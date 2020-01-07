Get Ready For The Rocket Mortgage® Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes

When your team wins the title of Super Bowl LIV Champion, it’s great. But when you win $50,000 or a $500,000 grand prize that could be used toward your dream home, it’s even better!1 Whether you’re a football fanatic or just watching for the commercials, this Super Bowl LIV, you’ll be cheering for every point. That’s because with the Rocket Mortgage® Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes, you’ll have the chance to win $50,000 every time the score changes. Every person who has that square will be entered into a drawing and one winner will be randomly selected to win the $50,000. You’ll also have two opportunities to win $500,000 that could be used toward buying a dream home at halftime and at the conclusion of the game.

You don’t need to understand football to win the prize. However, you’ll need to know how to play the Rocket Mortgage® Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes.

Rocket Mortgage® Super Bowl Squares: How To Win $50,000

Forget about quarters. With the Rocket Mortgage® Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes, every time a team scores, you have a chance to win $50,000! It’s free to enter and easy to play. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: From January 7 until January 30, you can register and choose one square on the Rocket Mortgage® Super Bowl Square grid at RocketMortgageSquares.com. You will share a square with multiple people and once you select your square, you cannot change it.

Step 2: Earn up to 10 additional squares by sharing a unique link to the Rocket Mortgage® Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes. You can share your link with friends and family on Facebook and Twitter. If your friends enter, you can earn up to 10 additional squares!

Step 3: Numbers will be randomly assigned on January 31. You will receive your numbers via email but you can also view yours at RocketMortgageSquares.com. Remember, each square you choose will be shared by multiple people.

Step 4: Tune in 02/02/2020 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. EVERY score change during the game will unlock a $50,000 prize for the winning square. Every person who has that square will be entered into a drawing and one winner will be randomly selected to win the $50,000. This will happen with EVERY score change in the game! All scoring plays are eligible, including field goals, touchdowns, extra points, two–point conversions or safeties. There will be one winner per score change.

Step 5: Check social media and RocketMortgageSquares.com throughout the game to see if you won! Winners will be announced live via @RocketMortgage Facebook and Twitter feeds and on the Rocket Mortgage® Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes website.

How To Win $500,000 That Could Be Used Toward The Purchase Of Your Dream Home

Two people will also win a grand prize of $500,000 that could be used toward the purchase of their dream home. Winners for the two grand prizes will be chosen at halftime and at the conclusion of the game. Every person in the grid, no matter their square, will be automatically entered into the grand prize drawing and one winner will be randomly drawn at halftime and at the conclusion of the game to win the grand prize.

Grand prize winners will be announced live via @RocketMortgage Facebook and Twitter feeds and on RocketMortgageSquares.com during halftime and at the end of the game.

Rocket Mortgage® Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes Rules

Ready to pick your squares and have a chance to win? Just like the athletes, you need to know the rules before you participate, so there’s no flag on the play.

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter.

Each entrant gets one initial square.

Every person who enters through your unique link, earns you an additional square. You can earn up to 10 bonus squares.

You cannot change your square once you select it.

You will receive an email from the sweeps once you pick your square, once you earn more squares, when there is a week left until game day and once the squares have been assigned numbers.

See all the rules and enter for free at RocketMortgageSquares.com. The squares open on January 7 and close January 30. Don’t miss your chance to win!

1NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL WINNERS ARE SUBJECT TO VERIFICATION OF ELIGIBILITY. A maximum of (30) $50,000 prizes will be awarded. Void where prohibited. The sweepstakes begins at 12:01 a.m. ET on January 7, 2020 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on January 30, 2020. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 18 years of age or older and of the age of majority in their state of residence (i.e., 19 years of age in AL and NE; 21 years of age in MS). Sponsored by Quicken Loans Inc., 1050 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48226. See the Official Rules and FAQ for details.

The NFL Entities (as defined in the Official Rules) have not offered or sponsored this promotion in any way.

NMLS #3030