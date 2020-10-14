Get More Out Of Your Client Referrals With Rocket Pro(SM) Insight

There are lots of steps to the mortgage process, and we understand that as a real estate agent, you can often feel as though you’re out of the loop. We aim to change that!

Rocket ProSM Insight is a new portal that provides ultimate visibility into your client referrals from application to close. This can help you take your business to the next level by giving you the information you need to support them wherever they are on their home buying or refinance journey.

This blog post will walk you through the capabilities of the platform and how you can use it to gain additional visibility into what’s going on with your clients’ mortgage process.

The Benefits Of Rocket Pro Insight

After you register, you’ll be able to start submitting client referrals. You fill out some basic information like the loan purpose, your clients’ contact info and their state of residence. This ensures the client gets to a Home Loan Expert licensed in their state. You also have the option of selecting a banker if there’s someone you like to work with.

Once your referral has been submitted, you’ll be able to track the client’s application with us all the way through the process. This will give you real-time visibility into what your client needs to do to keep their process moving forward.

You’ll be able to view any conditions on the loan that might need to be satisfied before we can move on to the next step. You also have the option of uploading documentation on your clients’ behalf. People don’t buy homes every day, so this is an easy way to further your relationship as a resource for your client.

Since negotiation is such a key part of your role in someone’s home buying journey, one of the really cool things you can do is view your client’s approval letter and adjust it. This way, sellers and their agents can know that your client can get financing for the amount being offered without knowing the top of their budget.

You’re the ultimate homeownership guru for your client, and the additional visibility created by Rocket ProSM Insight can put you in an even better mission to help your client navigate the past toward getting the keys or achieving their financial goals.

Another Tool In The Tool Belt

Rocket ProSM Insight is just the latest arrow Quicken Loans® is putting in the quiver of real estate agents looking to hit homeownership bull’s-eyes with their clients and ultimately grow their business. There are several other reasons you should trust us with your clients.

We’re a 50-state lender with 35 years in the business of helping Americans secure their home financing. Just like you, we’re really good at what we do.

You’ll have personalized service and a one-stop contact point in your relationship manager who can serve as your liaison for all things related to your clients.

You want to make sure your clients are going with someone who’s going to provide them the highest level of service. Quicken Loans has ranked highest in Primary Mortgage Origination each of the last 10 years, according to J.D. Power. We’ve also had the highest rank for mortgage servicing for the last 7 years. 1

We know you want to get your clients to the closing table on time. We’ll partner with you and make sure that goal remains top the mind throughout the process.

Ultimately, our goal is to help you maximize your time and generate more business for you through satisfied clients. This is just another building block in the foundation of our partnership with you and your clients.

To get started, sign up for Rocket ProSM Insight! Your Relationship Manager will also be able to answer any questions you may have.

