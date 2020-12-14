Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links, which means we receive a commission if you click a link and purchase something that we have recommended. Please check out our disclosure policy for more details.

Giving your clients a small gift around the most wonderful time of the year – especially at the end of a year that has been difficult for many of us – is a great way to show them you care.

Whether you’ve got clients who have recently closed, will be closing around the holidays or you just want to keep their spirits up as they try to sell or buy a home during this busy and unique holiday season, here are some thoughtful gift ideas that any real estate client will appreciate.

Best Client Gift Ideas This Holiday Season

Framed Portrait Of Their Home

Hiring an artist to draw, paint or render a lovely portrait of their home, like from this shop on Etsy does, is a thoughtful gift your clients can cherish for long after you help them complete their transaction.

If they’re purchasing, a framed picture of their new home will commemorate the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. If they’re selling, commissioning a painting of the home they’re saying goodbye to can help ease the sadness of leaving by giving them a way to keep the home in their memories.

You might even consider asking the artist if it would be possible to include drawn images of the family standing in front of the property, including any beloved pets.

Gift Card For Favorite Local Spots

If they’re new to the area, give them the gift of getting to know all the best local restaurants, from everybody’s favorite pizza joint to the sports bar with the best wings.

Gift them cards from a couple of different places so they can have some variety in their takeout options – seeing as dining in is inadvisable for the time being due to COVID, this is also a great way to support local businesses.

Cooking Utensils

If you have a client who’s an ace in the kitchen, getting them something they can use when they’re cooking can be incredibly thoughtful. Do some research to find a product that is sturdy and high quality, like this set of kitchen knives.

If you’re looking for something a little smaller, a fun or monogrammed apron is also a thoughtful gift.

Sign Them Up For A Subscription Box

Subscription boxes truly are the gifts that keep on giving. Plus, it’s a great way for you to show them that you know what their interests are and care about giving them a gift they’ll use.

If they’re into wine, a membership to a club like Winc will help them fill their new home with all the bottles they’d ever need, tailored to their tastes.

If they’re devoted pet parents, a subscription box with toys and treats for their fur baby is a great choice. Check out BarkBox for pooches, or KitNipBox for kitties (though those who love cats know that they may end up liking the box more than the things that come inside it). Pet parents who love their feline friends (and have a good sense of humor) will get a kick out of the Cat Lady Box.

A super thoughtful subscription service for purchasers and sellers alike? A meal kit delivery. Whether they’re moving in or moving out, the last thing they want to have to think about is what they’re going to be eating for dinner. A service like Hello Fresh or Blue Apron takes the planning and prepping out of the equation, so they can enjoy a nice, home-cooked meal without all the stress.

Smart Home Tech

As you probably already know, smart home technology is all the rage, and is only continuing to grow more popular. Though they might not spring for it themselves, a gift that can help modernize their new home is both useful and thoughtful.

Think about your clients’ preferences when deciding what to get them. While many people are wary of the smart speaker technology, you’re less likely to come across someone who would turn down a smart thermostat, like this Google Nest Learning Thermostat.

Cold Weather Décor

If your client is in a chilly climate, gifting them with some decor that’s comfy and cozy will keep them warm in their new home. Just be sure to find something that you know will fit their decorating style, like a luxurious throw.

If they like to be really cozy, you might even consider giving them an electric heated blanket to cuddle up under on especially cold nights.

Single Serve Coffee Maker

If you have a client who’s a coffee lover (and doesn’t already have one of these), a single-serve coffee maker can make a great gift and a useful addition to their new kitchen. If they already have a beloved machine or they don’t really drink coffee, you could consider gifting them another type of small kitchen appliance.

If they’re always on the go, a good quality travel mug can make a great gift as well.

Gifts That Reflect Their Interests

The best gifts you can give your clients are ones that are personalized to them. Rather than giving out the same “thank you” gift basket to everybody, really take some time to think about who they are and what they enjoy.

Maybe you get them a cool coffee table book on a subject they’re interested in. Or buy them a round of golf so they can practice their swing (once the snow melts, of course). Get a fitness aficionado a gift card so they can buy some home gym stuff for their new digs.

A Basket Of Holiday Cookies

There’s no better seasonal gift than a whole mess of delicious holiday treats! Send over a basket or tin of all the best cookies the winter holidays have to offer.

Deck Their Halls

A client who feels like you care is a client who’s more likely to recommend you to friends and family and to come back to you when they need to buy or sell again. A small gift for their home along with a thoughtful, handwritten note shows that you don’t just see them as a client; you also care about them feeling at home in their new space.

Plus, it’s just a great way to spread some holiday cheer. We could all use some this year.