage of your mortgage payments. You can fill out an application for assistance. Once the crisis is over, we would work with you to determine the best course of action when you’re ready to resume payments. If you have a conventional loan, the forbearance won’t have an impact on your credit. We’ll keep you updated if other mortgage investors make announcements.

At this time, Quicken Loans is offering an initial relief option of a forbearance, which is a temporary stoppage of your mortgage payments. You can fill out an application for assistance. Once the crisis is over, we would work with you to determine the best course of action when you’re ready to resume payments. If you have a conventional loan, the forbearance won’t have an impact on your credit. We’ll keep you updated if other mortgage investors make announcements. We’re talking: We’re also working with policymakers to give them our firsthand knowledge of what’s happening in American homes during this crisis so that they may better understand how they can bring relief.

We’re also working with policymakers to give them our firsthand knowledge of what’s happening in American homes during this crisis so that they may better understand how they can bring relief. Check back: This is a fluid situation, so we’re going to be posting updates for you as we get them. Thank you for your understanding!

If you own a small business, the federal government has declared an intention to make disaster relief funding available for COVID-19-impacted businesses.

We’ve also updated our procedures for home appraisals and closing appointments for the safety of our clients, our team members and our community.