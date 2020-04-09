Low-Cost Online Marketing For Real Estate Agents

When it comes to the real estate market, competition can be fierce. It might feel like every real estate agent around you has a large budget and the latest technology. But finding low-cost online marketing solutions is not as hard as you might think. There are many ways you can set yourself apart from your competitors without breaking the bank. If you’re looking to grow your online presence, we’ve got you covered with these low-cost online marketing strategies.

Create A Website

If you don’t already have your own website, creating one should be your first priority. A website is a great place for clients and potential clients to access all of your business’ important information in one place. If you’re wondering what content to put on your website, start with creating a contact page. Include information about you and your business, and make it easy for people to contact you. You should also include property pages on your website that link to Google Maps and Google Earth, and have important information regarding market value and trends. A good way to show clients you care is by having a blog with posts. Use emotional storytelling to personalize your clients’ experiences in a fun, informative way.

If you already have your own website, you can take it to the next level by making it more user-friendly. Your clients spend a lot of time online, so you want to make sure that your site is easy to navigate. You can also add a personal touch by posting client testimonials. This will establish trust with potential or current clients, and show buyers that you’re good at what you do. Reach out to previous clients that you’ve worked with and ask them if they will provide a testimonial and photo for you to use. Another way you can improve your website is by using local keywords in the copy. This will boost your search engine optimization and set your website apart from others. Use phrases like “houses for sale in ____.” You can also list important hotspots near the property and information about the neighborhood.

Post High-Quality Images

Another way your website will stand out to potential clients is if you post high-quality photos on it. If you have a knack for photography or an eye for good pictures, you can do this yourself. Invest in a nice camera or use your iPhone to get a shot in high definition. But if photography isn’t one of your talents and you have room in your budget, hire a professional. If you are looking to invest your money in one thing to help your business, this would be a good thing to invest in. A picture is worth a thousand words, and is sure to sell a house if it’s good enough!

Set Up A Virtual Tour

A virtual tour is the perfect way for potential buyers to preview a property they are interested in. It’s also an asset that will be valuable to your website! It will give your clients a glimpse of the property before seeing it in person, and it will raise their excitement and anticipation if it’s done right. If you’re unfamiliar with how to set up a virtual tour, you can browse the internet for tips and tricks. While some virtual tours are over the top, yours doesn’t need to be if your budget doesn’t allow it. You don’t need a 360-degree drone to get a good video. You can stick to using a camera to record the space or even just post individual pictures of the house.

Establish Your Social Media Presence

Another low-cost essential to a successful real estate marketing plan is a strong social media presence. Start by creating accounts on all major social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest. You can use these platforms to post pictures, share stories, promote properties, and keep up on the latest trends, news and local events. If your budget allows, you can even advertise on Facebook and Instagram to reach your target audience and bring in new clients. A cheaper alternative to advertisements is a messenger bot. Using Facebook Messenger for conversational marketing is becoming a popular way for real estate agents to generate leads. It is cheaper than Facebook ads, and it is a fast, direct and personal way to connect with new clients.

Utilize Zillow

Zillow is a popular app utilized by potential homebuyers when browsing the real estate market and looking for a real estate agent. As an agent, you can use the app to advertise your services, and it can help you get discovered. This feature can sometimes be expensive, but it’s a good investment for agents looking to attract new clients.

Build A Google My Business Page

A low-cost alternative to Zillow is building a Google My Business page. This will make it easy for people in your area to find you, learn more about your services, and contact you if they’re looking for a real estate agent or home.

Host A Webinar

Hosting a webinar is a great way to draw attention to your business and show off your skills as a real estate agent. Choose a topic that you feel comfortable talking about and hold a question-and-answer session at the end. When the webinar is over, post the video to YouTube and your website as a resource for your clients to engage with.

Start An SMS Marketing Campaign

SMS marketing campaigns are one of the fastest ways to follow up with leads. Use your campaign to send photos of the properties, provide detailed information, and offer alternative listings for sale.

Publish An Ebook

Use your expertise and skills to publish an ebook on a topic that interests you and could help potential home buyers through the home buying process. It doesn’t need to be a complex topic; you can even give advice to buyers. A good strategy to generate more leads is giving potential clients a copy of your ebook in exchange for their email addresses.

Take Advantage Of Your Email

Email marketing is a great way to build relationships with potential and current clients. One way to engage with your audience via email is by sending out a frequent newsletter. Whether you send it monthly, biweekly or seasonally, make sure to include important information such as notices about open houses, new houses on the market, and industry or local news. Use MailChimp to get started!

You can also utilize your email to start a nurture campaign and send tailored messages to your clients. For example, if you know a client is house hunting and attending open houses, send them an email with other houses for sale. These messages will help guide your clients through the home buying process and ensure them that you have their best interests in mind.

Recap

It’s important to remember that you don’t need a huge budget to have a successful marketing campaign because there are many low-cost ways to attract new clients using the web. Hopefully by now you have some ideas of marketing tactics you want to implement, and are ready to take it to the next level as a real estate agent.