The HGTV Dream Home Giveaway® 2020 Brings The Beauty Of The Outdoors In

HGTV fans know the satisfaction of seeing the big reveal of a home under construction. From frame to finish, Brian Patrick Flynn, designer for the HGTV Dream Home Giveaway® 2020, was captivated by the coastal chic vibe of South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island. Here, he shares with the Zing Blog the creativity and even meteorology involved in bringing this Lowcountry home to life.

What inspired the selection of Hilton Head Island as the location for this year’s HGTV Dream Home?

“When people think of a dreamy location, they often think of being on the water in a warm environment and having endless activities available from day to day. That’s the epitome of life on Hilton Head Island, and therefore that’s how it came to be.”

How did the coastal location influence the design aesthetic throughout the house?

“The overall vibe is super relaxed and casual, and that’s taken from the laid-back coastal setting. I also liked the idea of playing with different tropical looks due to the climate, and you’ll see that reflected in some of the colors: coral, aqua and a vibrant palm green.”

Often when people think of coastal design, blues and whites come to mind, but how did the team expand the coastal color palette both inside and outside?

“Blue and white seems to be the most universally loved palette, and so it’s a very good choice for HGTV Dream Home 2020. To put a fresh spin on blue and white, we layered different blues instead of just sticking with navy. We’ve used aqua, super dark slate blue, blue-green and then a classic blue-gray on the exterior.”

What is your favorite room? Why?

“My favorite room in the house is the laundry room + mudroom. It’s got a ton of personality and it’s all about walking in and out with wet flip flops and washing the family dog. It’s the first room you enter form the garage, and it’s just happy and open and airy with amazing views.”

What kinds of challenges did the team face while working on the home?

“The only challenges we really face are weather related. When you’re on the coast and building, things like wind and storms often mean all work is halted, and so we just have to plan around that. And we do, and it always works out. But flexibility is key since being on the water is so unpredictable.”

What features do you hope the new owners will enjoy the most?

“I hope the new owners take advantage of all of the outdoor spaces. There are so many and they’re spectacular and I know if I won, I’d want to spend most of my waking hours out back.”

What are some budget-friendly ways homeowners can incorporate coastal elements in their own homes?

“I think the most authentic way to add coastal charm to a home is to keep everything really relaxed. Simple, affordable fabrics like cotton duck and linen always create the cozy cool vibe, and lightening everything up with touches of white and sand is a great way to evoke the openness of coastal living.”

