Great Holiday Gift Ideas Your Clients Will Love

Whether you’ve got a client who will be closing around the holidays or you want to help keep their spirits up as they try to sell their home in a freezing cold market, a small gift around the most wonderful time of the year can be a great way to show them you care.

Not sure what to get them? Here are some thoughtful holiday gifts that any real estate client will appreciate.

Framed Portrait Of Their Home

Hiring an artist to draw, paint or render a lovely portrait of their home is a thoughtful gift your clients can cherish for long after you help them complete their transaction. If they’re purchasing, a framed picture of their new home will commemorate the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. If they’re selling, commissioning a painting of the home they’re saying goodbye to can help ease the sadness of leaving by giving them a way to keep the home in their memories.

You might even consider asking the artist if it would be possible to include drawn images of the family standing in front of the property, including any beloved pets.

Night Out At A Nice Restaurant

Going through a real estate transaction can be a really stressful time, especially around the holidays, and your clients could probably use a night off to relax. Help them out by getting them a gift card for their favorite local restaurant. It’s a simple gift that you know they’ll appreciate.

Gift Card For A Local Experience

If they’re moving to a new area, they’re probably looking for ways to get familiar with the best local spots for entertainment, sightseeing and the like. Give them the incentive to get out of their new home with a gift card or tickets for something that’s popular with the locals that you know they’ll enjoy.

This could include tickets for the local historical museum or a game played by the city’s pro sports team, or a gift card for the town’s favorite pizza joint.

Cooking Utensils

If you have a client who’s an ace in the kitchen, getting them something they can use when they’re cooking can be incredibly thoughtful. Do some research to find a product that is sturdy and high quality, like this set of kitchen knives.

Sign Them Up For A Subscription Box

Subscription boxes truly are the gift that keep on giving. Plus, it’s a great way for you to show them that you know what their interests are and care about giving them a gift they’ll use.

If they’re into wine, a membership to a club like Winc will help them fill their new home with all the bottles they’d ever need, tailored to their tastes.

If they’re devoted pet parents, a subscription box with toys and treats for their fur baby is a great choice. Check out BarkBox for pooches, or KitNipBox for kitties (though those who love cats know that they may end up liking the box more than the things that come inside it). Pet parents who love their feline friends (and have a good sense of humor) will get a kick out of the Cat Lady Box.

A super thoughtful subscription service for purchasers and sellers alike? A meal kit delivery. Whether they’re moving in or moving out, the last thing they want to have to think about is what they’re going to be eating for dinner. A service like Hello Fresh or Blue Apron takes the planning and prepping out of the equation, so they can enjoy a nice, home-cooked meal without all the stress.

Smart Home Tech

As you probably already know, smart home technology is all the rage, and is only continuing to grow more popular. Though they might not spring for it themselves, a gift that can help modernize their new home is both useful and thoughtful.

Think about your clients’ preferences when deciding what to get them. While many people are wary of the smart speaker technology, you’re less likely to come across someone who would turn down a smart thermostat, like this Google Nest Learning Thermostat.

Cold Weather Decor

If your client is in a chilly climate, gifting them with some decor that’s comfy and cozy will keep them warm in their new home. Just be sure to find something that you know will fit their decorating style, like a luxurious throw.

Single Serve Coffee Maker

If you have a client who’s a coffee lover (and doesn’t already have one of these), a single serve coffee maker can make a great gift and a useful addition to their new kitchen. If they already have a beloved machine or they don’t really drink coffee, you could consider gifting them another type of small kitchen appliance.